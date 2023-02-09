Read full article on original website
Top stars, best performances in Iowa high school girls basketball (Feb. 6-11)
By Barry Poe Here are some stars from the past week's high school girls basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Aaliyah Riley, JohnstonThe Dragons, who have been atop SBLive’s ratings the entire season, wrapped up a ...
SBLive Iowa Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Feb. 13)
By Kevin White Johnston leads the final regular-season rankings, as excitement builds for the postseason and the road to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and the state tournament. 1. Johnston (20-1)Dragons could see a young and talented No. 19 Sioux City East team in a 5A regional final. ...
kicdam.com
2023 Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament Results
Champ 2nd Round Vs. #12 Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley) OR #21 Treycen Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) Champ 1st Round Vs. #11 Blaise Beane (West Central Valley) Champ 1st Round Vs. #23 Bode Stanley (Interstate 35) 170 #2 Jace Nelson-Brown. Champ 2nd Round Vs. #15 Owen Hoover (CAM) OR #18 Kaedon Lindsay (West...
State Wrestling Brackets Unveiled
(Des Moines) The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s State Wrestling Tournament will take place Wednesday, February 15th through Saturday, February 18th at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Class 1A first round action kicks things off at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Class 2A opening round will begin at 1:30...
northwestmoinfo.com
State Wrestling Berths Claimed By Missouri Girls, Iowa Boys
2nd Place – Makenna Alden of Lafayette (St. Joseph) Jade Brundige (Savannah) 39-4, Fr. over Makenna Alden (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 35-12, Sr. (Fall 2:23) Asha Pearson (Center) 28-7, Sr. over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) 25-15, So. (Dec 6-5) 105. 1st Place – Delanie Smith of Mid-Buchanan. 2nd Place...
KCCI.com
Friday Night Hoops: Feb. 10
Another fun-filled Friday Night Hoops is in the books! KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt and Scott Reister have all the scores and highlights from around Central Iowa.
iheart.com
Gas Prices Continue to Fall Across Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The price for a gallon of gas across Iowa is continuing to drop. AAA says the cost for regular unleaded in Iowa today is $3.20 per gallon, about a dime less than this time last week. Last month, it cost roughly $3.13 to buy a gallon...
wmay.com
Western Illinois farmer featured in Super Bowl commercial
Among the new commercials during last night’s Super Bowl is a spot featuring a Western Illinois farm family. Chad Bell is a sixth-generation family farmer who raises hogs and grows corn, soybeans, and other crops on his land in Mercer County. Bell, his wife, and children are featured in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
OnlyInYourState
This Candy Store in Iowa Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
Artisanal candy and chocolate have been making a big move in Iowa in recent years, with many small towns and cities opening popular new locations. But the great ones stand the test of time, and one of those is Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines. This small-batch chocolatier has gained a reputation as the best candy shop in Iowa – not just for its namesake treats, but for its unique twists on some other classic candies. Housed in a quaint suburban house and always decorated to the nines, Chocolate Storybook always has something new cooking – usually for the next holiday coming up. No matter whether you’re a candy-loving kid or a kid at heart who never lose their sweet tooth, trying the unique chocolates here is something every Iowa resident should have on their bucket list.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Garst to be Inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame
A business leader from Guthrie, Greene and Dallas counties was recently announced as a recipient of a prestigious honor. Elizabeth “Liz” Garst will be inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame. The Greater Des Moines Committee selected individuals for this honor because of their outstanding contributions to enhance and develop the business climate.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving
Statewide Iowa — Where would you rather spend the winter, Iowa or Hawaii? For most people, it’s an easy call, but not if you plan to do much driving. A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Iowa
IOWA - Whether you are looking for a quick bite on the go or a relaxing evening with your family, there are plenty of all-you-can-eat restaurants in Iowa. Here are a few that may interest you.
OnlyInYourState
This Popular Iowa Sports Park May Be Home To The Next State Park
Sleepy Hollow Sports Park is a Des Moines institution, offering winter recreation for those who want to go skiing and tubing without heading to one of the big ski resorts. During the warmer months, it becomes an event facility, hosting a popular renaissance faire as well as offering opportunities for water recreation. But this year, the fun stopped at Sleepy Hollow. Don’t worry, it hasn’t gone out of business – it’s been acquired by Polk County to be transformed into a new park in Iowa. Sleepy Hollow under new management will still offer all the winter fun you’ve come to expect, but it’ll be coming with some amazing new features that will transform it into more of a year-round recreation destination. The transformation is underway, and winter 2023 in Des Moines is going to be incredible.
Albia Newspapers
Iowa’s combined state and average local sales tax rate is the 29th highest in the country
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s combined state and average local sales tax rates are lower than those of many states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. Still, its state-level tax rate is higher than that of most of the 44 other states that have this tax. Thirty-eight states have local sales taxes.
kiow.com
Iowa Law Enforcement Will Be Out to Limit Super Bowl Deaths
There’ll be lots of parties this weekend for the big game and there will also be plenty of patrol cars on the road looking for drunk and impaired drivers. Sergeant Paul Gardner of the Iowa State Patrol says an extra enforcement effort is planned to try and get everyone home safely.
KBUR
First flood forecast shows only concern is in eastern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The National Weather Service’s first look at potential spring flooding shows most of the state is in good shape. Hydrologist Jeff Zogg tells Radio Iowa that the only area raising concern is eastern Iowa. ” The first flood outlook for the state of Iowa for this spring is showing a near to below-normal risk of flooding. And most streams in the state the main exceptions, the Mississippi River in far eastern Iowa, where the risk is above normal,” Zogg said.
kchanews.com
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig Weighs in on Carbon Pipelines Targeting North Iowa Counties
Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig is trying to take an objective look at the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the state, including two projects targeting Floyd County. Naig says it certainly appears the carbon pipelines are important to the ethanol industry. Naig notes that some three dozen...
Agriculture Online
4 Iowa sisters pursue regenerative future for their family farm
Since inheriting their northeast Iowa family farm in 2009, Carol Bouska, Peg Bouska, Ann Novak, and Sally McCoy have forged a future for the land and the next generations by establishing a strong vision and defined goals. While none of them live on Highland Farm today, it is the family’s...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
