Tysons, VA

Vienna Police: Fights break out at hypothermia shelter, driver nearly hits dog walker

Tempers ran hot at a hypothermia prevention shelter in Vienna on Friday, Feb. 3. Police were called to the Church of the Holy Comforter (543 Beulah Road) — which was hosting the seasonal shelter — three separate times that evening to handle fights between residents, according to the Vienna Police Department’s highlights for Feb. 3-9.
VIENNA, VA
Neighborhood Expert: How’s the real estate market doing?

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. Fall of 2022 was the height for interest rates, hitting 7% and slowing...
VIENNA, VA

