ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Suit: NFL runs 'sham' disability program for injured players

By Maryclaire Dale
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGwHi_0kiC9Hqy00

Ten retired NFL players are accusing the league of lies, bad faith and flagrant violations of federal law in denying disability benefits in a potential class-action lawsuit filed Thursday in Baltimore .

The men said they left the game with lingering physical or cognitive injuries that make their daily lives difficult if not excruciating. They also said they are not alone.

“They're a small fraction of the players who have been wronged by the NFL's disability plan. These former players deserve far more from an organization worth billions of dollars than a sham process in which there’s no chance of success,” said lawyer Chris Seeger, who separately has been class counsel in the $1 billion settlement of NFL concussion claims.

The new lawsuit was filed in federal court in Baltimore, and names as defendants both NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL’s Disability Board. The suit comes as league officials gather in Phoenix for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the NFL Players Association.

Willis McGahee, a first-round pick in 2003 who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, said he has had more than a dozen surgeries for football injuries and often needs help getting out of bed. He is 41.

And Eric Smith, who spent seven seasons with the New York Jets , said he struggles to play with his young sons — and fears the dark moods.

“There were times I would blackout and wake up … and I’m bleeding, there are holes in the wall. My wife and kids are crying,” Smith, 39, said on a videoconference call that included McGahee and lawyers. “I went down a dark path. If I ever hurt one of them, in one of these cases, that’s probably the end. Like, I’m done.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the doctors who examine players for the league’s disability plan have a financial interest in denying the claims, as it makes them more likely to get future referrals from the program. One neuropsychologist who was paid more than $800,000 from the program examined a group of 29 former players and found none of them was disabled, according to the lawyers.

Seeger, who has worked closely with NFL lawyers on the concussion case for a decade, said the latest suit seeks to have the disability plan “fulfill its overdue legal responsibilities to players rather than continue to try to dodge accountability every step of the way.”

A successful claim can lead to payments between $65,000 to $265,000, but only 30 of the thousands filed to date have led to top awards, according to Samuel L. Katz, one of several lawyers working with Seeger on the case.

The disability program grew out of the 2011 collective-bargaining agreement between the players and the union, and was hailed a way to help ailing former players. During the pandemic, players complained of delays in having their cases reviewed.

“I had a great run. My name has been out there. But I feel like it’s time to step up (for other players),” said Smith, who noted he had twice been knocked out during televised games. “We deserve to be taken care of at the end of the day."

The other former players who signed on to the lawsuit are Jason Alford, Daniel Loper, Michael McKenzie, Jamize Olaware, Alex Parsons, Charles Smis, Joey Thomas and Lance Zeno.

___

Follow AP Legal Affairs Writer Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

George Santos ridiculed over Super Bowl tweet: ‘Amazing that you are the starting quarterback for both teams’

It looks like George Santos can’t go a single day without facing mockery from the legions of social media users incensed by his long list of lies, falsehoods and fabrications.The New York Republican posted a seemingly innocuous tweet on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took on and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl — a pair of emojis, one representing a football and another depicting a bowl of ice cream.Like clockwork, Mr Santos was instantly set upon by a legion of trolls mockingly congratulating him for his performance in the NFL, a reference to his tall...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Monday

It's safe to say that many weren't thrilled with the officiating in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Eagles, 38-35, thanks in part to a holding call on the Philadelphia secondary late in the fourth quarter. The holding call extended Kansas City's game-winning drive and set up ...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

NFL paid a ton of money for a big mess on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is here with the time-honored tradition of the logo at midfield and visiting franchises possessing an endzone. On the field of a pre-selected stadium. Through the game, the most eye-opening thing anyone can talk about (aside from Rihanna’s special guest) is the conditions of the playing field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

NFL roasted for having ‘absolute trash’ field during Super Bowl

If it’s not the officials taking spotlight in a NFL game, it’s the playing surfaces. An in-game report from Fox said that Eagles players were changing cleats at halftime. With players slipping on routes, cutbacks and kickoffs, social media was sounding off on the game. Two former NFL players summed it up succinctly: Fox analyst Mark Schlereth said, “this field is absolute trash” and “the NFL should be absolutely embarrassed,” while former Giants offensive lineman chimed in that “Arizona’s field being sh—y is the most obvious thing to players but not known collectively. It’s CONSISTENTLY a slick and unstable turf for...
PHOENIX, AZ
NPR

Opinion: Who are the real winners in the NFL?

The Philadelphia Eagles are slight favorites to win the Super Bowl tomorrow, but Sean Payton's already won big. The former head coach of the New Orleans Saints, with whom he won a Super Bowl, has signed a five-year, estimated $18 million a year contract to coach the Denver Broncos. He becomes the Broncos coach at the end of a football season in which even more attention has been drawn to the toll the game can inflict on players, especially after Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle last month. Mr. Hamlin appeared at the NFL honors ceremony this week and spoke of how grateful he feels to be alive.
sportszion.com

NFL Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre issues defamation lawsuits on Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, auditor amid largest welfare fraud scandal

According to ESPN, Packers quarterback Brett Favre sued Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe, and Shad White, as well as the state auditor, in three separate defamation cases on Thursday. A 2020 fraud case involving the misappropriation and theft of $77 million in welfare funds by nonprofit organizations and the Mississippi Department...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Retires After Super Bowl

A veteran NFL quarterback is officially calling it a career after the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Following the game, Kansas City's backup quarterback announced his retirement. Longtime NFL quarterback Chad Henne announced that he's calling it a career. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Lootpress

Richest NFL players

There’s no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL faces criticism over Super Bowl turf quality

The NFL was criticized in many circles over issues with the field turf during Super Bowl LVII, which had players slipping throughout the game. The NFL had touted the grass turf that was used for Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium as the best available. The league spent two years preparing the field at the... The post NFL faces criticism over Super Bowl turf quality appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation

We just witnessed the Blackest Super Bowl in NFL history and it was glorious

Let’s be brutally honest for a moment, the NFL hasn’t exactly been a shining example of diversity, inclusion, and racial equality throughout its almost 103-year history. Coming into the 2022 season, there were only four Black head coaches, Mike Tomlin (who has been the Steelers head coach since 2007) Mike McDaniels, Todd Bowles and Lovie Smith out of the 32 NFL teams, despite the fact that about 57.5% of all NFL players are African-American.
The Independent

Biden weighs in on Super Bowl result with mid-game tweet

President Joe Biden has weighed in on who he wants to win the Super Bowl in the second quarter of the game with a tweet.The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off for the NFL championship at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.He reposted a video made by First Lady Jill Biden in which she wears an Eagles shirt with her name and the number 46 on the back.Dr Biden, who is at the Super Bowl, captioned the video: “We’re ready. Fly Eagles Fly.”“As your president, I’m not picking favorites,” Mr Biden wrote.“But as Jill Biden’s husband,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HipHopDX.com

Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With

Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy