ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch: Louisville players preview start of baseball season

Louisville baseball opens its regular season with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium this weekend. First pitch on Friday's season opener is set for 3pm. On Monday afternoon, the program held its annual media day. Pitchers Tate Kuehner and Riley Phillips, along with catcher Jake Payton, shortstop...
LOUISVILLE, KY
manualredeye.com

Boy’s basketball falls to Male in tough loss

On Friday, February 10, the boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Male High School for their regular season matchup. The first quarter was a slow one for the Crimsons. Manual struggled to put up shots and keep good possession. Male’s shooting from outside the paint created a lead by the end of the first, 21-9.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's first Black-owned liquor distributor plans big expansion this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s first Black-owned liquor distribution company is continuing to pave the way for people who look like them in the alcohol industry. We first told you about Legacy Wine & Spirits back in 2021. Co-owners Kelvin Young and Djuan Ditto have nearly doubled the retail partners they work with from 2021 and increased the liquor products they sell.
KENTUCKY STATE
tourcounsel.com

Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky

Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Derby Soundstage bringing hip-hop icons to Louisville in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year. Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced. Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m. The concert...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Professor Robert L. Douglas, ‘Father’ Of Louisville Pan-African Studies Program, Dies

Robert L. Douglas, local artist, art historian and Pan-African scholar, died on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at age 88. “Dr. Bob,” as he was affectionately known, was interested in African American art and was instrumental in promoting Louisville’s Black culture. He was a retired Professor Emeritus from UofL, where he taught art history and Pan-African Studies beginning in 1985.
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

72K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy