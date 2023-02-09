Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Local mulch available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center
After grinding 2,200 tons of vegetative waste brought to the Ivy Material Utilization Center in the last six months, this freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is available for $30/ton. All the mulch is double-ground and landscape quality with no dyes. Ivy MUC is located at 4576 Dick...
Augusta Free Press
Eligible students in Waynesboro receiving mental health treatment, counseling
Children struggling with emotional and behavioral needs in Waynesboro have new options for treatment during the school day. Elk Hill, providing mental health services to children across Central Virginia, has expanded its services to Kate Collins Middle School, William Perry Elementary School and Valley Academy, to provide Therapeutic Day Treatment to Medicaid-eligible students.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville bookshop to host reading with Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Wheeler will be reading from her recent memoir, Poetry’s Possible Worlds, and Remica Bingham-Risher will be reading from her recent memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville, TJHC launch online survey to identify housing needs
The City of Charlottesville and the Thomas Jefferson HOME Consortium are making a plan for the use of federal housing resources. To help prioritize the federal funding for the next five years, they are inviting anyone living or working in the City of Charlottesville, or Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa or Nelson counties to complete an online survey.
Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host reading of Ann Beattie’s new essay collection
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Ann Beattie on Saturday, March 11, at 4 p.m. Beattie will be reading from her new essay collection, More to Say: Essays and Appreciations, which will be released from Nonpareil Books/Godine in February. “Nonfiction always gave me a...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley native named Sentara RMH’s new Chief Nursing Officer
Gina Yost is Sentara RMH Medical Center’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Yost has been with Sentara in Harrisonburg for 27 years, is a registered nurse with more than 29 years of clinical and leadership experience, and previously served for three years as director of surgical services at Sentara.
Augusta Free Press
Black history is not just one month: It’s OK to celebrate the stories year-round
During World War II, a select group of black men trained at Chanute Field in Illinois. The men later relocated to Tuskegee Airfield in Alabama and would become known as the Tuskegee Airmen. One of these men was Ralph H. Davis, the first black man from Rhode Island to earn...
Augusta Free Press
Pop-up healthcare clinic seeking volunteers for two-day event in Harrisonburg
Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its May 6-7 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, at...
Augusta Free Press
Charges pending in accident that took life of Greene County man last week
A Stanardsville man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Route 33 in Greene County last week. Albert J. Scott, 72, of Stanardsville, died at the scene of the Feb. 9 accident, according to Virginia State Police. Scott was walking eastbound on Route 33 east...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police investigating Sunday shooting at Red Crab Restaurant
Albemarle County Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting at the Red Crab Restaurant reported late Sunday night. One woman was shot in the 11:30 p.m. incident, according to police. The victim was transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment. ACPD is...
Augusta Free Press
ACC acknowledges bad call cost Duke: We’re finally square from that 1997 bad call in U Hall
Breaking news: the ACC has issued a statement to let the world know that Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski, driving to the basket, score tied at 58 with Virginia, the final tenths of a second ticking down, should have gotten two free throws after having his shot blocked at the rim by Reece Beekman.
Augusta Free Press
Jon Scheyer wants clarity on what, why the officials got the call right?
A foul that would have sent Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski to the free-throw line at the end of regulation with the score tied was overturned, sending the game into overtime and an eventual 69-62 win by eighth-ranked Virginia. The setting: the game was tied at 58 with 1.2 seconds left....
Augusta Free Press
Liberty holds off Eastern Kentucky to post 83-73 win, remains tied atop ASUN
Liberty remains in a tie for first in the ASUN after a hard-fought 83-73 win over Eastern Kentucky Saturday night at Liberty Arena. The Flames (21-6, 12-2 ASUN) are tied atop the league standings with Kennesaw State (20-7, 12-2 ASUN), who edged Jacksonville State, 74-71, earlier in the evening. Liberty...
