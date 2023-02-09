ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia marketing professional joins business chamber board

Debi Schadel has joined the Board of Directors of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, a statewide advocacy organization with a 23-year record of successful advocacy at the state and federal levels. Schadel is the COO and Co-founding partner of Flock and Rally, a Columbia-based marketing firm. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Matt Hill joins Robinson Gray law firm as a member

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Matthew B. Hill has joined Robinson Gray law firm as a member. Matt‘s practice primarily focuses on the areas of commercial real estate, banking, and finance. He regularly provides guidance and assistance to clients on all phases of commercial real estate development including site identification and acquisition, construction, financing, leasing, and disposition.
COLUMBIA, SC
greenville.com

Blue Ridge Middle School Named School to Watch

Blue Ridge Middle School is among the latest South Carolina middle schools to be named Schools to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. The schools’ emphasis on strong academics, sensitivity to young adolescents’ needs and interests, and commitment to providing all students equal access to a high-quality education resulted in the well-deserved recognition. Schools are recognized for a three-year period, at the end of which they must apply for re-designation and demonstrate that they are continuing to meet the National Forum’s rigorous criteria.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP

South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

South Carolina's General Fund Budget Off By $3.5 Billion

(Columbia, SC) - South Carolina's general fund budget is billions of dollars less than previously thought. The state's Comptroller General told state senators that, as late as November, the budget was off by 3.5-billion dollars. The error was caused by an accounting mistake, according to the Comptroller General. The issue...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
beyondthetent.com

The 16 Best Places to Go Camping in South Carolina

Dip your toes in the ocean. Hike to the peaks of mountains. Drench yourself in rich American history. Spot unique wildlife. And do it all while camping in South Carolina!. Camping in South Carolina is an unparalleled experience! With campgrounds easily accessible from the cities to secluded areas tucked away in the country, this state has everything an adventurer could want.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Chocolate Bar In South Carolina And It’s Just As Heavenly As It Sounds

Oh, how we love chocolate in America! It’s the favorite candy category among the vast majority of consumers, a popular gift choice, especially at times like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, and people sometimes turn to it as a source of comfort during times of emotional distress. Did you know that just the smell of chocolate increases theta brain waves, which trigger relaxation? Most of us probably know that not all chocolate is created equal when it comes to eating it. And we’ve got a chocolate bar in South Carolina for you to visit that you are going to fall in love with.
GREENVILLE, SC
power98fm.com

Popular South Carolina City Named Best Place In The US For A Staycation

I could use a staycation as I’m sure we all could. I could use a vacation too, but the same benefits without the travel time. That’s several more hours of fun and relaxation ready to be had. And I’m here for it. And if you live in South Carolina then you are in luck. Travel publication Travel Lens recently ranked the best US cities to do just that. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the list of best places for a staycation. And another SC city was also named in the top 10.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum

As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
statehousereport.com

NEW for 2/10: Eckstrom’s error; Murdaugh’s murder trial; Police reform

NEWS: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning. COMMENTARY, Brack: Even the Murdaugh trial has moments of tedium. MY TURN, Frazier: Lesson in humanity may be needed for police reform. FEEDBACK: Send us your opinions. MYSTERY PHOTO: Tasty photo. $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning.

