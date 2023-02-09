Last chance to enter $2.7 million 'Dream Home Giveaway' approaches

A sunset in the stunning Morrison, Colorado. Photo Credit: Sparty1711 (iStock).

Your last opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $2.7 million 'Dream Home Giveaway' package in Colorado is closing in fast.

In case you didn't know, HGTV's 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' features a stunning home located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans can enter the giveaway twice per day until 5 PM ET on February 16, 2023.

The home featured in the package is described as a "luxurious, modern mountain cabin," located in the foothills of the Rockies. If the quaint Town of Morrison sounds familiar to you, it's probably thanks to this spot being home to the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Morrison is located close to Denver, but far less hectic than Mile High City life.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the 'Dream Home' spans about 4,360 square feet. It also features a large deck and is found in a wooded area.

Watch a tour of the home in the video below:

Those interested in trying their luck can enter on HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com. To get two entries each day, visit both sites.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Official rules can be found here.