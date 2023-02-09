Read full article on original website
Skateboarding World Championships: Britain's Sky Brown wins park gold
Sky Brown has become Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion at the age of 14. Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs. That put her more than four points ahead of Japan's...
Covid forces Camilla, Queen Consort, to cancel visits
Camilla, the Queen Consort, has tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has announced. She is said to be suffering cold symptoms and has cancelled her public engagements for the week. The Queen Consort, aged 75, had already pulled out of a planned visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday. She...
