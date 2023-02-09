Read full article on original website
Louisville-based Papa Johns Pizza selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Louisville to Raise New Banner Honoring 2013 Championship Team
It's going to look a little different than the last one.
Watch: Dan McDonnell loves the options on the Louisville roster
Louisville baseball begins the 2023 season this weekend when it hosts Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium for a three-game series. Once again, the Cardinals will begin the year highly ranked, projected as an (the) ACC favorite with a few on the roster collecting preseason accolades. Still, all the preseason talk...
Watch: Louisville players preview start of baseball season
Louisville baseball opens its regular season with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium this weekend. First pitch on Friday's season opener is set for 3pm. On Monday afternoon, the program held its annual media day. Pitchers Tate Kuehner and Riley Phillips, along with catcher Jake Payton, shortstop...
wdrb.com
Louisville to hang new banner commemorating vacated 2013 men's basketball national championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said in an email to fans Monday that a new banner commemorating the Cardinals' 2013 national championship will be raised Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. U of L has only called the Feb. 18 game against Clemson a,...
Jeff Brohm’s Contract–How it compares to UofL’s personnel and the ACC
Despite turning down the head coaching position at his alma mater in November 2018, Jeff Brohm decided it was finally time to come home to the University of Louisville. In December 2022, Brohm left Purdue University and signed a six-year, $36 million deal with UofL to become their next Head Football Coach.
Louisville signee Kaleb Glenn has optimism towards the future
Louisville’s highest rated prospect in the senior class Kaleb Glenn remains in consistent contact with the staff. Glenn, who is originally from Louisville has been on campus multiple times this year and the staff has come up to see him at La Lumiere recently. “My relationship with the staff...
Three takeaways from No. 19 Miami's win over Louisville
The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes won 93-85 over Louisville on Saturday night. Miami (20-5, 11-4 ACC) led throughout the second half and withstood an upset attempt by Louisville (3-22, 1-13) which cut the lead to four at one point. Here are three takeaways from the game:. GUARD PLAY CAN LEAD...
wdrb.com
Manual H.S. football player shot in the back receives full athletic scholarship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A duPont Manual High School senior who was shot in the back at age 16 will graduate as the ultimate story of grace and grit. Last week, two years after the attack, Howie Gant signed a letter of intent to play football at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, on a full athletic scholarship.
What Kenny Payne, El Ellis Said After Louisville's 93-85 Loss at Miami
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting point guard said after their loss vs. the Hurricanes:
manualredeye.com
Boy’s basketball falls to Male in tough loss
On Friday, February 10, the boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Male High School for their regular season matchup. The first quarter was a slow one for the Crimsons. Manual struggled to put up shots and keep good possession. Male’s shooting from outside the paint created a lead by the end of the first, 21-9.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first Black-owned liquor distributor plans big expansion this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s first Black-owned liquor distribution company is continuing to pave the way for people who look like them in the alcohol industry. We first told you about Legacy Wine & Spirits back in 2021. Co-owners Kelvin Young and Djuan Ditto have nearly doubled the retail partners they work with from 2021 and increased the liquor products they sell.
tourcounsel.com
Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky
Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
OnlyInYourState
Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky
We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
wdrb.com
Derby Soundstage bringing hip-hop icons to Louisville in May
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year. Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced. Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m. The concert...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
leoweekly.com
Professor Robert L. Douglas, ‘Father’ Of Louisville Pan-African Studies Program, Dies
Robert L. Douglas, local artist, art historian and Pan-African scholar, died on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at age 88. “Dr. Bob,” as he was affectionately known, was interested in African American art and was instrumental in promoting Louisville’s Black culture. He was a retired Professor Emeritus from UofL, where he taught art history and Pan-African Studies beginning in 1985.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
