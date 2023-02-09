ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Capital World Investors Increases Position in Polaris Industries (PII)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.18MM shares of Polaris Industries, Inc (PII). This represents 10.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 5.98MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in...
MINNESOTA STATE
NASDAQ

RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)

Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ARIZONA STATE
NASDAQ

KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up

KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
NASDAQ

Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
IOWA STATE
NASDAQ

Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)

Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Red Rock Resorts said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current...
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)

On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
NASDAQ

Interesting FOUR Put And Call Options For October 20th

Investors in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw new options become available today, for the October 20th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 249 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOUR options chain for the new October 20th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ

Is a Surprise Coming for Airbnb (ABNB) This Earnings Season?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Airbnb, Inc. ABNB may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Airbnb is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
NASDAQ

Should Value Investors Buy United Airlines (UAL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ

Biden Wants Stock Buybacks to Be Costlier for Companies: What It Means For Investors

Stock buybacks are a boon to investors, but they'll often rile up the more general public, as they are seen as companies prioritizing shareholders over workers and customers. President Joe Biden clearly seems to think so, as he announced during the State of the Union last week that he wants to increase the tax on stock buybacks to 4%.
NASDAQ

Why Marriott (MAR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Marriott International, Inc. MAR may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marriott is seeing favorable earnings...
NASDAQ

2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

The biotech industry is home to many large and prominent corporations, but there are also smaller and lesser-known drugmakers that are worth investors' consideration. Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), two mid-cap biotechs with plenty to look forward to ahead. Axsome and Exelixis may not be household...
NASDAQ

Insiders Buy the Holdings of HYIN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 16.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), which makes up 2.80% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN),...
NASDAQ

What Makes TransDigm Group (TDG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy