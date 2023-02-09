ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satchmo's to replace Baby Boomers in Bay View

Satchmo's will soon open at 182 E. Lincoln Ave., replacing longstanding neighborhood tavern, Baby Boomers. According to a Facebook post, the bar and restaurant are "coming soon" and will feature a full bar focusing on local beers and seltzers and a food menu with lunch, dinner and brunch options. Live music and Trivia Nights are also in the plans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Here are the dates for Jazz in the Park and Bastille Days this summer

It's never too early to start getting excited for the Great Milwaukee Summer – and East Town Association would seem to agree, recently announcing the dates for its popular Jazz in the Park music series, Basille Days festival and Storm the Bastille Downtown run. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tourcounsel.com

Mayfair Mall | Shopping mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Mayfair Mall is a shopping mall located on Mayfair Road (Highway 100) between North Avenue and Center Street in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, United States. It serves the Greater Milwaukee area, also Wisconsin's premier shopping Center and Largest Mall in Wisconsin with 175 stores. Mayfair Shopping Center was constructed from 1956 and completed in 1959 by the Hunzinger Construction Company. It has been expanded several times since it was first built.
WAUWATOSA, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha fired up for re-opening of Andy’s Drive-In

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2023 Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee Comic Con returned to Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for a brand new and exciting comic convention complete with rare collectibles, vendors, comic books and more. Both children and adults can participate in cosplay contests that will be taking place with great prizes in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate homicide near N. Sherman and W. Glendale

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near N. Sherman and W. Glendale. It happened at 5:57 p.m. tonight. Police say the victim was a 64-year-old Milwaukee man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Sixteenth Street Community Health Center Announces Expansion

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers (SSCHC) is set to expand its clinic and headquarters with the addition of a new pharmacy, which was announced Wednesday. The expansion project will serve the South Side community, and will be one of few pharmacies in the area. The new pharmacy is the second to be located within the SSCHC clinic on Cezar Chavez Drive, joining an Advocate Aurora Health pharmacy already located at its Parkway Clinic at 2906 South 20th St.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood caused significant damage, but no one was hurt, Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the fire department, it was reported near North and Palmer around 6:10 p.m. It started in the attic of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was under control by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King

Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hurry over to Milwaukee Public Museum's new "Survival of the Slowest" exhibit

The Milwaukee Public Museum welcomes you to their new live animal exhibit, "Survival of the Slowest," produced by Little Ray's Nature Centre, the largest exotic animal rescue in Canada. Located on the second floor of the Milwaukee Public Museum, this traveling exhibit features 19 habitats of animals and plants from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Dave Portnoy visits Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine County

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- One-Bite pizza reviewer and the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently visited a pizza staple in Racine County. Dave joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti virtually to discuss his review of Wells Brothers and ending up giving the restaurant an 8.1 rating, saying, "This is the best pizza in Milwaukee!"
RACINE COUNTY, WI

