ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

South Carolina's General Fund Budget Off By $3.5 Billion

(Columbia, SC) - South Carolina's general fund budget is billions of dollars less than previously thought. The state's Comptroller General told state senators that, as late as November, the budget was off by 3.5-billion dollars. The error was caused by an accounting mistake, according to the Comptroller General. The issue...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
beyondthetent.com

The 16 Best Places to Go Camping in South Carolina

Dip your toes in the ocean. Hike to the peaks of mountains. Drench yourself in rich American history. Spot unique wildlife. And do it all while camping in South Carolina!. Camping in South Carolina is an unparalleled experience! With campgrounds easily accessible from the cities to secluded areas tucked away in the country, this state has everything an adventurer could want.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Soda City Biz WIRE

Matt Hill joins Robinson Gray law firm as a member

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Matthew B. Hill has joined Robinson Gray law firm as a member. Matt‘s practice primarily focuses on the areas of commercial real estate, banking, and finance. He regularly provides guidance and assistance to clients on all phases of commercial real estate development including site identification and acquisition, construction, financing, leasing, and disposition.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia marketing professional joins business chamber board

Debi Schadel has joined the Board of Directors of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, a statewide advocacy organization with a 23-year record of successful advocacy at the state and federal levels. Schadel is the COO and Co-founding partner of Flock and Rally, a Columbia-based marketing firm. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
Travel Maven

Gorgeous South Carolina Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, South Carolina is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Beaufort is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP

South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Chocolate Bar In South Carolina And It’s Just As Heavenly As It Sounds

Oh, how we love chocolate in America! It’s the favorite candy category among the vast majority of consumers, a popular gift choice, especially at times like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, and people sometimes turn to it as a source of comfort during times of emotional distress. Did you know that just the smell of chocolate increases theta brain waves, which trigger relaxation? Most of us probably know that not all chocolate is created equal when it comes to eating it. And we’ve got a chocolate bar in South Carolina for you to visit that you are going to fall in love with.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

The Five Best Spots For Chicken Wings In South Carolina

I am more than a little embarrassed to admit this, but I used to think Buffalo wings were named after the animal. You, of course, know, Buffalo wings originated in Buffalo, New York. Here are the five best spots for chicken wings in South Carolina. When you look up what...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
GREENVILLE, SC
OnlyInYourState

Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum

As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
GEORGETOWN, SC
iheart.com

Chick-Fil-A Testing Out New Sandwich In South Carolina

Veggie lovers, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is expanding into the plant-based culinary world with a brand new sandwich and they are testing it out right here in South Carolina. The popular fried chicken chain is rolling out a new "plant-forward" menu item that doesn't have any chicken. The new sandwich will be made with cauliflower, which director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage called the "hero" of the new sandwich inspired by the chain's famous original fried chicken sandwich.The veggie has long-been used by many as a substitute for meaty items, such as chicken wings.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy