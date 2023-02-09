Read full article on original website
iheart.com
South Carolina's General Fund Budget Off By $3.5 Billion
(Columbia, SC) - South Carolina's general fund budget is billions of dollars less than previously thought. The state's Comptroller General told state senators that, as late as November, the budget was off by 3.5-billion dollars. The error was caused by an accounting mistake, according to the Comptroller General. The issue...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
beyondthetent.com
The 16 Best Places to Go Camping in South Carolina
Dip your toes in the ocean. Hike to the peaks of mountains. Drench yourself in rich American history. Spot unique wildlife. And do it all while camping in South Carolina!. Camping in South Carolina is an unparalleled experience! With campgrounds easily accessible from the cities to secluded areas tucked away in the country, this state has everything an adventurer could want.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Matt Hill joins Robinson Gray law firm as a member
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Matthew B. Hill has joined Robinson Gray law firm as a member. Matt‘s practice primarily focuses on the areas of commercial real estate, banking, and finance. He regularly provides guidance and assistance to clients on all phases of commercial real estate development including site identification and acquisition, construction, financing, leasing, and disposition.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia marketing professional joins business chamber board
Debi Schadel has joined the Board of Directors of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, a statewide advocacy organization with a 23-year record of successful advocacy at the state and federal levels. Schadel is the COO and Co-founding partner of Flock and Rally, a Columbia-based marketing firm. She...
Gorgeous South Carolina Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, South Carolina is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Beaufort is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
orangeandbluepress.com
South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP
South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Chocolate Bar In South Carolina And It’s Just As Heavenly As It Sounds
Oh, how we love chocolate in America! It’s the favorite candy category among the vast majority of consumers, a popular gift choice, especially at times like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, and people sometimes turn to it as a source of comfort during times of emotional distress. Did you know that just the smell of chocolate increases theta brain waves, which trigger relaxation? Most of us probably know that not all chocolate is created equal when it comes to eating it. And we’ve got a chocolate bar in South Carolina for you to visit that you are going to fall in love with.
southarkansassun.com
4 Days Left To Claim Up To $800 Tax Rebates In South Carolina
There are only four days left to claim the tax rebates worth up to $800 in South Carolina. Officials of the state informed residents that they only have until February 15 to file taxes and claim the rebates. There are only four days left for the residents of South Carolina...
country1037fm.com
The Five Best Spots For Chicken Wings In South Carolina
I am more than a little embarrassed to admit this, but I used to think Buffalo wings were named after the animal. You, of course, know, Buffalo wings originated in Buffalo, New York. Here are the five best spots for chicken wings in South Carolina. When you look up what...
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
WCNC
South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
South Carolina man donates entire $150,000 lottery prize to charity
A Greenville, South Carolina, man is giving his entire $150,000 Powerball lottery prize to charity, according to officials.
Help begins here: SC Special Program for Infants, Children, and Women: Apply for grants if you are needy or hungry
South Carolina is famous for its natural landscapes, hospitality, thriving economy, and festivals. It won't be wrong to say that this is one of those very few states of the US where there is nearly perfect year-round weather. This means South Carolina is ideal for you and your family. The only condition is that your income should be at least $60,000.
carolinapanorama.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $800 direct payments in South Carolina in four days
There are only a few days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800.
OnlyInYourState
Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum
As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
iheart.com
Chick-Fil-A Testing Out New Sandwich In South Carolina
Veggie lovers, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is expanding into the plant-based culinary world with a brand new sandwich and they are testing it out right here in South Carolina. The popular fried chicken chain is rolling out a new "plant-forward" menu item that doesn't have any chicken. The new sandwich will be made with cauliflower, which director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage called the "hero" of the new sandwich inspired by the chain's famous original fried chicken sandwich.The veggie has long-been used by many as a substitute for meaty items, such as chicken wings.
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
