Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
cnycentral.com
Police: Cato Elementary parent drove drunk across front lawn of school Thursday
CATO, N.Y. — A parent of a Cato Elementary School student drove across the front lawn of the school and struck a curb near the student pickup area Thursday, according to police. Cayuga County Sheriff’s deputies immediately responded to the area around 2:00 PM and were met by Cato-Meridian...
Cayuga Co. mom drives on front lawn of elementary school, arrested for DWI
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Cato woman was arrested for DWI after she allegedly drove on the front lawn of an elementary school, police said. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, 40-year-old Sara J. Schumacher drove across the front of Cato Elementary School before striking a curb near the student pick-up area. […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca K9 officer wrangles horse lost in traffic
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A K9 officer wrangled a horse in Ithaca. The horse got out of its trailer on Wednesday and could be seen wandering through traffic on East State Street. Reports say the owner tried unsuccessfully to lure his horse back into the trailer when police were called in.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses holiday safety, scams, and contract negotiations
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses holiday safe practices, scams, and contract negotiations. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear on...
cnycentral.com
AAA: Drivers will love the drop in gas prices
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.47. That's down 4 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, down 5 cents since last week. The New York State average is $3.52, down 4 cents since last Monday.
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
WHEC TV-10
State Police investigate fatal crash in Farmington
FARMINGTON, N.Y. – On Friday, the New York State Police responded to Shortsville Road, west of County Road 28, in the town of Farmington for a car into a tree. The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside. Shortsville Fire Department put out the fire, but the driver died. State Police identified him as 35-year-old Cole Estey of Clifton Springs.
waynetimes.com
Two men caught dismantling cell towers for scrap metal
It what can only be described as a very unique crime, State Police out of Wolcott arrested two men on Monday (2/6) at 12:30 p.m. An employee of the cell phone company tower on Mud Lane in Sodus approached two men working on a cell tower on the property. The men said they were decommissioning the tower and stripping all the wire. They had a trailer full of copper wire and thick cables already loaded into a trailer. The employee said absolutely not and Stater Police were called.
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Union sues Upstate University Hospital to reinstate nurse fired for refusing Covid shot
Syracuse, N.Y — A union is suing SUNY Upstate University Hospital to make it reinstate a nurse fired for failing to get a state mandated Covid vaccination. The Public Employees Federation, which represents nurses at Upstate and other state hospitals, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Upstate in Onondaga County Supreme Court.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse leaders mourn the the young lives lost to gun violence: 'We're sick of it'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The city of Syracuse has seen one too many children losing their lives to gun violence. Gun violence has been haunting the streets of Syracuse for years, in at least one case, killing a child who wasn’t even a year old. The community is sick and tired of enduring these tragedies but isn't tired enough to stop the efforts to end this violent plague.
Horse detained on State Street after brief traffic disruption Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A horse briefly interrupted traffic on East State Street during Wednesday afternoon’s sunny commute after escaping from a trailer that was traveling on the road. The horse, name and age unknown, appeared mostly calm as vehicles paused their routes around it, but headed toward Schuyler Place as...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
localsyr.com
Woman forcefully arrested by Syracuse Police Department in Armory Square threatens lawsuit against city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the early morning hours of January 28, 2023, Uniyah Chatman, 25, was accused of stealing a tip container from Nick’s Tomato Pie, in Armory Square. Officers responded, Chatman denied the theft and police don’t let her leave the area. Portions of body...
cnycentral.com
Here's how to donate to Radiothon for Kids Tuesday and Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15, CNY Central is partnering with Y94, 570 WSYR, and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital for the Radiothon for Kids. The money raised during the event will be used for special programs, projects, and equipment at the Upstate Golisano...
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
