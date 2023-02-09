Editor: The Republican anti-individual-rights disease has trickled down from Washington to Richmond and Leesburg. The Loudoun County Electoral Board has decided to eliminate a few hours of early voting on a Sunday, enacted two years ago, after board membership changed from two Democrats and one Republican to two Republicans and one Democrat. The only reason for such a change is a mean-spirited determination to allow as few citizens as possible to cast their votes, since more votes usually means more Democratic votes.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO