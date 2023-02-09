Read full article on original website
Proposed 'Safe at Home Act' would hide addresses of domestic violence survivors in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new push in Kentucky to help survivors of domestic violence hide their addresses from their abusers. A proposed bill, Senate Bill 79, would establish the Safe at Home program. It would allow a Kentuckian fleeing a domestic violence, stalking or human trafficking situation to mask their address from all public documents.
Indiana residents won't have to pay federal tax on 2022 refund payments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents won't have to pay federal taxes on two refund payments given in 2022. Many received a pair of payments last year, one for $125 and another for $200. The state gave out the first payment as part of its excess reserves. The second stemmed...
Indiana offering free dental care for children during February
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children in Indiana will have access to free dental care as part of a statewide program. Hoosiers: Give Kids a Smile is a program that will provide free oral health care and education in February. It's a collaborative project between the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Dental Association, dental care providers, local health departments, libraries and schools.
