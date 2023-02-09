ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fighting in breakaway Somaliland kills nine, official and medic say

BOSASO, Somalia (Reuters) – At least nine people were killed and another 14 wounded on Saturday in a sixth day of fighting in Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland region, a local government official and medic said, hours after Somaliland called for an unconditional ceasefire. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in...
German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security problems

BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) – Two German aid organisations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire. The German International Search and Rescue (ISAR) and Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) said they would resume their work...

