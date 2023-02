KING COUNTY, Wash. — At least 37 people were arrested on Super Bowl Sunday for suspected DUI in Washington, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). The WSP said extra patrols would be out on Sunday looking for impaired drivers. The WSP said 37 people had been arrested for suspected DUI by 9 p.m. Sunday, but said that number could increase by Monday morning.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO