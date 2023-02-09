Read full article on original website
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Wawa Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl With Free Coffee Giveaway
Hey, Eagles fans. There's one more reason to look forward to this Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of the big game, Wawa is offering free coffee at South Jersey Wawas and all New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware stores this Sunday, Feb. 12, until kickoff at 6:30 pm. Here...
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
24-year-old Woman With Only Minor Injuries After Demolishing Pole in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a 24-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries after demolishing a utility pole in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:40 on Ocean Heights Avenue near Barnett Avenue in Scullville. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tahreem Rajput was driving...
Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
This Valentine’s, foster kids show their love for Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — A New Jersey nonprofit that helps grant the wishes of children in foster care is partnering with the Trenton Housing Authority to host a Valentine’s Day party for local kids on Friday, February 10. What is One Simple Wish?. In 2006, foster and adoptive mom, Danielle...
Brit Floyd Live at The Hard Rock Hotel In Atlantic City
Get back to the classics with Brit Floyd Live at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City on Friday April 28th. This is the most cohesive cover band you are going to get playing the most intricate music to come out of Pink Floyd's most popular album Dark Side of the Moon.
Burlington Twp., NJ, Man Found Guilty For Fatal Shooting at Medical Office
A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in 2020. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says that after deliberating for three days, a jury returned a guilty verdict against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola, Jr., on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault.
Do You Believe In The Existence Of The Jersey Devil?
Throughout hundreds of years of recorded history - with stories dating back to 1735 - it is also known as The Leeds Devil. Or, a third iteration from local author V. Scott Macom, who wrote in his novel, Devil Leeds. Is it real, or, do you believe that The Jersey...
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is “Ambivalent” Regarding Greased Poles in Philly
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney isn't getting too worked up over whole the 'greased pole' shtick in the city. At least, those are the general vibes he was giving off as he answered some Eagles-related questions on Tuesday. With the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl just a matter...
