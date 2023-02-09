Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa driver narrowly avoids pond during northeast Missouri crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured after running off the road Sunday morning in Scotland County. It happened at 11:15 a.m. on Highway 136, three miles west of Memphis. State troopers said an SUV driven by Danny Hargrave, 79, of Centerville, Iowa, was eastbound when...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports additional arrests over the weekend of February 10, 2023
KMZU
Driver of horse and buggy injured in Adair County
kttn.com
Kirksville man life-flighted to Columbia after buggy is struck from behind
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
ktvo.com
Sullivan County home burns to the ground
POLLOCK, Mo. — A northeast Missouri home is a total loss after it burned to the ground over the weekend. The blaze near Pollock was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. It happened at the Jesus Ponce residence near the corner of Edge Drive and Sullivan County Route M, just about half a mile west of Pollock.
ourquadcities.com
Officers shoot, kill gun-wielding man in Illinois
An investigation is underway after officers fatally shot a gun-wielding man Thursday afternoon near Quincy, Illinois. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. near the area of 5th Street and West Radio Road, a rural area just south of Quincy. Prior to the shooting, deputies from Adams County, Illinois, were responding...
ktvo.com
Man found dead on front lawn of Kirksville senior apartments
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville police said a passing motorist noticed a body on the front lawn of St. Andrew's Apartments early Monday morning. It was reported shortly before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of South Osteopathy Street. Investigators found the 60-year-old man from Kirksville deceased in the grass...
kjluradio.com
DWI trial date set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism
ktvo.com
Kirk-Tran now fully controlled by the city of Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You've probably seen Kirk-Tran buses driving around Kirksville and not thought a thing about it. But this transportation service is a critical part of the community, providing over 15,000 rides every year. The reality is for a lot of people, if you live somewhere here and...
kttn.com
Man who eluded authorities twice, after being clocked at 132 mph on Highway 65, arrested in Princeton
A suspect was arrested on February 9th after allegedly fleeing in a vehicle from a sheriff’s deputy and the sheriff in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the deputy clocked the vehicle going about 132 miles per hour on Highway 65. The driver allegedly failed to stop, despite activated emergency lights and siren, and continued south on Highway 65.
northwestmoinfo.com
Suspect Arrested in Mercer County Pursuit
PRINCETON, MO- Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody after radar showed him driving 132 miles per hour on Highway 65 on Thursday. The deputy activated emergency lights and siren however the vehicle failed to stop. An officer observed the vehicle fitting the description at a local business in Princeton a short time later however the vehicle once again took off, driving in a reckless manner and failing to stop for law enforcement.
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
ktvo.com
Proposed legislation could end 4-day school weeks in Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Several northeast Missouri school districts are using a four-day school week. Many of those changed their schedule to retain and recruit teachers to their district. Some of those include Brashear, Bevier, La Plata, Milan, Novinger, Schuyler County and Scotland County. When we spoke with Bevier C-4...
Jury trial date set for Callaway Sheriff, faces DWI charge in Randolph County
2 men injured in single-vehicle crash Friday evening
ST. LOUIS – The Madison Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured two men Friday evening. Officers got the call for the crash, located on Washington Avenue at 10th Street. Around 5:45 p.m., a second call about the crash was made to the non-emergency line, with the caller reporting hearing gunshots before the accident.
kttn.com
Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation
Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical...
walls102.com
Officials ID Illinois man who was fatally shot by deputies
QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday by sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly pointed a handgun at the officers. Adams County’s coroner says 29-year-old Bradley S. Havermale of Quincy was pronounced dead at the scene following Thursday afternoon’s shooting south of Quincy. Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens says deputies were responding to a call about a suicidal person when Havermale exited a vehicle, brandished a handgun and led deputies on a short foot chase. He says three deputies shot Havermale after he reportedly pointed the gun at himself and then at the deputies.
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
