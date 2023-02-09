ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Augusta Free Press

Local mulch available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center

After grinding 2,200 tons of vegetative waste brought to the Ivy Material Utilization Center in the last six months, this freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is available for $30/ton. All the mulch is double-ground and landscape quality with no dyes. Ivy MUC is located at 4576 Dick...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Eligible students in Waynesboro receiving mental health treatment, counseling

Children struggling with emotional and behavioral needs in Waynesboro have new options for treatment during the school day. Elk Hill, providing mental health services to children across Central Virginia, has expanded its services to Kate Collins Middle School, William Perry Elementary School and Valley Academy, to provide Therapeutic Day Treatment to Medicaid-eligible students.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Charlottesville, TJHC launch online survey to identify housing needs

The City of Charlottesville and the Thomas Jefferson HOME Consortium are making a plan for the use of federal housing resources. To help prioritize the federal funding for the next five years, they are inviting anyone living or working in the City of Charlottesville, or Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa or Nelson counties to complete an online survey.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Jon Scheyer wants clarity on what, why the officials got the call right?

A foul that would have sent Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski to the free-throw line at the end of regulation with the score tied was overturned, sending the game into overtime and an eventual 69-62 win by eighth-ranked Virginia. The setting: the game was tied at 58 with 1.2 seconds left....
DURHAM, NC

