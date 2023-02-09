ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whcuradio.com

Ithaca K9 officer wrangles horse lost in traffic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A K9 officer wrangled a horse in Ithaca. The horse got out of its trailer on Wednesday and could be seen wandering through traffic on East State Street. Reports say the owner tried unsuccessfully to lure his horse back into the trailer when police were called in.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses holiday safety, scams, and contract negotiations

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses holiday safe practices, scams, and contract negotiations. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear on...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Drivers will love the drop in gas prices

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.47. That's down 4 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, down 5 cents since last week. The New York State average is $3.52, down 4 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

State Police investigate fatal crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. – On Friday, the New York State Police responded to Shortsville Road, west of County Road 28, in the town of Farmington for a car into a tree. The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside. Shortsville Fire Department put out the fire, but the driver died. State Police identified him as 35-year-old Cole Estey of Clifton Springs.
FARMINGTON, NY
waynetimes.com

Two men caught dismantling cell towers for scrap metal

It what can only be described as a very unique crime, State Police out of Wolcott arrested two men on Monday (2/6) at 12:30 p.m. An employee of the cell phone company tower on Mud Lane in Sodus approached two men working on a cell tower on the property. The men said they were decommissioning the tower and stripping all the wire. They had a trailer full of copper wire and thick cables already loaded into a trailer. The employee said absolutely not and Stater Police were called.
SODUS, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
BROOKTONDALE, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse leaders mourn the the young lives lost to gun violence: 'We're sick of it'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The city of Syracuse has seen one too many children losing their lives to gun violence. Gun violence has been haunting the streets of Syracuse for years, in at least one case, killing a child who wasn’t even a year old. The community is sick and tired of enduring these tragedies but isn't tired enough to stop the efforts to end this violent plague.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Here's how to donate to Radiothon for Kids Tuesday and Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15, CNY Central is partnering with Y94, 570 WSYR, and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital for the Radiothon for Kids. The money raised during the event will be used for special programs, projects, and equipment at the Upstate Golisano...
SYRACUSE, NY

