ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Kingston Township

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWYEo_0kiC9Yc500

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — A Blair County man accused of sexually and physically abusing a boy for two years when he lived in Kingston Township was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Wednesday.

Cota Shawnraie Bigelow, 33, of Altoona, was arrested by Kingston Township police after receiving a report of suspected child abuse in September 2021. The child was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre where he said Bigelow forced him to perform lewd sex acts in 2015 and 2016, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop said the boy was 5 when the assaults began.

Bigelow would babysit the boy when the child’s mother was at work. The child claimed Bigelow forced him three times into lewd sex acts inside a residence on Highland Avenue in Trucksville, court records say.

When the child refused, Bigelow would hurt and withhold food from the child, according to court records.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Bigelow to four-to-eight years in state prison on three counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors. He pled guilty to the charges Nov. 15.

Despite an evaluation of Bigelow by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board not finding he met the criteria as a sexually violent predator, Hislop said he displayed “predatory” behavior as there were three sexual assaults.

Bigelow is subject to lifetime registration as a sexual offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Pursuit through multiple municipalities ends in arrest

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man allegedly driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra initiated a pursuit that began on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and passed through multiple municipalities ending in Pittston early Saturday morning. Brett Michael Cooley, 34, of Regent Street, was arrested when he abandoned the vehicle on Vine Street in Pittston,...
PITTSTON, PA
Times Leader

Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at LCCF

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility. Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility. State...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County woman’s body discovered in Montour County

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The body of a Luzerne County woman was discovered near the Susquehanna River in Montour County on Saturday. Amy Gregory, 37, was identified by the Montour County Coroner’s office after her body was discovered in Mayberry Township late Saturday afternoon.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Look Back: Thirteen miners entombed in Plymouth mine

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Miners were pulled from the No. 13 shaft at the Gaylord Mine in Plymouth as there appeared to be a squeeze on the pillars, an indication that a roof collapse was imminent. Thirteen men hauling and carrying timbers entered the shaft...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton grad uses cultural savvy to improve health of community

Wright Center for Community Health hosts Scarlet Pujols Recio. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Dominican-born Scarlet Pujols Recio first showed signs that she was destined to work in health care at about 6 years old, using parts from an ink pen to pretend to give IV fluids to her Barbie doll.
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County seeking human resources director

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County has publicly advertised the human resources director position, which is vacant due to Angela Gavlick’s recent resignation to accept employment outside county government. Gavlick oversaw county human resources for more than six years. It is a key management...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Bonin brothers earn Eagle Scout rank

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Ryan and Jake Bonin of West Wyoming Boy Scout Troop 366 have achieved Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Scouting. Ryan passed his Eagle Board of review on Sept. 21, 2022, and Jake passed his on Oct. 19, 2022. They are the sons of John and Tara Bonin of West Wyoming, and the grandsons of John and Norina Conden, Wyoming and the late Hilary and Florence Bonin, Swoyersville.
WEST WYOMING, PA
Times Leader

Toma hints that Super Bowl LVII may be his last

WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville native George Toma has been in charge of field preparations for all 57 Super Bowls. Super Bowl LVII might be his last one. “I’m getting old, Bill,” Toma said during a phone conversation. “I’m 94 now and I can’t do everything I used to do.”
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Edwardsville Chiefs fan ‘very confident’ of a win

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For Bill Ellsworth of Edwardsville, loyalty is everything and there are two things he is loyal to above all else: his wife, Amy and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being a lifelong fan, Bill doesn’t quite know where it started. There...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy