Kingston, PA

‘I do have goals in my life,’ sex offender says at sentencing

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Griffin

Roofing career on hold while man serves prison time for online solicitation

WILKES-BARRE — A Lackawanna County man caught twice by Kingston Township police for soliciting children for sex was sentenced to five-to-10 years in state prison Wednesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas imposed the sentence upon Dustin Griffin, 34, of Eynon, on three total counts of unlawful contact with children. He pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.

Griffin also must register his address as a sexual offender for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Kingston Township police first arrested Griffin in September 2021, when he engaged in online chats with a police officer using the persona of a 14-year-old boy. Griffin was told he was conversing with a 14-year-old as he responded, “Oh wow, your (sic) young, man do I miss them days,” before engaging in sexual-themed language, according to court records.

While free on bail from the first arrest, Griffin solicited a 14-year-old girl for sex who was the same Kingston Township police officer in an undercover capacity, court records say.

Court records say Griffin sent pictures and videos performing lewd self sex acts to the fictitious girl, including pictures of himself wearing women’s underwear, standing next to a confederate flag and urinating on himself before his second arrest in January 2022.

In court, Griffin said he fell into a dark place in his life after his wife passed away, and has a goal of opening his own business as a roofer.

“I understand what I did was wrong,” Griffin said. “I do have goals in my life.”

The body of a Luzerne County woman was discovered near the Susquehanna River in Montour County on Saturday. Amy Gregory, 37, was identified by the Montour County Coroner's office after her body was discovered in Mayberry Township late Saturday afternoon.
Miners were pulled from the No. 13 shaft at the Gaylord Mine in Plymouth as there appeared to be a squeeze on the pillars, an indication that a roof collapse was imminent. Thirteen men hauling and carrying timbers entered the shaft...
Wright Center for Community Health hosts Scarlet Pujols Recio. Dominican-born Scarlet Pujols Recio first showed signs that she was destined to work in health care at about 6 years old, using parts from an ink pen to pretend to give IV fluids to her Barbie doll.
Luzerne County has publicly advertised the human resources director position, which is vacant due to Angela Gavlick's recent resignation to accept employment outside county government. Gavlick oversaw county human resources for more than six years. It is a key management...
Ryan and Jake Bonin of West Wyoming Boy Scout Troop 366 have achieved Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Scouting. Ryan passed his Eagle Board of review on Sept. 21, 2022, and Jake passed his on Oct. 19, 2022. They are the sons of John and Tara Bonin of West Wyoming, and the grandsons of John and Norina Conden, Wyoming and the late Hilary and Florence Bonin, Swoyersville.
For Bill Ellsworth of Edwardsville, loyalty is everything and there are two things he is loyal to above all else: his wife, Amy and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being a lifelong fan, Bill doesn't quite know where it started. There...
