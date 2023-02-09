Read full article on original website
Concerns Raised About Food Supply After Livestock Die Near Chemical Leak in Ohio, Home to 75,000 FarmsEden ReportsOhio State
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine Train Derailment: 3 Additional Chemicals DiscoveredJot BeatEast Palestine, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Officials Probing if Toxins from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, Drinking Water Source for 5 Million People
On Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia claimed that chemicals from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday may have contaminated the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.
Ohio River Drinking Water Map: Toxic Chemical Spill Raises Impact Concerns
Small amounts of chemicals were identified in the Ohio River after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.
sciotopost.com
Norfolk Southern Offers 25,000 to East Palestine for Potentially Deadly Train Crash
East Palestine – Around 930 pm on 2/3/23 first responders were called to the small town of East Palestine in Eastern Ohio after a serious train derailment. Since then dozens of fire departments, EPA officials, and Law enforcement were requested to the area for assistance. This train derailment went...
3 additional chemicals discovered on East Palestine train derailment
First News was recently informed of three more chemicals that were on the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine just over a week ago -- and we are being told that those chemicals are dangerous.
WFMJ.com
Residents want transparency, long term testing, and an end to a one mile radius since chemicals travel, East Palestine - OH
Residents in East Palestine worry about long term effects of release of toxic chemicals into their waterways and the air in their backyards. "The bigger environmental impact here is we fish, we hunt, we grow crops. Can we do that now? Can we go out and hunt for food for our families?
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
wosu.org
Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business
The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
Toxic chemicals leave health concerns for Ohio residents returning after train crash
Experts are voicing concerns about long-term health risks caused by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that resulted in deadly chemicals being spilled.
Toxic Air Pollution From Fracking in Ohio Causes Serious Health Problems
Some residents of Belmont County in eastern Ohio have long suffered from headaches, fatigue, nausea and burning sensations in their throats and noses. They suspected these symptoms were the result of air pollution from fracking facilities that dominate the area, but regulators dismissed and downplayed their concerns.
Man dies in East Liverpool fire
First News is on scene of a fire that is still sending smoke into the air Monday morning.
wosu.org
Could exposure to train derailment chemicals affect your health?
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality near East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailment on Friday knocked 50 train cars off their track and sparked a fire that sent columns of black smoke skyward. The big concern was the instability of the chemicals in some of...
East Palestine fire department forced to get new gear
In the aftermath of the train derailment, East Palestine Fire Department has to throw away equipment.
Health concerns mounting as animals become sick after train derailment
Health concerns are growing in East Palestine as reports rise of animals getting sick and some even dying. The train derailment is causing struggles not just for the animals, but their owners as well.
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
The health risks for Ohioans after derailment of train with toxic chemicals
Train Derailment in Ohio-Pennsylvania Border Sparks Evacuation and Health Concerns. A train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last Friday has caused widespread concern for the safety of nearby residents. The derailment involved several tanker cars carrying toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which is a hazardous chemical used in the production of plastics and other household items. In response to the potential danger posed by these chemicals, local authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in the area, as well as the release and burning of the chemicals.
West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal
UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
Drastic Changes Coming Soon to SNAP Benefits in Ohio
If you receive SNAP benefits in Ohio you should prepare for drastic changes to the program that may effect your income. According to the USDA, the emergency boost allotments that were rolled out during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic will be ending in 2023. Additionally, if you are in a household that receives both SNAP and social security, your SNAP benefits will be reduced because of changes that went into social security benefits on January 1.
‘So-called puppy mills’ numbers continue to soar in Ohio, animal rescue groups say
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the number of high volume dog breeders registering with the state soaring.
WYTV.com
One dead, one critical in crash that closed major road at Trumbull County line
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person died Monday after a crash closed a major road just before 6 a.m. in Paris Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gerardo Ramirez of Richmond, California, was traveling westbound on State Route 5 in a Honda Accord when he collided head-on with a man driving a Ford pickup truck.
