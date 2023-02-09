Read full article on original website
Satchmo's to replace Baby Boomers in Bay View
Satchmo's will soon open at 182 E. Lincoln Ave., replacing longstanding neighborhood tavern, Baby Boomers. According to a Facebook post, the bar and restaurant are "coming soon" and will feature a full bar focusing on local beers and seltzers and a food menu with lunch, dinner and brunch options. Live music and Trivia Nights are also in the plans.
Here are the dates for Jazz in the Park and Bastille Days this summer
It's never too early to start getting excited for the Great Milwaukee Summer – and East Town Association would seem to agree, recently announcing the dates for its popular Jazz in the Park music series, Basille Days festival and Storm the Bastille Downtown run. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this...
Mayfair Mall | Shopping mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
Mayfair Mall is a shopping mall located on Mayfair Road (Highway 100) between North Avenue and Center Street in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, United States. It serves the Greater Milwaukee area, also Wisconsin's premier shopping Center and Largest Mall in Wisconsin with 175 stores. Mayfair Shopping Center was constructed from 1956 and completed in 1959 by the Hunzinger Construction Company. It has been expanded several times since it was first built.
Making modern history: Thelma Sias recognized for work as corporate leader in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thelma Sias has spent more than three decades as a leader with We Energies making impactful changes and breaking glass ceilings all along the way. Now in retirement Sias is being recognized among Southeast Wisconsin's modern history makers. Amanda Porterfield sat down with Sias on CBS...
Kenosha fired up for re-opening of Andy’s Drive-In
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
Bucks chaplain and barber making impact with Evolve Church community center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can call Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and barber Ken Lock II a man of the people. Serving people is what is at the essence of what he and his team are doing with Evolve Church, located on the northwest side of Milwaukee. "When we were planting...
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
New fare collection system will allow MCTS to add fare caps
Milwaukee County has announced that it is launching a new WisGo fare collection system in April and it with it will come a cap on daily fares for riders. The new system will roll out over a couple months. First, in March, MCTS will add validators on its buses for...
2023 Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee Comic Con returned to Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for a brand new and exciting comic convention complete with rare collectibles, vendors, comic books and more. Both children and adults can participate in cosplay contests that will be taking place with great prizes in...
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near N. Sherman and W. Glendale
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near N. Sherman and W. Glendale. It happened at 5:57 p.m. tonight. Police say the victim was a 64-year-old Milwaukee man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact...
Sixteenth Street Community Health Center Announces Expansion
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers (SSCHC) is set to expand its clinic and headquarters with the addition of a new pharmacy, which was announced Wednesday. The expansion project will serve the South Side community, and will be one of few pharmacies in the area. The new pharmacy is the second to be located within the SSCHC clinic on Cezar Chavez Drive, joining an Advocate Aurora Health pharmacy already located at its Parkway Clinic at 2906 South 20th St.
Black History Month: 19 Black-owned businesses to support in Milwaukee
To continue recognizing Black History Month, we want to highlight several Black-owned businesses across the Milwaukee-area.
Fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood caused significant damage, but no one was hurt, Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the fire department, it was reported near North and Palmer around 6:10 p.m. It started in the attic of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was under control by...
George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King
Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
Cemetery prepares for fallen Officer Jerving's burial
The quiet grounds of Wisconsin Memorial Park will be transformed on Monday for the large burial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
Hurry over to Milwaukee Public Museum's new "Survival of the Slowest" exhibit
The Milwaukee Public Museum welcomes you to their new live animal exhibit, "Survival of the Slowest," produced by Little Ray's Nature Centre, the largest exotic animal rescue in Canada. Located on the second floor of the Milwaukee Public Museum, this traveling exhibit features 19 habitats of animals and plants from...
Racine & Me: Dave Portnoy visits Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine County
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- One-Bite pizza reviewer and the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently visited a pizza staple in Racine County. Dave joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti virtually to discuss his review of Wells Brothers and ending up giving the restaurant an 8.1 rating, saying, "This is the best pizza in Milwaukee!"
