A Johnson City man is jailed and several people were taken to a hospital Sunday following a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, Virginia . Deputies responded to the Oak Mountain Road section to find an unknown number of individuals with non life threatening injuries. 26 year old Romello Johnson was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a family member, as well as felony strangulation. Additional charges may be filed following the investigation which is ongoing.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO