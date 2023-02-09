ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?

There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach

The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
That’s Amore! Order Heart-Shaped Pizza in South Jersey for Valentine’s Day

Are you ready to make fun of you? You just might. What I'm about to reveal about myself is pretty corny. So, I've always had this secret fantasy of someone I like ordering me a heart-shaped pizza. I think it all started the first time I ever saw The Princess Diaries starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. Mia, Anne Hathaway's character, sends a pizza with M&Ms on it, and I've always thought that was a super-romantic gesture.
Atlantic City Firefighters Considering ‘Vote Of No Confidence’

We have learned and confirmed that an emergency executive board meeting of the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters took place (last night) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The agenda featured a series of highly critical issues as follows:. Emails/OPRA Requests Being Denied. Direct Bargaining. Regressive Bargaining, Bad Faith. Retaliation, Discrimination and...
Popular Restaurant in Wildwood, NJ to Reopen Means Spring Is Coming

Spring is the best season of the year, isn't it? It's kind of like a rebirth. We go through winter, a period where nature seems to turn gray all around us. It's cold and everything and everyone seems a bit sluggish. But then spring arrives, and little by little the colors return, and there's a renewal of sorts that takes place all around us.
Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
Burlington Twp., NJ, Man Found Guilty For Fatal Shooting at Medical Office

A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in 2020. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says that after deliberating for three days, a jury returned a guilty verdict against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola, Jr., on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault.
