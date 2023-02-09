ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

These Are The Most Successful Cities In New Jersey

What defines financial success? There are many answers to that question. Ideally, one would achieve a balance between realizing their purpose and being a top earner all while mastering a work-life balance. After all, if you make lots of money but doing so takes up all your time, in the end, you're losing. Remember time is money. Some would say time is more valuable than money. It is a delicate balance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 12 best Haitian restaurants serving authentic griot, oxtail and more

Among the smattering of islands in the Caribbean, Haitian culture stands alone and proud. The country was the first independent Black republic in the world, and despite its economic struggles — and the reeling remnants of a catastrophic earthquake in 2010 — Haiti remains known for its breathtaking views and delectable cuisine. Haitian food is closest to creole, with African and French influences reflected in the spices and cooking techniques.
NEW JERSEY STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Plaza | Shopping complex in Secaucus, New Jersey

The Plaza at Harmon Meadow is a shopping complex in the Meadowlands of Secaucus, New Jersey, approximately six miles from New York City. It was developed by Hartz Mountain Industries, whose corporate offices are located in the Plaza. The Plaza, which Hartz refers to as a “mixed-use community”, encompasses 175 acres (0.71 km2), and consists of over 3,500,000 square feet (330,000 m2) of hotel, office, retail, and restaurants space.
SECAUCUS, NJ
SoJO 104.9

What’s the true cost of auto insurance in New Jersey?

🚘 Report says auto insurance premiums are lower in NJ this year. The percentage of one's income spent on auto insurance can vary greatly from state to state. In New Jersey, that figure is 3.21%, according to a new analysis from financial services company Bankrate, which uses the income measure to determine an area's "true cost" of auto insurance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in New Jersey

Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.
MILLBURN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Millions lost to romance scams in NJ

💋NJ residents warned to beware of Valentine’s Day romance scams. 💲The FBI in NJ says lonely people get duped out of millions every year ❤Folks over 60 are frequently targeted. It’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow, a day when partners celebrate their love. It’s also a...
SoJO 104.9

Paying more than you thought? A NJ credit card warning

💲Some NJ businesses are engaging in credit card fee ripoffs. 💲NJ Consumer Affairs warns all merchants to follow payment rules or get fined. 💲Investigators are doing spot checks on businesses of all types. Not accepting cash from customers, watch out. The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs...
NJ.com

Show love for N.J. by backing its only public hospital | Letters

I do not understand the hate New Jersey receives from the rest of our country. We have wonderful beaches, opportunities for outdoor recreation, great food, and beautiful and varied towns and cities. I’ve always defended this state with pride against those nay-sayers who just don’t know what we have....
Washington Examiner

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bestattractions.org

Magic Things to Do in Newark, New Jersey

Places to visit in Newark, NJ. Newark, New Jersey, is a bustling city in the heart of the New York metropolitan area. From its rich cultural heritage to its diverse food scene and bustling nightlife, Newark offers various activities for visitors of all ages. Whether you’re looking for history and culture, outdoor adventures, or simply a chance to relax and unwind, Newark has something for everyone.
NEWARK, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey

The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy