ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Rihanna Reminded Us Exactly Why She's the Queen of Hypnotizing Fashion Statements During Rare Appearance Ahead of the Super Bowl

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etPOn_0kiC8usA00

Rihanna hasn’t done a major performance in seven years, but she’s shaking off the cobwebs by going on one of the biggest stages in the world for Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. At Thursday’s press conference in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the big game, the 34-year-old singer had a fashion moment that proves that she’s ready for her comeback.

Wearing a chic black leather and shearling-trimmed jacket over a snakeskin-print dress from Alaïa’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, Rihanna looked confident as she took the stage in front of the press. Her gorgeous curves and toned legs were on display as she sported a pair of custom lace-up sandals by Gianvito Rossi in a textured, printed python. It was a next-level way to remind her fans that she’s back in an epic way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jO5MW_0kiC8usA00
Nadeska Alexis and Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference held at Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Taking on the Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t an easy decision for the private superstar, especially since she’s a new mom to a nine-month-old son whom she’s kept out of the spotlight. However, becoming a mom was the exact reason why she decided to take on the challenge. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she told the press. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

After showing up looking like a powerful goddess, Rihanna is only setting the bar very high for her show on Sunday. She’s letting everyone know she’s back and better than ever!

Before you go, click here to see every Super Bowl halftime performer since 1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuuyG_0kiC8usA00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Reminded Us She’s the Queen of Edgy Fashion With This Daring Leather & Lace Ensemble for NYFW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, is a New York Fashion Week regular. She usually opts for a chic hipster vibe and this season, she did not disappoint after she showed up at the Proenza Schouler show on Feb. 11 in an edgy black lace ensemble that impressed the fashion elite. The 23-year-old model wore a black-lace collared blouse buttoned at the top as it peeped open at the bottom to show off her toned abs. The schoolgirl black leather...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Blue Ivy Made an Ultra-Rare Appearance at the Super Bowl With Jay-Z & We Can't Get Over How Cool She Looks

Jay-Z is making today’s Super Bowl a family affair by bringing the ultimate plus one: his 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Right before the game, the father-daughter duo walked on the pitch in major style and posed for photos, Entertainment Tonight reported. According to some videos on Twitter, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper also went full papa bear mode as he snapped some pictures of Blue Ivy posing in the end zone. Talk about a picture-worthy moment! During their sweet appearance, the two matched in similar black outfits. Jay-Z wore a black Rocnation hoodie with black sunglasses while Blue Ivy...
ARIZONA STATE
SheKnows

Rihanna's Halftime Performance Was Amazing, But It Was Her Baby Bump That Stole the Show

Rihanna‘s highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show featured a surprise guest who no one saw coming. The superstar took to a stage floating high above the crowd and cradled her baby bump in perhaps the most-seen pregnancy announcement of all time. Around 28.5 million households (many of which were likely hosting parties) watched her performance live, and you better believe we will be watching it again and again on YouTube. Sports reporter Ashley Washburn tweeted, “Rihanna announcing her pregnancy was not on my #SuperBowlLVII bingo card, but I am SO here for it,” and we could not agree more. The internet hype only...
SheKnows

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Shared Her Daughter Monaco’s Hilarious Reaction to Going to Central Park for the First Time

When you plan out your baby’s outings, you always hope they’ll be just as excited (if not more so) than you are. Sadly, for Jeannie Mai-Jenkins, her daughter Monaco is almost always the exact opposite (and leaves fans laughing uncontrollably over it!) On Feb 10, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a photo of herself, her daughter, and Uncle Dennis to Monaco’s official Instagram page @monacomaijenkins with the caption, “Mommy and Uncle Dennis took me on my first trip to Central Park today. It was peaceful with ducks and people meditating til we arrived.” In the photo, we see the trio looking as happy as can...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Friend Revealed Exactly How the Royal Has Been Navigating the Prince Harry Drama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite the wall of silence from the royal family after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released, every member of the palace was rocked by the allegations in the book. They all reacted differently, but Kate Middleton’s friends are telling everyone that they shouldn’t worry about her during this tumultuous time.  One pal described her to People as “a tough woman” who is “no shrinking violet.” They elaborated, “It is wonderful that William has Kate by his side to rely on, as...
SheKnows

Blake Lively Announces the Birth of Baby #4 with Ryan Reynolds in the Most Subtle Way

Gossip hounds were quick to decode Blake Lively’s seemingly innocent Instagram post yesterday. Ahead of the Puppy Bowl and Super Bowl LVII yesterday, the A Simple Favor star shared several photos of her pre-game party, including delicious snacks, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and a very form-fitting black tank top that noticeably left no room for a baby bump. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote on Instagram, before cheekily adding, “Been busy.” We’ll say! Dressed in jeans and a tight black tank, Lively clearly had her baby — and if you had any doubt, the knowing smirk...
SheKnows

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Apparent Split Was Sparked by a Reportedly ‘Pretty Serious’ Fight This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox’s dramatic relationship with Machine Gun Kelly may be over after they were reportedly feuding over Super Bowl weekend. It all started when the Jennifer’s Body star wrote a cryptic caption for her red-carpet look at Drake’s Super Bowl event. “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she wrote, which is a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” single from her Lemonade album. Did he cheat? We don’t know yet, but she unfollowed her fiancé and...
SheKnows

John Travolta's Super Bowl Commercial Has Him Singing Just Like Danny Zuko in a Nostalgic Nod to 'Grease'

John Travolta is getting in on the Super Bowl commercial action with a new ad for T-Mobile that brings him back to his Grease roots. The 68-year-old actor stepped back into his Danny Zuko shoes to sing “Summer Nights” with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.  Of course, the lyrics to the song are just a little different this time around, but tune is recognizable — and so are a few of his famous dance moves. Fans won’t be disappointed as Travolta pops the collar of his black jacket and proves that he still has a ton of swag decades...
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Gushes Over Her ‘So Cute’ Daughter Being a Little Adventurer in This Adorable Photo

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling is ready for all of the adventures, starting with conquering her local park! On Feb 10, Brittany shared with the world a super-sweet photo of Sterling looking so happy as she sees her mama, going on an adventure throughout the park they’re at. Brittany posted the photo to her Instagram story with the caption, “Why she so cute.” In the photo, we see Sterling smiling her adorable, toothy smile as she rocks a tie-dye Adidas shirt, ruffled white pants, and matching shoes with purple socks (already such a coordinated fashionista!) She’s been looking so happy...
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Having a Surprisingly Negative Reaction to Rumors He's Dating a 19-Year-Old Model

A lot has been written about Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life and his apparent love for models under the age of 27. And now, it sounds like the constant scrutiny is starting to get the best of the 48-year-old actor. Ever since the media assumed he was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani after being seen at a party together in late January, he’s been rather sensitive about the topic. Sources are telling In Touch that Polani “wasn’t a hookup, just a friend,” but DiCaprio’s “27 reputation” is reportedly making him “so upset.” It sounds like the Oscar winner is concerned that news...
SheKnows

John Legend Shares Sweet New Photo with Daughter Esti

Swaddles are cozy and cribs are safest, but sometimes, the best place for your newborn baby to take a nap is right on your chest. John Legend shared a new photo of his sleepy daughter Esti, and it’s pure sweetness on your screen. “❤️❤️ ,” the “All She Wanna Do” singer, captioned the photo on Instagram last night. In it, his sweet newborn baby, who he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen, is dressed in a soft pink outfit, snoozing away on her daddy’s chest. Her eyes are squished closed, and her mouth is wide open as she enjoys dreamland. Legend is fully...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Reportedly Found Their $34.5 Million Dream Home in Exclusive Area of the Pacific Palisades

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on the hunt for over a year to find the perfect home for their blended family. It looks like the search is over as the newlywed have reportedly found their dream estate that fits all of their A-list needs.  Lopez and Affleck have dropped $34.5 million, according to TMZ, on a mega-mansion in the exclusive area of the Pacific Palisades. Not only does the new-construction residence meet their particular requirements, it’s also relatively close to Jennifer Garner’s home — co-parenting is going to be a lot easier with Affleck in the neighborhood.  Fans who have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Made a Last-Minute Decision to Make a Glamorous Red-Carpet Return to This Spectacular Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince William and Kate Middleton always cut a glamorous figure when they attend red-carpet events. They don’t do it too often, so it’s exciting to hear that they will be returning to the BAFTA Awards after a two-year absence. They made the decision very last minute only confirming on Friday, via Kensington Palace, that they would attend this year’s ceremony. There was no reason given for why they added it to their calendar at such a late date, but Variety is...
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Shared a First Look at Baby Bronze’s Face & He’s as Adorable as We Thought

Not gonna lie: Ever since his birth on Nov. 28 of last year, we’ve been waiting on pins and needles for a glimpse of baby Patrick Lavon “Bronze” Mahomes III’s face — and now his mom and dad, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, have given us one! Feeling generous on the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, the Mahomes family shared the public’s first real look at baby Bronze while they celebrate the victory at Disneyland. In a joint Instagram post captioned, “Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️” the proud family posed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Making Major Career Moves With A-List Hollywood Dealmaker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t waiting for their next project to find them, Instead, they are taking a page from Hollywood’s A-list celebrities by reportedly hiring a major financial dealmaker.  The duo are working with Adam Lilling, who is pals with Ellen DeGeneres and Matthew McConaughey, according to Page Six. That means they are looking to level up the work they are already doing and make their mark in the entertainment industry and beyond. Lilling was spotted with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at DeGeneres’ vow renewal ceremony to Portia de Rossi, so he’s likely working on deals for...
SheKnows

General Hospital Preview: Portia Walks Down the Aisle… Toward a Wedding-Day Disaster

At these nuptials, something borrowed may be time; something blue, the bride. General Hospital has Portia and Curtis all set to get hitched the week of February 13. But — and maybe you’ve heard — there’s a hitch. The bride is about to speak her vows knowing that she’s sitting on a whopper of a secret: that the man she’s marrying might not be about to become Trina’s stepfather because — dun-Dun–DUN! — he could already be her father!
SheKnows

SheKnows

99K+
Followers
10K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy