Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers (SSCHC) is set to expand its clinic and headquarters with the addition of a new pharmacy, which was announced Wednesday. The expansion project will serve the South Side community, and will be one of few pharmacies in the area. The new pharmacy is the second to be located within the SSCHC clinic on Cezar Chavez Drive, joining an Advocate Aurora Health pharmacy already located at its Parkway Clinic at 2906 South 20th St.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO