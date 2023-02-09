ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Judge nixes plea agreement in online sex sting

By Ed Lewis
 4 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Wednesday revoked a plea agreement for a Wilkes-Barre man charged by the state police Computer Crime Unit in an online sex sting where he offered money to a girl and her mother to engage in sexual relations.

Raymond J. Hausknecht, 52, of North Main Street, was scheduled to be sentenced on three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a single count of corruption of minors. He pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.

When Hausknecht appeared before Lupas, the judge said there was an issue with one of the unlawful contact counts as the pre-sentence investigation report list another charge. The discrepancy would impact sentencing guidelines, Lupas said.

The assistant district attorney who entered the plea agreement with Hausknecht and his attorney, Joseph J. Yeager, was not in the courtroom as another assistant district attorney stood in place Wednesday.

Lupas revoked Hausknecht’s plea agreement but noted he could enter another plea deal with prosecutors at a later date.

State police Computer Crime Unit arrested Hausknecht in October 2021, after he solicited a 15-year-old girl for sex in online communications. The girl was an undercover trooper

During the online communications, Hausknecht said he wanted to have sex behind a building on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, and offered the girl and her mother cash, according to court records.

Hausknecht remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

