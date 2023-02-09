On 2/12/2023 at approximately 11:36 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of E. Liana Drive regarding dynamite being found. The reporting party was cleaning out an old barn on the property when they located approximately 5 sticks of old dynamite. It is unknown how long the dynamite had been in the barn or who put it there.

CHINO VALLEY, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO