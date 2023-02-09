ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana offering free dental care for children during February

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children in Indiana will have access to free dental care as part of a statewide program. Hoosiers: Give Kids a Smile is a program that will provide free oral health care and education in February. It's a collaborative project between the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Dental Association, dental care providers, local health departments, libraries and schools.
