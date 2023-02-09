ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Casino workers rejected first labor contract, now considering a new proposal

By By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
Hundreds of unionized workers from Hollywood Casino Toledo and its sister location in Columbus are still without a new contract after their last one expired late last year, but officials are hopeful members will ratify a deal early next week.

Negotiators from the United Steelworkers and the United Auto Workers unions — each representing roughly half the casino workers at the two locations — reached a tentative four-year, four-month deal with Penn Entertainment Inc. days before Christmas. The arrangement came hours before the workers were scheduled to strike .

But the workers rejected that deal "by a pretty good margin," sending bargainers back to the table in recent weeks, said Eric Sweeney, staff representative for International Steelworkers Local 1-346, who has been involved in the talks.

On Wednesday, the unions and Penn reached a new tentative agreement that addresses several concerns raised by the membership, Mr. Sweeney said.

A vote by members is expected Monday. There are about 900 unionized workers between the two casinos.

The newly negotiated contract would be a year shorter, at three years and four months, compared to the one hashed out in December. It would increase pay more for workers in the front end of the contract, Mr. Sweeney said, which will "soften the blow everyone is dealing with on inflation."

In the first year, non-tipped workers would get a 4.5-percent wage increase. Tipped employees will get a $1 bump in base pay, plus a 2 percent uptick on top of that. The majority of unionized workers at the two casinos are tipped, Mr. Sweeney said.

The raises will be retroactive to Dec. 1, when the last contract expired.

Mr. Sweeney said many members raised concerns about the longer length of the contract, as initially proposed. They wanted to be able to return to make potential changes sooner, he said, especially given inflation and a changing economy.

A Penn Entertainment spokesman did not provide a comment on Thursday. A UAW Local 12 representative could not be reached. Both unions have been bargaining the contract together.

Penn is one of the nation’s largest gaming companies, with 40 locations, including four in Ohio.

