Open in App
Sonoma County, CA
See more from this location?
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County purchases 10 all-electric buses as public transit moves toward a zero-emission fleet

By KYLIE LAWRENCE THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

8 days ago
Sonoma County has purchased 10 new electric transit buses, marking the biggest shift yet for its transit agency away from fossil fuel and toward an...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State
Marin County’s Angel Island ferry slated to be electrified
Tiburon, CA1 day ago
Most Popular
Sonoma County nonprofit adds two new leaders
Sebastopol, CA12 hours ago
New Urgent Care and Telehealth clinic opens in downtown Sonoma
Sonoma, CA1 day ago
Napa Valley’s historic Alfred Frediani vineyard sells for $18.5 million
Calistoga, CA1 day ago
Napa Valley’s famed To Kalon vineyard is part of new trademark battle
Oakville, CA2 days ago
Napa’s BottleRock sets food offerings
Napa, CA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy