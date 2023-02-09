If you receive SNAP benefits in Ohio you should prepare for drastic changes to the program that may effect your income. According to the USDA, the emergency boost allotments that were rolled out during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic will be ending in 2023. Additionally, if you are in a household that receives both SNAP and social security, your SNAP benefits will be reduced because of changes that went into social security benefits on January 1.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO