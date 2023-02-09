ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

wosu.org

Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business

The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
DAYTON, OH
wosu.org

Could exposure to train derailment chemicals affect your health?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality near East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailment on Friday knocked 50 train cars off their track and sparked a fire that sent columns of black smoke skyward. The big concern was the instability of the chemicals in some of...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Cleveland.com

Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
George Winner

The health risks for Ohioans after derailment of train with toxic chemicals

Train Derailment in Ohio-Pennsylvania Border Sparks Evacuation and Health Concerns. A train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last Friday has caused widespread concern for the safety of nearby residents. The derailment involved several tanker cars carrying toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which is a hazardous chemical used in the production of plastics and other household items. In response to the potential danger posed by these chemicals, local authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in the area, as well as the release and burning of the chemicals.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal

UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
CHESTER, WV
93.1 WZAK

Drastic Changes Coming Soon to SNAP Benefits in Ohio

If you receive SNAP benefits in Ohio you should prepare for drastic changes to the program that may effect your income. According to the USDA, the emergency boost allotments that were rolled out during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic will be ending in 2023. Additionally, if you are in a household that receives both SNAP and social security, your SNAP benefits will be reduced because of changes that went into social security benefits on January 1.
OHIO STATE

