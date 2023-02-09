Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Arizona Firm Hired to Find Next Loudoun Schools Superintendent
GR Recruiting has been chosen by the Loudoun County School Board to lead a nationwide search for the next superintendent of the division. The Arizona firm has conducted similar searches for other districts in Virginia as well as throughout the country. “The firm’s strength is engagement with stakeholders and recruiting...
loudounnow.com
Biberaj Launches Reelection Campaign Amid Protest
Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj formally launched her reelection campaign Monday afternoon against a backdrop of both supporters and protesters. “I ran on the values of justice, equality, transparency, and integrity to build a justice system that is fairer and more responsive to the needs of our community,” Biberaj said. “I ran to deliver the change that Loudoun County residents sought: a Loudoun County that is safer smarter, and fairer on crime. We have delivered real change.”
WJLA
CA Biberaj is asked to reimburse Loudoun County for 'personal or political' FOIA requests
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) – Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for communications between county supervisors and Biberaj’s current and former political opponents, Nicole Wittman and Elizabeth Lancaster. Wittman ran against Biberaj in 2019 and Lancaster is running against Biberaj this year...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Michael Fruitman, Ashburn
Editor: The Republican anti-individual-rights disease has trickled down from Washington to Richmond and Leesburg. The Loudoun County Electoral Board has decided to eliminate a few hours of early voting on a Sunday, enacted two years ago, after board membership changed from two Democrats and one Republican to two Republicans and one Democrat. The only reason for such a change is a mean-spirited determination to allow as few citizens as possible to cast their votes, since more votes usually means more Democratic votes.
WHSV
Shenandoah Co. Public schools propose 7 percent raise for all staffers
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools announced its budget for the next school year Thursday night, which includes a big raise for teachers but there’s a proposal to make it better. The General Assembly proposed a seven percent salary increase just for teachers in its budget...
loudounnow.com
Business Signups Open for 2023 Loudoun Spring Farm Tour
Loudoun County is seeking rural businesses to participate in the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour, a chance for farms and businesses to showcase their products and connect directly with the public. The farm tour draws thousands of visitors from around the region, this year on May 20 - 21. There is...
Feds nears decision on whether to put new FBI headquarters in Va., Md.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the federal government to put it in Maryland. The Washington Post reports that the jockeying is happening as the General Services Administration gets closer...
loudounnow.com
Former Teacher Wins $5M Civil Suit Against Loudoun Detective
After a weeklong civil trial, a Loudoun jury took just over two hours Friday afternoon to hand down a $5 million judgment against a Loudoun County deputy who charged a public school teacher with taking indecent liberties with a student. The charge against Kimberly L. Winters was dropped by county...
Inside Nova
Morven Park begins project to document Loudoun County slaves
Morven Park in Leesburg has begun work on the "246 Years Project" -- a social justice initiative to document and honor enslaved men, women, and children in Loudoun County. Life events of enslaved individuals were generally recorded in a variety of documents by enslavers managing their “property," according to a news release. Those records survive in the archives of historic sites, community history organizations and local courts.
Data centers welcome in Southwest Virginia
As the industry faces constraints in other parts of Virginia, InvestSWVA makes the case for locating in Southwest. The post Data centers welcome in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
Loudoun County Public Schools hires firm for nationwide search for new Superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The search for a new superintendent has gone nationwide for Loudoun County Public Schools. The Loudoun County School Board (LCSB) announced Friday that they have hired an Arizona recruiting firm to lead the national search for the new superintendent. The search will include officials planning,...
theriver953.com
Vogel announces she will not seek re-election
Virginia’s 27th district state senator Republican Jill Vogel announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Vogel was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in the 27th district in 2007. The district encompasses Clarke, Culpeper, Stafford, Loudon, Fauquier, Frederick Counties and the City of Winchester before redistricting.
theriver953.com
SABF prepares to name Honorary Grand Marshals
As the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues to draw closer, President Sharen Groomling will announce the two Honorary Grand Marshals this week. On Tuesday at noon, the Honorary Grand Marshals will be announced at a press conference at The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. All are welcome as the festival recognizes...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Advance Rural Land Protection Changes
County supervisors on Feb. 7 advanced two efforts to protect rural land from development and stop the westward creep of suburban sprawl, appointing a committee to advise on protecting the best soils for farming and raising income caps on county assistance for conservation easements. The best soils for agriculture are...
penncapital-star.com
Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff
A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
royalexaminer.com
Beginnings of law enforcement in Stephens City
The earliest reference to the Winchester police department found in city ordinances is on March 12, 1822, when an act of council established the position of superintendent of police, with powers to appoint constables. The superintendent’s salary was $100 annually, the highest paid city official. On March 19, 1841, an act of council stated that constables were to become police officers.[1]
tourcounsel.com
Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia
Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
Inside Nova
Caisson Platoon horses will use pasture in Lorton
The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Army have a new partnership to temporarily house and pasture the Caisson Platoon horses of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment. Last year, the United States Army Military District of Washington Caisson Platoon found they needed interim pasture space for the horses, which escort funeral caskets and perform other ceremonial duties at Arlington National Cemetery.
WUSA
New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
