Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Brass Day offers education, enrichment for musicians
The ETSU Music Department hosted Brass Day 2023 on Saturday, an event that brought together brass musicians of all levels for a day of learning and practice. Saturday’s event at the Martin Center included individual master classes on playing the trumpet, horn, tuba, euphonium and trombone. Students were also able to perform in ensembles and receive feedback from the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Brass Quintet, whose members also taught the individual masterclasses.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Teaching as a Profession class exposes students to the education profession
ROGERSVILLE— The Teaching as a Profession (TAP) program at Cherokee High School, Volunteer High School and Clinch School exposes students to the teaching side of education and prepares them to become teachers one day. VHS CTE Principal Claire Bass said they decided to offer the program because they saw...
Johnson City Press
ETSU EM/ERGE students help certify 17 Science Hill students in CPR
Students with ETSU’s Emergency Medicine/Emergency Response Organization (EM/ERGE) held an event at Science Hill on Wednesday to certify 17 students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Science Hill Health Science teacher Clint Philbrick said he appreciates the college students training his students. Philbrick spent 14 years as a paramedic and flight paramedic...
Johnson City Press
Northeast Aviation Technology open house set Feb. 16
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's Aviation Technology Program is hosting a Spring Semester open house. The event is to be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the program's hangar, 917 N. Hangar Road, Blountville.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school system/health department getting new audio-visual system
BLOUNTVILLE — Antique may be a positive descriptor when it comes to furniture or classic automobiles, but not for the sound system of a public government body. If you've ever watched a Sullivan County Board of Education meeting in person or on an audio-visual livestream or video, you may not always hear school officials or other speakers.
Johnson City Press
ETSU offering free tax preparation help
A group of East Tennessee State University business student volunteers, under the guidance of accountancy faculty member Dr. Michelle Freeman, will offer free tax preparation assistance again this year through the Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. ETSU is an approved VITA location, and with financial support...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board set Monday to consider which superintendent candidates to interview
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Monday evening will receive recommendations for applicants to be interviewed for superintendent of schools starting Feb. 20. The school board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb, 13, 2023 (although originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14). The meeting will be...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools' administrator explains concerns regarding Third Grade Retention Law
With local school systems recently signing resolutions urging state lawmakers to amend the Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115, also known as the Third Grade Retention Law, Johnson City Schools’ Dr. Robbie Anderson explains why the district is concerned. According to Anderson, who is a longtime administrator at Johnson...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police raise almost $20,000 for charity
The Kingsport Police Department recently donated to two local children and youth organizations as part of its “No Shave Fallvember” campaign. The money was divided evenly between the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc.
Johnson City Press
Police can now find comfort in Kingsport church
A local church decided to step up and do something special for first responders. An idea that came from Washington state, sparked an idea at Holy Mountain Baptist Church.
Johnson City Press
ETSU golf team five shots ahead of Oklahoma, Ohio State
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — The East Tennessee State golf team retained the lead after the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic. The Bucs shot a team total of three under par in Monday’s second round, leaving them at 19 under, five strokes ahead of Oklahoma and Ohio State heading into Tuesday’s final round at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 13
Feb. 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several stories of interest to area residents. The following stories carried a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 12. “The fevival (sic) meeting, in the fourth week of the progress and being conducted by Evangelist H.W. Brown, of Chicago, is still attracting large crowds. The large hall in which the meetings are held is filled to overflowing every night by those who want to hear the word propounded by as it is by this very interesting preacher. There has been a real religious revival among the Christians of all denominations. Rev. Pike, of Chattanooga, has ably assisted in the services at night and has conducted interesting services on the public square at 10 o’clock each forenoon.”
Johnson City Press
Local woman helping Ukrainian refugee relocate in Jonesborough
When war broke out in Ukraine last year, Jonesborough’s Katie Rios knew she wanted to help. But, like many in the early days and weeks of the war following Russia’s invasion, she didn’t know how. While then living in Nebraska, Rios said she often joked that since she had two extra bedrooms, she’d sponsor refugees to come to her home if the opportunity arose.
Johnson City Press
Getting ready for the big day
Floral arrangers at Anna Marie's Florists, 905 Watauga Ave., Johnson City, were busy Monday preparing orders for delivery on Valentine's Day. Anna Marie's co-owners Brandon Roberts and William Cate said business has been brisk for the Valentine's Day holiday.
Johnson City Press
Two buzzer beaters help ETSU women roll past Mercer
MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s women were beating the buzzers on Saturday. They also beat Mercer along the way. The Bucs connected on last-second 3-pointers to end the second and third quarters and used that momentum to knock off the two-time defending Southern Conference basketball champions 62-46 at Hawkins Arena.
Johnson City Press
Budget, transportation key issues at legislative breakfast
A group of state legislators representing Sullivan County talked transportation and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal Friday morning during the 2023 Regional Legislative Breakfast. “We have a balanced budget, we have a rainy day fund of more than $2 billion and we’re doing this an income-tax free state,”...
Johnson City Press
Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident
BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a Big Stone Gap mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
Johnson City Press
Super Bulls Tour getting ready for Tri-Cities visit
Rodeo’s most popular event is returning to the Tri-Cities when the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour comes to Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Friday and Saturday night. The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), has drawn riders as far away as Texas and Michigan in the past. Unlike some of the other stops, this is not a full-fledged rodeo — it’s exclusively bull riding.
Johnson City Press
Ben Allen colorfully described his experience in World War I
ELIZABETHTON — For the next two Sundays, there will be stories of Judge Ben Allen in the Johnson City Press. A man who has been largely forgotten in the history of Carter County, Allen’s life included fighting in a battle of World War I where the allies broke through the Hindenburg Line just weeks before the armistice was signed to end the war. He would go on to earn his law degree and became district attorney general of the 1st Judicial District and judge of the 1st Circuit Court for four Upper East Tennessee counties. He also became the general manager of both rayon plants in the city for 14 years and remained active in his community after retirement, helping to create the Carter County Memorial Hospital, then the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Today’s story will be about Allen’s experiences in World War I.
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials to begin budget-setting process
Washington County commissioners will officially begin their work to draft a new county budget later this week. The process begins Thursday when the county’s Budget Committee holds a workshop at 4 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse. County Mayor Joe Grandy said the meeting will provide Budget Committee members and other interested commissioners with what he termed as a bird’s-eye view of county finances.
Comments / 0