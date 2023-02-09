Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Related
Popular Southern Tier Restaurant Steps Into the Sauce Business
Nearly 40 years ago, a first-generation Italian moved his family to the United States where he opened a restaurant for his sons to operate, and that restaurant that has been tantalizing the tastebuds of Southern Tier residents ever since. Vinny and Charlie Aiello are the sons of Vito (Papa) Aiello...
Broome County Crappie Derby Canceled Due to Insufficient Ice
A major Southern Tier ice fishing competition won't be held this year because of the warmer-than-usual winter. Organizer of the New York State Crappie Derby on Monday announced the event has been canceled because the ice on Whitney Point Lake is inadequate. Tom Decker of the Whitney Point Sportsmens Association...
Upstate New York Business Owner Donates $2 Million to Earthquake Relief
Born in Turkey in 1972, Hamdi Ulukaya, was born into a dairy farming community before coming to the United States in 1994. Upon moving to the United States Hamdi Ulukaya, studied English on Long Island before transferring to the University at Albany where he took business courses before opening a wholesale feta cheese company.
Lakeside Restaurant Is New York’s Most Romantic For Valentine’s Day
Reader's Digest has named their most romantic restaurant in every state for Valentine's Day. And their pick for the state of New York has pretty much all the elements you could ever ask for in a romantic date night destination: lakeside charm, a cozy fireplace, stunning meals, and of course -CHOCOLATE!
Funky Beez owners explain why ‘The Castle’ must be torn down
The owners of the Funky Beez hot dog and ice cream stand in Vestal are explaining why the old castle building on the property will have to be torn down.
Burger Mondays Shifts to Takeout After Bricks Plunge to Sidewalk
Binghamton officials have ordered the entrances to a downtown restaurant closed until further notice because of concerns about the possibility of falling bricks. Matthew Jones of Burger Mondays said the dining room and bar won't be operating until further notice. A small section of a parapet wall along the roof...
Former Mayor Rich David planning beer garden downtown
Former Binghamton Mayor Rich David is maintaining his commitment to downtown with plans to open an outdoor beer garden.
LOVE It! Free Binghamton Cracker Barrel Food For A Year
Recently, I told you how you could name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day. So in the interest of equal time, I should probably inform you about something you can do for the love in your life...especially if you're thinking about "popping the question." Take it from me,...
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Gabriella’s Cakes & Co opening in Johnson City
There's a new place to get your sweetheart a treat that's holding a special preview opening this weekend.
NewsChannel 36
My Weather App isn't Working!
Have you ever wondered why your Weather App says it's cloudy, but you are observing snow showers outside your front door? There's a reason behind this! The National Weather Service has a Radar near Binghamton. This Radar provides coverage for use in the Twin Tiers. However, not everyone gets the same coverage from this Radar! The farther away you are from a Radar, the more likely it is that Radar won't tell you the full story.
Binghamton film looking for background actors
Stationed at Home, a film being shot in Binghamton, is looking for background actors who will participate in a special ballroom scene.
Binghamton’s First Legal Marijuana Retail Store Opens Its Doors
The first licensed cannabis shop in upstate New York is open for business in downtown Binghamton. Damien Cornwell's On Point Cannabis was awarded a retail license by regulators in November. The Just Breathe shop at 75 Court Street had sold hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021. A 3.5 gram...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Owego's storied past of abolitionism, ties to Underground Railroad
On the corner of Main Street in Owego sits a church with a storied past in the abolitionist movement. Founded in 1831, it would later become one of the first congregations in the state that featured sermons speaking out against slavery. In the mid-1800’s, that didn’t come without its challenges;...
What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact
Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval
The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Do You Remember This Legendary Endicott Restaurant And Where Are They Now?
Recently I was in the Endicott area and I was checking out the new Byrne Dairy and its free air in Endwell. After I left, I went by the old Brothers 2 restaurant and realized that it has been 6 years since they closed. I can't believe that it's been...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Ice Rink Closed Again After Resident Shovels; Creates Hazard
The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters. The Village is again stating that the ice rink should not be shoveled...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0