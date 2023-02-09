ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

Business Signups Open for 2023 Loudoun Spring Farm Tour

Loudoun County is seeking rural businesses to participate in the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour, a chance for farms and businesses to showcase their products and connect directly with the public. The farm tour draws thousands of visitors from around the region, this year on May 20 - 21. There is...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Morven Park begins project to document Loudoun County slaves

Morven Park in Leesburg has begun work on the "246 Years Project" -- a social justice initiative to document and honor enslaved men, women, and children in Loudoun County. Life events of enslaved individuals were generally recorded in a variety of documents by enslavers managing their “property," according to a news release. Those records survive in the archives of historic sites, community history organizations and local courts. 
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Biberaj Launches Reelection Campaign Amid Protest

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj formally launched her reelection campaign Monday afternoon against a backdrop of both supporters and protesters. “I ran on the values of justice, equality, transparency, and integrity to build a justice system that is fairer and more responsive to the needs of our community,” Biberaj said. “I ran to deliver the change that Loudoun County residents sought: a Loudoun County that is safer smarter, and fairer on crime. We have delivered real change.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Arizona Firm Hired to Find Next Loudoun Schools Superintendent

GR Recruiting has been chosen by the Loudoun County School Board to lead a nationwide search for the next superintendent of the division. The Arizona firm has conducted similar searches for other districts in Virginia as well as throughout the country. “The firm’s strength is engagement with stakeholders and recruiting...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Former Teacher Wins $5M Civil Suit Against Loudoun Detective

After a weeklong civil trial, a Loudoun jury took just over two hours Friday afternoon to hand down a $5 million judgment against a Loudoun County deputy who charged a public school teacher with taking indecent liberties with a student. The charge against Kimberly L. Winters was dropped by county...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Route 11 Potato Chip Factory – Mt Jackson, VA

Sponsored Post – Visit Shenandoah County hosted our visit to Route 11 Potato Chips. All opinions are my own. Route 11 Potato Chips were founded in 1992 in Middletown, Virginia. The chip company features old-fashioned kettle cooked chips that come in many flavors. In 2008, the company built a...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Michael Fruitman, Ashburn

Editor: The Republican anti-individual-rights disease has trickled down from Washington to Richmond and Leesburg. The Loudoun County Electoral Board has decided to eliminate a few hours of early voting on a Sunday, enacted two years ago, after board membership changed from two Democrats and one Republican to two Republicans and one Democrat. The only reason for such a change is a mean-spirited determination to allow as few citizens as possible to cast their votes, since more votes usually means more Democratic votes.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County looking to hire new teachers

Fairfax County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers at a job fair this Saturday. Ahead of the event, FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones is introducing us to four current educators.
tourcounsel.com

Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia

Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
royalexaminer.com

Beginnings of law enforcement in Stephens City

The earliest reference to the Winchester police department found in city ordinances is on March 12, 1822, when an act of council established the position of superintendent of police, with powers to appoint constables. The superintendent’s salary was $100 annually, the highest paid city official. On March 19, 1841, an act of council stated that constables were to become police officers.[1]
STEPHENS CITY, VA
NBC Washington

‘Slow Down': Speed Cameras Go Live Near 8 Fairfax County Schools

Eight new speed cameras are going live Friday in Fairfax County school zones, and officials hope they’ll encourage drivers to slow down. For the first 30 days, drivers caught speeding will get a warning. After the introductory period, a fine up to $100 is possible if a camera catches a driver speeding.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Vogel announces she will not seek re-election

Virginia’s 27th district state senator Republican Jill Vogel announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Vogel was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in the 27th district in 2007. The district encompasses Clarke, Culpeper, Stafford, Loudon, Fauquier, Frederick Counties and the City of Winchester before redistricting.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy