Man killed by stabbing in Brooklyn Park identified as 40-year-old Ricardo Pates
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A man is dead after he was found seriously injured and lying on the ground early Sunday morning outside a Brooklyn Park home. Now police are looking into whether it was the result of self defense.Police say officers were called to the 8600 block of Tessman Circle just after 3 a.m., where they found the victim. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. On Monday, he was identified as Ricardo Motrel Pates, 40. His manner of death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of his death was determined to be multiple sharp force injuries.Brooklyn Park police say that the 911 call was placed by a woman who said her boyfriend had choked her that morning. She said she feared she would go unconscious, and said she swung a knife at him.Police report a history of domestic violence, and that Pates has been arrested for choking the woman before.The people inside the home are cooperating with the investigation. Police said on Sunday they were not looking for any outstanding suspects.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office will decide if she should face charges.
willmarradio.com
Car stolen with child inside
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are still looking for the suspects who stole a car with a baby inside, strapped in a child car seat Saturday night on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. The baby was left on the side of the road two miles away, still strapped in the car seat. Police say she is not hurt. The car, a light blue Mazda 5 is still missing.
krwc1360.com
Bloomington Authorities Release Additional Information on Recent Double Murder-suicide
More information has been released regarding the incident last week in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington where an apparent double murder-suicide left a father and son from Wright County dead, along with one additional man from the south metro. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says 43-year-old Richard Myre of...
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
Minneapolis man gets his stolen car back - with drugs, weapons, and a man's ID left inside
MINNEAPOLIS -- For Sahil Nandwani, having his 2007 Dodge Charger stolen was just the start. Someone took the car from near his Uptown, Minneapolis apartment earlier this month. He's one of 980 people to have their car stolen in Minneapolis this year. Statistics show on the day his car was stolen, 21 others in the city had the same thing happen to them, too. "Oh my god, I was going insane," Nandwani said. "I was like what am I going to do next?" But just a few days after he reported his car stolen, he got a call. The Minnesota...
redlakenationnews.com
Two men shot, wounded inside Uptown restaurant
Two men were shot inside the Breakfast Klub restaurant in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood Thursday. Officers responded around 12:10 p.m. to the restaurant in the 1300 block of Lagoon Avenue, and found the two men with gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening, according to Minneapolis police spokesman Brian Feintech. Both were transported to HCMC.
willmarradio.com
Two men shot in Uptown Minneapolis restaurant
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Two men are wounded after a shooting at a restaurant in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. The shooting happened early yesterday afternoon in the 13-hundred block of Lagoon Avenue at the Breakfast Club restaurant. Investigators say one or more suspects walked into the restaurant and shot the victims. No arrests have been made.
UPDATE: Child taken in Minneapolis car theft found in car seat
MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: A child was found in a car seat after the car he was in was stolen in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police say the stolen car is a light blue Mazda 5, with the license plate number FXA996. The vehicle was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake...
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.No one has been arrested in the shooting.The incident remains under investigation.
Security guard stabbed while escorting man off property at Karmel Mall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man stabbed a security guard trying to escort him off the property Friday evening at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis.Officers were called to 2910 Pillsbury Avenue South around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.Police say officers located a man, a security guard for the mall, with non-life-threatening stab wounds as well as another man with minor injuries. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment.According to investigators, preliminary information indicates that the security guard got into a physical altercation with the second man while escorting him off the property.Police arrested the 66-year-old suspect who is expected to face an assault charge once he is released from the hospital.
Two Teens Killed in High Speed Crash in St. Paul
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two teenagers died in a high-speed crash late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Highway 61 in St. Paul in Ramsey County. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy was driving at a high rate of speed going...
2 killed, 2 critically injured in Cottage Grove wrong-way crash
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Public safety officials in Cottage Grove say two people are dead following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 61, between 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue. One vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Highway 61. The wrong-way driver was a 95-year-old woman from Cottage Grove. She died, along with a 32-year-old woman from Lakeville who was a passenger in the other car. Two others are in the hospital with critical injuries.This crash lead to several hours of traffic delays, with many of the drivers...
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, authorities updated that the person killed was 18-year-old Masen Powell, of Spring Valley.The crash is under investigation.
Minneapolis Felon Charged with Illegal Firearm Possession
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with a gun in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Muhnee Bailey has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in November 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department saw Bailey at an Auto Zone store in Minneapolis.
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
krwc1360.com
More Information on Recent Double Murder-Suicide Resulting in Deaths of Two Buffalo Men
Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington have released more information on the incident last week in that city that resulted in the deaths of a father and son from Buffalo, along with another man who is believed to have been a business associate. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
fox9.com
4 teenagers involved in fatal crash on Highway 61 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four teenagers were involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Paul late Friday night, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol report says a car with a 16-year-old driver and three 17-year-old passengers were heading northbound at a "high rate of speed" on Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road just after 11 p.m. when it veered off the roadway.
fox9.com
Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal three-vehicle crash
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash from Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says around 3:00 p.m. three vehicles were involved in a crash near 28th Avenue on Highway 65 in the town of Alden, Wisconsin. The initial...
fox9.com
1,200+ fentanyl pills seized in south Minneapolis drug bust
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-agency effort resulted in the seizure of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and half a dozen weapons during a raid in Minneapolis, according to an announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). The Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU)...
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
