ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With the game on the line and everything at stake, Miller Kopp conceded nothing. The Indiana Hoosiers were right behind him. IU led by one point Saturday night at Michigan's Crisler Arena. The clock ticked down to six seconds, four seconds, two seconds, and the senior swingman held his ground against Michigan's Jett Howard, pressuring with upraised arms without fouling.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO