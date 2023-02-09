Cobra Racing Tires becomes official supplier for Kingsport Speedway

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Love in Johnson City: A Guide to Valentine's DayJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Fire & Water Waltz Class is Coming to Blountville this Saturday EveningJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Johnson City Press
Super Bulls Tour getting ready for Tri-Cities visit
Rodeo’s most popular event is returning to the Tri-Cities when the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour comes to Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Friday and Saturday night. The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), has drawn riders as far away as Texas and Michigan in the past. Unlike some of the other stops, this is not a full-fledged rodeo — it’s exclusively bull riding.
Johnson City Press
Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident
BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a Big Stone Gap mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Valley Forge Auction & Wholesale
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Valley Forge Auction and Wholesale to talk with owner, Willie McVey about their latest finds, including everything you need for a backyard cookout!. For more information stop by Valley Forge in Elizabethton.
Johnson City Press
ETSU golf team five shots ahead of Oklahoma, Ohio State
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — The East Tennessee State golf team retained the lead after the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic. The Bucs shot a team total of three under par in Monday’s second round, leaving them at 19 under, five strokes ahead of Oklahoma and Ohio State heading into Tuesday’s final round at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Tomahawk
Man hits a bonanza with recent sighting of eagles
Jim Kroll sent me a recent email about a Jan. 30 sighting he made on Mendota Road in Abingdon, Virginia. “I saw three hawks and an eagle close together in the same tree,” he wrote in his email. “The eagle and one hawk appear to be almost side-by-side on the same limb.”
The Tomahawk
Shady Valley Country Store bringing back the good ol’ days for all to enjoy
According to one of the plaques on the wall, and the papers from that era, the Shady Valley Country Store was established in 1948. Seventy-five years later, it is still the quintessential hangout for anyone living in town, or who dares cross, Hwy 421, also known as The Snake. Mahala,...
wjhl.com
Americano Steakhouse discusses Tri-Cities' Best
Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 13
Feb. 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several stories of interest to area residents. The following stories carried a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 12. “The fevival (sic) meeting, in the fourth week of the progress and being conducted by Evangelist H.W. Brown, of Chicago, is still attracting large crowds. The large hall in which the meetings are held is filled to overflowing every night by those who want to hear the word propounded by as it is by this very interesting preacher. There has been a real religious revival among the Christians of all denominations. Rev. Pike, of Chattanooga, has ably assisted in the services at night and has conducted interesting services on the public square at 10 o’clock each forenoon.”
wjhl.com
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
wjhl.com
Mountains starting the transition to snow, Accumulation possible for some
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.
wjhl.com
Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers
Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers.
wjhl.com
Wintry mix across the mountains, Snow is still a possibility late afternoon for some
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.
Johnson City Press
D-B dominates Region 1-AA wrestling, qualifies all 14 grapplers for sectionals
JOHNSON CITY — Dobyns-Bennett, boasting nine winners and 12 finalists, ran away with the team title at Saturday’s Region 1-AA individual wrestling championships at Boones Creek Elementary School. The Indians easily outdistanced runner-up Science Hill 262.5-184. Jefferson County finished third with 128 points.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties are ready to be adopted
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769. You can also visit the shelter on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Johnson City Press
Ben Allen colorfully described his experience in World War I
ELIZABETHTON — For the next two Sundays, there will be stories of Judge Ben Allen in the Johnson City Press. A man who has been largely forgotten in the history of Carter County, Allen’s life included fighting in a battle of World War I where the allies broke through the Hindenburg Line just weeks before the armistice was signed to end the war. He would go on to earn his law degree and became district attorney general of the 1st Judicial District and judge of the 1st Circuit Court for four Upper East Tennessee counties. He also became the general manager of both rayon plants in the city for 14 years and remained active in his community after retirement, helping to create the Carter County Memorial Hospital, then the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Today’s story will be about Allen’s experiences in World War I.
Johnson City Press
Mayflower Seafood Restaurant: Professional, friendly and delicious
Used to be, Mayflower Seafood restaurant in Elizabethton was the place to eat “sea” food in our corner of the Mountain Empire. Their menu was simple: fish and shellfish either broiled or deep-fried, sided with coleslaw, potatoes and occasionally a green salad. Mayflower’s décor was (and still is) a vague nod toward “nautical.” Their service was un-hurried and folksy-friendly.
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
Johnson City Press
Gate City sweeps Mountain 7 playoff games
BEN HUR — With one of the best defensive efforts of the season, the Gate City girls basketball team clinched the top seeds in the Mountain 7 District and Region 2D on Saturday with a 55-39 thumping of Wise Central in a playoff at Lee High’s Five Star Gymnasium.
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Watches Saturday night into Sunday for the higher elevations
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for...
Kingsport Times-News
School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
