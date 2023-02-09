ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. Treasury to open advanced energy tax credit applications on May 31

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it will open applications on May 31 for $4 billion worth of new tax credits for advanced energy manufacturing and decarbonization projects, with $1.6 billion of those required to be in communities hit by closures of coal mines or coal-fired power plants.
