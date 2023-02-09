Read full article on original website
Prescott Valley Council considers water and wastewater rates and fees in Study Session
The Prescott Valley Town Council in October 2022 contracted with Willdan Financial Services to conduct a study to update the Town’s water and wastewater rates and fees. Willdan has completed comprehensive water and wastewater studies in Arizona and throughout the country. During the Thursday, February 9 Council Study Session,...
Dynamite found in Chino Valley prompts Bomb Squad Response
On 2/12/2023 at approximately 11:36 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of E. Liana Drive regarding dynamite being found. The reporting party was cleaning out an old barn on the property when they located approximately 5 sticks of old dynamite. It is unknown how long the dynamite had been in the barn or who put it there.
“Drugs in the Workplace”
YCCA is offering this follow up seminar, “Drugs in the Workplace” on February 24th, at which Sgt. Lewis from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office will provide guidance on that subject. If you’re interested in attending, I encourage you to sign up quickly, because it will certainly fill...
TECC Kinder and Pre-School Round-Up
CHINO VALLEY, AZ- Territorial Early Childhood Center (TECC) will begin pre-registration for kindergarten and pre-school students for the 2023-2024 school year on February 23, 2023, 8:00 am – 6:00pm at our “Kindergarten and Pre-School Round-Up”. TECC offers a free all-day kindergarten program in a unique early childhood...
Softball Swept By Mesa
MESA, Ariz. – The Yavapai College softball team headed south on Saturday afternoon to continue the first week of its 2023 campaign and fell in both games to the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds with scores of 8-1 and 12-9, respectively. Game One. The first game of the doubleheader started...
Roughrider Athletes At Night To Shine
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. – Last Friday night was an unforgettable one for Yavapai College Athletics as the Roughrider student-athletes, in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation and the Passion Vineyard Church in Cottonwood, Arizona, volunteered for the first-ever Yavapai County Night to Shine. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom...
Early Lead Propels Scottsdale Past YC Women’s Basketball
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Yavapai College women’s basketball team hosted the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes on Saturday afternoon and fell 73-61, moving its overall record to 8-15 and conference record to 5-12. The first quarter was a seesaw battle as freshman guard Brooklyn Wiltbank tallied the first eight points for the Roughriders to cut the deficit to 10-8 with just over five minutes left to play.
No. 11 Scottsdale Tops YC Men’s Basketball
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Yavapai College men’s basketball team was unable to keep pace with the No. 11-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes on Saturday afternoon inside of Walraven Gymnasium as Scottsdale earned the 90-78 victory, dropping the Roughriders to 7-18 overall and 4-13 within the conference. Freshman...
