Five international artists will perform concertos with the Western New York Chamber Orchestra on Sunday Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. in King Concert Hall at SUNY Fredonia. Tickets are available through the Fredonia Ticket Office in the Williams Center, by phone at (716) 673-3501 or online. Tickets are $20 for the general public. Student tickets are free if picked up in advance or $5 at the door.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO