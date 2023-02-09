Read full article on original website
Help begins here: SC Special Program for Infants, Children, and Women: Apply for grants if you are needy or hungry
South Carolina is famous for its natural landscapes, hospitality, thriving economy, and festivals. It won't be wrong to say that this is one of those very few states of the US where there is nearly perfect year-round weather. This means South Carolina is ideal for you and your family. The only condition is that your income should be at least $60,000.
Homelessness on the rise in South Carolina
Homelessness continues to be a significant issue, not only across the nation, but also here in the Upstate due in part to regional circumstances.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia marketing professional joins business chamber board
Debi Schadel has joined the Board of Directors of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, a statewide advocacy organization with a 23-year record of successful advocacy at the state and federal levels. Schadel is the COO and Co-founding partner of Flock and Rally, a Columbia-based marketing firm. She...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Matt Hill joins Robinson Gray law firm as a member
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Matthew B. Hill has joined Robinson Gray law firm as a member. Matt‘s practice primarily focuses on the areas of commercial real estate, banking, and finance. He regularly provides guidance and assistance to clients on all phases of commercial real estate development including site identification and acquisition, construction, financing, leasing, and disposition.
greenville.com
Blue Ridge Middle School Named School to Watch
Blue Ridge Middle School is among the latest South Carolina middle schools to be named Schools to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. The schools’ emphasis on strong academics, sensitivity to young adolescents’ needs and interests, and commitment to providing all students equal access to a high-quality education resulted in the well-deserved recognition. Schools are recognized for a three-year period, at the end of which they must apply for re-designation and demonstrate that they are continuing to meet the National Forum’s rigorous criteria.
orangeandbluepress.com
South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP
South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
iheart.com
South Carolina's General Fund Budget Off By $3.5 Billion
(Columbia, SC) - South Carolina's general fund budget is billions of dollars less than previously thought. The state's Comptroller General told state senators that, as late as November, the budget was off by 3.5-billion dollars. The error was caused by an accounting mistake, according to the Comptroller General. The issue...
South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
beyondthetent.com
The 16 Best Places to Go Camping in South Carolina
Dip your toes in the ocean. Hike to the peaks of mountains. Drench yourself in rich American history. Spot unique wildlife. And do it all while camping in South Carolina!. Camping in South Carolina is an unparalleled experience! With campgrounds easily accessible from the cities to secluded areas tucked away in the country, this state has everything an adventurer could want.
carolinapanorama.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Chocolate Bar In South Carolina And It’s Just As Heavenly As It Sounds
Oh, how we love chocolate in America! It’s the favorite candy category among the vast majority of consumers, a popular gift choice, especially at times like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, and people sometimes turn to it as a source of comfort during times of emotional distress. Did you know that just the smell of chocolate increases theta brain waves, which trigger relaxation? Most of us probably know that not all chocolate is created equal when it comes to eating it. And we’ve got a chocolate bar in South Carolina for you to visit that you are going to fall in love with.
power98fm.com
Popular South Carolina City Named Best Place In The US For A Staycation
I could use a staycation as I’m sure we all could. I could use a vacation too, but the same benefits without the travel time. That’s several more hours of fun and relaxation ready to be had. And I’m here for it. And if you live in South Carolina then you are in luck. Travel publication Travel Lens recently ranked the best US cities to do just that. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the list of best places for a staycation. And another SC city was also named in the top 10.
WIS-TV
Should S.C. be allowed to send public dollars to private schools? Bill aims to let voters decide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For more than a century, South Carolina law has prohibited the state from sending public dollars to private schools, including religious schools. Now one of the state’s top lawmakers wants to repeal that ban. “It’s time we give flexibility back into a system so we...
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster launches South Carolina’s first electric vehicle website
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of SC powers EV an online platform showcasing SC’s growing electric vehicle industry and it’s capacity for future expansion. The easy-to-navigate website provides a one-stop-shop for the EV industry to learn why SC is the place to establish...
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
wspa.com
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate …. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. High School Standouts: Franklin Davis, G, Landrum. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate...
southarkansassun.com
4 Days Left To Claim Up To $800 Tax Rebates In South Carolina
There are only four days left to claim the tax rebates worth up to $800 in South Carolina. Officials of the state informed residents that they only have until February 15 to file taxes and claim the rebates. There are only four days left for the residents of South Carolina...
OnlyInYourState
Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum
As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
statehousereport.com
NEW for 2/10: Eckstrom’s error; Murdaugh’s murder trial; Police reform
NEWS: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning. COMMENTARY, Brack: Even the Murdaugh trial has moments of tedium. MY TURN, Frazier: Lesson in humanity may be needed for police reform. FEEDBACK: Send us your opinions. MYSTERY PHOTO: Tasty photo. $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning.
