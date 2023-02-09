ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Men’s Tennis Dominates Singles to Finish Off Double-Header

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis closed out their Sunday double-header with Southern Indiana with another sweep of a win in the second match, 4-0, at the IU Tennis Center. Doubles were abandoned, and the match only included singles play. The team's victory was clinched...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Men’s Tennis Starts off Sunday with a Sweep

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis started their Sunday out strong with a dominant win over Southern Indiana in the morning match of the double-header at the IU Tennis Center. Indiana won the doubles point behind No. 2 doubles pair Luc Boulier and Sam Landau...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Women’s Tennis Tops Xavier in Close Battle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– In a tight battle with the Musketeers, Indiana Women's Tennis pulled out another victory by a score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the IU Tennis Center. Lara Schneider and Saby Nihalani went down to the wire at No. 1 doubles to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Benson Home Run, Rally in the Sixth Inning Lifts Hoosiers Over Jaguars

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Indiana Softball (3-1) defeated South Alabama, 5-1, after a rally in the sixth inning led by a double from senior utility Cora Bassett followed by a home run from junior infielder Brooke Benson to closed out opening weekend at the NFCA Leadoff Classic at Eddie C. Moore Complex.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes at Michigan

• No. 18/18 Indiana (18-7, 9-5) defeated Michigan (14-11, 8-6), 62-61 Saturday night at the Crisler Center. • This was Indiana's first win in Ann Arbor since Feb. 2, 2016, when Indiana beat Michigan, 80-67. • Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard are two of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
iuhoosiers.com

No. 18/18 Indiana Earns Road Win at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With the game on the line and everything at stake, Miller Kopp conceded nothing. The Indiana Hoosiers were right behind him. IU led by one point Saturday night at Michigan's Crisler Arena. The clock ticked down to six seconds, four seconds, two seconds, and the senior swingman held his ground against Michigan's Jett Howard, pressuring with upraised arms without fouling.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana vs. Howard Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Indiana Softball's game against Howard in the NFCA Leadoff Classic has been canceled due to inclement weather. The Hoosiers will close out the weekend with South Alabama with the first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 18 Indiana Drops Road Dual at No. 24 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. –––– No. 24 Michigan State defeated No. 18 Indiana, 20-16, on Friday night at Jenison Fieldhouse. The loss drops Indiana to 7-4 on the season and 3-4 in the Big Ten. Indiana and Michigan State split the match, each team picking up wins...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

