loudounnow.com
Business Signups Open for 2023 Loudoun Spring Farm Tour
Loudoun County is seeking rural businesses to participate in the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour, a chance for farms and businesses to showcase their products and connect directly with the public. The farm tour draws thousands of visitors from around the region, this year on May 20 - 21. There is...
WJLA
CA Biberaj is asked to reimburse Loudoun County for 'personal or political' FOIA requests
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) – Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for communications between county supervisors and Biberaj’s current and former political opponents, Nicole Wittman and Elizabeth Lancaster. Wittman ran against Biberaj in 2019 and Lancaster is running against Biberaj this year...
Inside Nova
Morven Park begins project to document Loudoun County slaves
Morven Park in Leesburg has begun work on the "246 Years Project" -- a social justice initiative to document and honor enslaved men, women, and children in Loudoun County. Life events of enslaved individuals were generally recorded in a variety of documents by enslavers managing their “property," according to a news release. Those records survive in the archives of historic sites, community history organizations and local courts.
loudounnow.com
Biberaj Launches Reelection Campaign Amid Protest
Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj formally launched her reelection campaign Monday afternoon against a backdrop of both supporters and protesters. “I ran on the values of justice, equality, transparency, and integrity to build a justice system that is fairer and more responsive to the needs of our community,” Biberaj said. “I ran to deliver the change that Loudoun County residents sought: a Loudoun County that is safer smarter, and fairer on crime. We have delivered real change.”
loudounnow.com
Arizona Firm Hired to Find Next Loudoun Schools Superintendent
GR Recruiting has been chosen by the Loudoun County School Board to lead a nationwide search for the next superintendent of the division. The Arizona firm has conducted similar searches for other districts in Virginia as well as throughout the country. “The firm’s strength is engagement with stakeholders and recruiting...
Data centers welcome in Southwest Virginia
As the industry faces constraints in other parts of Virginia, InvestSWVA makes the case for locating in Southwest. The post Data centers welcome in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
loudounnow.com
Former Teacher Wins $5M Civil Suit Against Loudoun Detective
After a weeklong civil trial, a Loudoun jury took just over two hours Friday afternoon to hand down a $5 million judgment against a Loudoun County deputy who charged a public school teacher with taking indecent liberties with a student. The charge against Kimberly L. Winters was dropped by county...
WUSA
New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Route 11 Potato Chip Factory – Mt Jackson, VA
Sponsored Post – Visit Shenandoah County hosted our visit to Route 11 Potato Chips. All opinions are my own. Route 11 Potato Chips were founded in 1992 in Middletown, Virginia. The chip company features old-fashioned kettle cooked chips that come in many flavors. In 2008, the company built a...
Feds nears decision on whether to put new FBI headquarters in Va., Md.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the federal government to put it in Maryland. The Washington Post reports that the jockeying is happening as the General Services Administration gets closer...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Michael Fruitman, Ashburn
Editor: The Republican anti-individual-rights disease has trickled down from Washington to Richmond and Leesburg. The Loudoun County Electoral Board has decided to eliminate a few hours of early voting on a Sunday, enacted two years ago, after board membership changed from two Democrats and one Republican to two Republicans and one Democrat. The only reason for such a change is a mean-spirited determination to allow as few citizens as possible to cast their votes, since more votes usually means more Democratic votes.
Loudoun County Public Schools hires firm for nationwide search for new Superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The search for a new superintendent has gone nationwide for Loudoun County Public Schools. The Loudoun County School Board (LCSB) announced Friday that they have hired an Arizona recruiting firm to lead the national search for the new superintendent. The search will include officials planning,...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County looking to hire new teachers
Fairfax County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers at a job fair this Saturday. Ahead of the event, FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones is introducing us to four current educators.
tourcounsel.com
Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia
Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Manassas men arrested for breaking into Dominion Energy property in Aldie
Two Manassas men were arrested early Saturday after authorities say they broke into Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, apparently to steal copper wire. At 12:38 a.m., deputies were called to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road for a report of two men cutting a fence at a Dominion Energy storage yard.
royalexaminer.com
Beginnings of law enforcement in Stephens City
The earliest reference to the Winchester police department found in city ordinances is on March 12, 1822, when an act of council established the position of superintendent of police, with powers to appoint constables. The superintendent’s salary was $100 annually, the highest paid city official. On March 19, 1841, an act of council stated that constables were to become police officers.[1]
NBC Washington
‘Slow Down': Speed Cameras Go Live Near 8 Fairfax County Schools
Eight new speed cameras are going live Friday in Fairfax County school zones, and officials hope they’ll encourage drivers to slow down. For the first 30 days, drivers caught speeding will get a warning. After the introductory period, a fine up to $100 is possible if a camera catches a driver speeding.
theriver953.com
Vogel announces she will not seek re-election
Virginia’s 27th district state senator Republican Jill Vogel announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Vogel was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in the 27th district in 2007. The district encompasses Clarke, Culpeper, Stafford, Loudon, Fauquier, Frederick Counties and the City of Winchester before redistricting.
Frederick County seizes over $750K in narcotics
Officials with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office say they have shut down a major drug organization after they seized more than $750,000 in Narcotics.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
