Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 places to try at MoCo Food Hall

Find out what you can try at the MoCo Food Hall by reading below. Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The MoCo Food Hall opened Aug. 6. The food court is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe, where 10 businesses are located. House of Roux offers Cajun dishes made from scratch, such as...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shebrews now serving Israeli food in Conroe

Shebrews started serving Israeli food in Conroe on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Shebrews) Shebrews opened Jan. 17 at KC Events, 2655 FM 1488, Conroe. Shebrews is a woman-owned food truck that serves coffee and Israeli-based food items. Some Israeli items on the menu include shakshuka, Israeli chopped salad, burekas and egg pita sandwiches. 832-401-9441. www.facebook.com/SheBrewsCafeConroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montrose Boulevard target of $55M in improvements

Among the key projects that could reshape the street over the next five years are the mixed-use development Montrose Collective, which opened in 2022; the Ismaeli Center, an 11-acre gathering space for Muslims coming in 2024 near Allen Parkway; and an unnamed mixed-use project by the developer Skanska being planned at Westheimer Road. (Designed by Jatziri Garcia)
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Senate Avenue Brewing Co. earns silver medal at Texas Craft Brewers Cup

From left, owners Andrew and Michelle Mitcham celebrate with General Manager Glenn Jackoviak and Head Brewer Adam Millard. (Courtesy Senate Avenue Brewing Co.) Senate Avenue Brewing Co. won a silver medal at the 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Cup for its House of Lords brew in the Class UK Styles category. An awards ceremony took place at the Texas Craft Brewers Guild’s annual meeting in Austin on Feb. 11.
JERSEY VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sueba USA to bring San Paseo multifamily community to Katy

San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20 two-story townhomes with attached garages, per a Feb. 1 press release. (Rendering courtesy Tom Rusteberg) Developer Sueba USA announced plans to build San Paseo, a multifamily development located at 1724 Partnership Way, off of the Grand Parkway. The four-story midrise...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Grazeables to relocate to Tomball, add grab-and-go charcuterie options

Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. (Courtesy Grazeables) Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. The business offers tea sandwiches; Japanese sandos, or fruit sandwiches; mini desserts; and charcuterie platters and boxes. The business also offers grazing tables for events.
TOMBALL, TX
CultureMap Houston

Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District

One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia

Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
MAGNOLIA, TX
papercitymag.com

Fashion-Forward Cowboy Boots Pop-Up in River Oaks District — City Boots Brings All the Colors

Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward Western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a new pop-up . (Photo by Jana Cantua) You don’t need a rodeo to justify slipping into a pair of Lizzy Chestnut Bentley’s City Boots. But the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is impetus enough for the Amarillo native to open a pop-up shop in River Oaks District. Opening this Thursday, February 16 and continuing through May 15, the stylish City Boots collection will be showcased in the new salon, conveniently located next door to the Teressa Foglia hat shop.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

