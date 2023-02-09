Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
These Are The Most Successful Cities In New Jersey
What defines financial success? There are many answers to that question. Ideally, one would achieve a balance between realizing their purpose and being a top earner all while mastering a work-life balance. After all, if you make lots of money but doing so takes up all your time, in the end, you're losing. Remember time is money. Some would say time is more valuable than money. It is a delicate balance.
Amazing! The Oldest Firehouse in America is Right Here in New Jersey
It is always an interesting article when we can find the "oldest" here in New Jersey. It's even more interesting when we can find the "oldest" in Jersey which is the oldest in America. That is the case with this article. First I want to commend all the men and...
New Jersey’s 12 best Haitian restaurants serving authentic griot, oxtail and more
Among the smattering of islands in the Caribbean, Haitian culture stands alone and proud. The country was the first independent Black republic in the world, and despite its economic struggles — and the reeling remnants of a catastrophic earthquake in 2010 — Haiti remains known for its breathtaking views and delectable cuisine. Haitian food is closest to creole, with African and French influences reflected in the spices and cooking techniques.
The Plaza | Shopping complex in Secaucus, New Jersey
The Plaza at Harmon Meadow is a shopping complex in the Meadowlands of Secaucus, New Jersey, approximately six miles from New York City. It was developed by Hartz Mountain Industries, whose corporate offices are located in the Plaza. The Plaza, which Hartz refers to as a “mixed-use community”, encompasses 175 acres (0.71 km2), and consists of over 3,500,000 square feet (330,000 m2) of hotel, office, retail, and restaurants space.
Major Publication Says This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Pizza
It seems like someone else is trying to name the best pizza place in New Jersey, but this time it may matter a lot more to you because it's coming from a major, well-respected publication. The whole idea of naming one single place and the best pizza in New Jersey...
Bring a hammer: 7 bargain-priced N.J homes waiting for ambitious buyers
It’s common for a would-be homebuyer to schedule a “walk-through” to inspect the inside of a house up for sale. There are some homes on the market where the phrase “walk through” can be taken literally: Structures that have no walls separating one room from another.
What’s the true cost of auto insurance in New Jersey?
🚘 Report says auto insurance premiums are lower in NJ this year. The percentage of one's income spent on auto insurance can vary greatly from state to state. In New Jersey, that figure is 3.21%, according to a new analysis from financial services company Bankrate, which uses the income measure to determine an area's "true cost" of auto insurance.
Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.
Millions lost to romance scams in NJ
💋NJ residents warned to beware of Valentine’s Day romance scams. 💲The FBI in NJ says lonely people get duped out of millions every year ❤Folks over 60 are frequently targeted. It’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow, a day when partners celebrate their love. It’s also a...
Paying more than you thought? A NJ credit card warning
💲Some NJ businesses are engaging in credit card fee ripoffs. 💲NJ Consumer Affairs warns all merchants to follow payment rules or get fined. 💲Investigators are doing spot checks on businesses of all types. Not accepting cash from customers, watch out. The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs...
Show love for N.J. by backing its only public hospital | Letters
I do not understand the hate New Jersey receives from the rest of our country. We have wonderful beaches, opportunities for outdoor recreation, great food, and beautiful and varied towns and cities. I’ve always defended this state with pride against those nay-sayers who just don’t know what we have....
These 37 N.J. towns now have typical home values over $1M. Search the full list.
New Jersey now has 37 towns with a typical home value of more than $1 million thanks to a red-hot real estate market that catapulted prices higher, according to the latest data from Zillow. Topping the list for highest typical home value for the second consecutive year was the Jersey...
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse
While legions cheer a $65 million deal to build a new state park on an old rail line, watchdogs worry about untold costs. The post On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Washington Examiner
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney...
Magic Things to Do in Newark, New Jersey
Places to visit in Newark, NJ. Newark, New Jersey, is a bustling city in the heart of the New York metropolitan area. From its rich cultural heritage to its diverse food scene and bustling nightlife, Newark offers various activities for visitors of all ages. Whether you’re looking for history and culture, outdoor adventures, or simply a chance to relax and unwind, Newark has something for everyone.
One Of The Largest Food Producers In New Jersey Is Increasing Prices For 2023
Everything is consistently getting more expensive, and as much as I'd like to say it looks like it's going to level out in the near future, it's not looking that way. Another company has just announced it'll have to make price hikes in 2023. Great. In the past year, the...
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
