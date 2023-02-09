Read full article on original website
Weber City police investigating unattended death
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — The Weber City Police Department is investigating an unattended death that occurred in the 1900 block of Main Street/U.S. Route 23, according to authorities. A social media post on Monday from the department said the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation, which is […]
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
Sheriff: Johnson City man arrested after physical altercation results in injuries in Virginia
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – An unidentified number of people were taken to an emergency room Sunday after a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). According to a release from the department, deputies responded to an emergency call from the Oak Mountain Road section of Big […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Arrest Report 2/3 – 2/9/23
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Zoe Marie Gibides 25, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 02/03/2023 And Charged With Felony Breaking And Entering, Larceny After Breaking And Entering And Was Issued A $30,000.00 Bond. Norma Jean Huskins 56, Of Burnsville,...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested Following Altercation, Several Individuals Injured
A Johnson City man is jailed and several people were taken to a hospital Sunday following a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, Virginia . Deputies responded to the Oak Mountain Road section to find an unknown number of individuals with non life threatening injuries. 26 year old Romello Johnson was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a family member, as well as felony strangulation. Additional charges may be filed following the investigation which is ongoing.
Johnson City Press
Explosive device found in stolen car in Appalachia
APPALACHIA – A stolen car being searched in Appalachia included a surprise for a Virginia State Trooper. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Friday that deputies arrested Ricky Jay Johnson, 25, Big Stone Gap, Thursday morning at Inman Village on outstanding warrants. The deputies found a firearm in the vehicle, Kilgore said, and secured the vehicle at the Inman Village parking.
Johnson City Press
Appalachia fatal fire now considered arson
APPALACHIA – Virginia State Police investigators are now treating Friday’s Appalachia fatal fire as arson. State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said Monday that 65-year-old Michael D. Woodward was recovered from the wreckage of his 392 Callahan Ave. residence but could not be resuscitated by emergency medical personnel.
TBI features Johnson City fentanyl suspect as ‘Fugitive Friday’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping get the word out about a man facing fentanyl charges from Washington County. On Friday, the TBI tweeted that its “Fugitive Friday” was Tonio Regalado. The TBI stated Regalado was wanted out of Washington County for charges related to the sale of […]
wymt.com
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
Johnson City man arrested after alleged knife threat, JCPD reports
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife Thursday. A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states officers responded to an address in the 100 block of W Millard St. after receiving calls regarding a trespasser. A caller […]
wvlt.tv
Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”
Weber City police searching for missing woman
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
wymt.com
“Project Livesaver” launched to help those who suffer from specific illnesses
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office has launched an initiative designed to help those who suffer from specific illnesses. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced “Project Lifesaver”. It is a rapid-response program that helps victims and their families for...
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
Johnson City Press
Police can now find comfort in Kingsport church
A local church decided to step up and do something special for first responders. An idea that came from Washington state, sparked an idea at Holy Mountain Baptist Church.
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
850wftl.com
Mother and grandmother arrested after baby brought to hospital with fractured skull
JOHNSON CITY, TN– A Tennesse mother has been charged with child abuse after her 8-month-old son was admitted to a children’s hospital with a fractured skull and a broken arm. Christina Niles was taken into custody on Monday after the Johnson City Police Department received a call from...
Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.
Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
wcyb.com
One person dead following Wise County house fire, officials say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One person has died following a house fire in Wise County Friday, according to the Appalachia Fire Department. The Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Callahan Avenue at 5:27 a.m. During a search inside the home, crews found the victim. Fire and EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, according to officials.
Foul play not suspected in Dickenson County death investigation
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said foul play is not suspected in the death investigation of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va. Fleming initially told News Channel 11 that Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 by an ATV rider roughly 15 feet off of the […]
