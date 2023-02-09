ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Cobra Racing Tires becomes official supplier for Kingsport Speedway

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Super Bulls Tour getting ready for Tri-Cities visit

Rodeo’s most popular event is returning to the Tri-Cities when the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour comes to Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Friday and Saturday night. The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), has drawn riders as far away as Texas and Michigan in the past. Unlike some of the other stops, this is not a full-fledged rodeo — it’s exclusively bull riding.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a Big Stone Gap mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wjhl.com

A Visit to Valley Forge Auction & Wholesale

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Valley Forge Auction and Wholesale to talk with owner, Willie McVey about their latest finds, including everything you need for a backyard cookout!. For more information stop by Valley Forge in Elizabethton.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU golf team five shots ahead of Oklahoma, Ohio State

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — The East Tennessee State golf team retained the lead after the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic. The Bucs shot a team total of three under par in Monday’s second round, leaving them at 19 under, five strokes ahead of Oklahoma and Ohio State heading into Tuesday’s final round at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Man hits a bonanza with recent sighting of eagles

Jim Kroll sent me a recent email about a Jan. 30 sighting he made on Mendota Road in Abingdon, Virginia. “I saw three hawks and an eagle close together in the same tree,” he wrote in his email. “The eagle and one hawk appear to be almost side-by-side on the same limb.”
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

Americano Steakhouse discusses Tri-Cities' Best

Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them. Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing woman. Weber City...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 13

Feb. 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several stories of interest to area residents. The following stories carried a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 12. “The fevival (sic) meeting, in the fourth week of the progress and being conducted by Evangelist H.W. Brown, of Chicago, is still attracting large crowds. The large hall in which the meetings are held is filled to overflowing every night by those who want to hear the word propounded by as it is by this very interesting preacher. There has been a real religious revival among the Christians of all denominations. Rev. Pike, of Chattanooga, has ably assisted in the services at night and has conducted interesting services on the public square at 10 o’clock each forenoon.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers

Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns …. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ben Allen colorfully described his experience in World War I

ELIZABETHTON — For the next two Sundays, there will be stories of Judge Ben Allen in the Johnson City Press. A man who has been largely forgotten in the history of Carter County, Allen’s life included fighting in a battle of World War I where the allies broke through the Hindenburg Line just weeks before the armistice was signed to end the war. He would go on to earn his law degree and became district attorney general of the 1st Judicial District and judge of the 1st Circuit Court for four Upper East Tennessee counties. He also became the general manager of both rayon plants in the city for 14 years and remained active in his community after retirement, helping to create the Carter County Memorial Hospital, then the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Today’s story will be about Allen’s experiences in World War I.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mayflower Seafood Restaurant: Professional, friendly and delicious

Used to be, Mayflower Seafood restaurant in Elizabethton was the place to eat “sea” food in our corner of the Mountain Empire. Their menu was simple: fish and shellfish either broiled or deep-fried, sided with coleslaw, potatoes and occasionally a green salad. Mayflower’s décor was (and still is) a vague nod toward “nautical.” Their service was un-hurried and folksy-friendly.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gate City sweeps Mountain 7 playoff games

BEN HUR — With one of the best defensive efforts of the season, the Gate City girls basketball team clinched the top seeds in the Mountain 7 District and Region 2D on Saturday with a 55-39 thumping of Wise Central in a playoff at Lee High’s Five Star Gymnasium.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy