10 places to try at MoCo Food Hall
Find out what you can try at the MoCo Food Hall by reading below. Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The MoCo Food Hall opened Aug. 6. The food court is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe, where 10 businesses are located. House of Roux offers Cajun dishes made from scratch, such as...
Shebrews now serving Israeli food in Conroe
Shebrews started serving Israeli food in Conroe on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Shebrews) Shebrews opened Jan. 17 at KC Events, 2655 FM 1488, Conroe. Shebrews is a woman-owned food truck that serves coffee and Israeli-based food items. Some Israeli items on the menu include shakshuka, Israeli chopped salad, burekas and egg pita sandwiches. 832-401-9441. www.facebook.com/SheBrewsCafeConroe.
Transportation update: Grand Parkway widening expected to begin next year
A two-part project to expand the F-2 segment of the Grand Parkway from four to six lanes is expected to begin next year. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) A two-part project to expand the F-2 segment of the Grand Parkway from four to six lanes is expected to begin next year. Segment...
Montrose Boulevard target of $55M in improvements
Among the key projects that could reshape the street over the next five years are the mixed-use development Montrose Collective, which opened in 2022; the Ismaeli Center, an 11-acre gathering space for Muslims coming in 2024 near Allen Parkway; and an unnamed mixed-use project by the developer Skanska being planned at Westheimer Road. (Designed by Jatziri Garcia)
Senate Avenue Brewing Co. earns silver medal at Texas Craft Brewers Cup
From left, owners Andrew and Michelle Mitcham celebrate with General Manager Glenn Jackoviak and Head Brewer Adam Millard. (Courtesy Senate Avenue Brewing Co.) Senate Avenue Brewing Co. won a silver medal at the 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Cup for its House of Lords brew in the Class UK Styles category. An awards ceremony took place at the Texas Craft Brewers Guild’s annual meeting in Austin on Feb. 11.
Recreation complex to open this summer at Emory Glen as home sales kick off
The community's recreation complex is also anticipated to open this summer, including an open lawn area, a resort-style pool, a pavilion, a park and a splash pad. (Rendering courtesy TotalPR) An 800-home community, Emory Glen, has begun selling homes as of a Feb. 2 news release after home construction began...
Sueba USA to bring San Paseo multifamily community to Katy
San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20 two-story townhomes with attached garages, per a Feb. 1 press release. (Rendering courtesy Tom Rusteberg) Developer Sueba USA announced plans to build San Paseo, a multifamily development located at 1724 Partnership Way, off of the Grand Parkway. The four-story midrise...
Grazeables to relocate to Tomball, add grab-and-go charcuterie options
Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. (Courtesy Grazeables) Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. The business offers tea sandwiches; Japanese sandos, or fruit sandwiches; mini desserts; and charcuterie platters and boxes. The business also offers grazing tables for events.
New farmers market in League City runs every Sunday evening
New local farmers market Fellowship Under the Oaks began in January and runs every Sunday. (Courtesy Fellowship Under the Oaks) New Beginnings Massage and Wellness held the grand opening for its Fellowship Under the Oaks farmers market at 1025 E. Main St., League City, on Jan. 8, co-owner Dawn Grunden said.
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Junior League of Houston celebrates 75-year anniversary
Junior League of Houston members dance and sing on stage to "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" by Marilyn Monroe at the League's 75th anniversary celebration. (Courtesy Priscilla Dickson and Junior League of Houston) The Houston branch of the Junior League, an organization of women who serve and uplift the...
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opens two Katy-area locations
Two Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade franchises opened in the Katy-area this January. (Courtesy Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opened two locations in the Katy-area within one week of each other. The Katy Mills location at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Ste. 300, had been planned for almost a year...
Sugar Land officials hope new programs, older home investment will attract residents, businesses
Sugar Land City Council approved the Great Homes program Feb. 7. The program will provide an incentive for owners of older homes to undergo exterior renovations. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated from its original printed version to account for Sugar Land City Council approving the...
Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia
Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
Awesome 2 Story H-E-B Is Set To Open In This Texas City Next Week!
The latest and yes greatest H-E-B is set to open up here in Texas. And, of course, it's going to have so many extras including a 2nd level. Yes, this H-E-B will join the short list of 2-level H-E-B-'s in the state of Texas. • FIRST MULTI-LEVEL H-E-B IN AUSTIN...
papercitymag.com
Fashion-Forward Cowboy Boots Pop-Up in River Oaks District — City Boots Brings All the Colors
Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward Western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a new pop-up . (Photo by Jana Cantua) You don’t need a rodeo to justify slipping into a pair of Lizzy Chestnut Bentley’s City Boots. But the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is impetus enough for the Amarillo native to open a pop-up shop in River Oaks District. Opening this Thursday, February 16 and continuing through May 15, the stylish City Boots collection will be showcased in the new salon, conveniently located next door to the Teressa Foglia hat shop.
Read the latest completed road projects in The Woodlands area
Work on Gosling Road bridge was completed in late 2022. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Take a look at the most recent road projects that have been completed in The Woodlands area. 1. Kuykendahl Road turn lane construction. The contracting company Teamwork completed work to add a right-turn lane from northbound Kuykendahl...
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston Location
Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. The brand’s signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable.
