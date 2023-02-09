Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Entergy (ETR)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.85MM shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.12MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.93MM shares of Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 86.07MM shares and 10.10% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Utz Brands (UTZ)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.43MM shares of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ). This represents 6.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.51MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Kellogg (K)
Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.23MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 17.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 62.36MM shares and 18.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Michael Baker (BKR)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 102.40MM shares of Michael Baker Corp (BKR). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 106.81MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Gates Melinda French Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)
Fintel reports that Gates Melinda French has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 67.12MM shares of Canadian National Railway (USA) (CNI). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 25, 2022 they reported 70.15MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Long Pond Capital Cuts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
Fintel reports that Long Pond Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.81MM shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.45MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Capital International Investors Increases Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.06MM shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.78MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Unusual Put Option Trade in Progressive (PGR) Worth $82.15K
On February 13, 2023 at 15:12:35 (ET) an unusually large $82.15K block of Put contracts in Progressive (PGR) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 4 days (on February 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in PGR options.
NASDAQ
Cactus WH Enterprises Cuts Stake in Cactus (WHD)
Fintel reports that Cactus WH Enterprises has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.41MM shares of Cactus Inc (WHD). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 15.09MM shares and 19.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Cleveland Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Flux Power Holdings (FLUX)
Fintel reports that Cleveland Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.00MM shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (FLUX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 26, 2018 they reported 1.80MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
FIW's Underlying Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $92.73 per unit.
NASDAQ
Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in U.S. Lime & Minerals (USLM)
Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of U.S. Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM). This represents 6.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.32MM shares and 5.58% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in RF Industries (RFIL)
Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 5.71% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves 1.15%: What You Should Know
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.16, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.16% in the...
NASDAQ
Carlyle Group’s Latest Trades Are Out. Here Are The Asset Managers Largest Listed Portfolio Movements Quarter
This week, alternative asset management and private equity behemoth Carlyle Group Inc reported its latest trades for the December quarter. The institution was founded in 1987 and currently operates 29 offices across 5 continents and aims to drive positive change from embedded impact across their investment process. The global fund...
NASDAQ
Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)
Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
Comments / 0