Santa Clarita, CA

Key News Network

Mudslides Impact 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A few California Highway Patrol units were dispatched on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, to search the area of a mountainside with mudslides reported on northbound 14 Freeway just north of Newhall on-ramp to Placerita Canyon Road. When CHP arrived at the location, they found...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

San Pedro Fish Market closing after 65 years

LOS ANGELES - The iconic San Pedro Fish Market is shutting down after more than 65 years in business. "San Pedro Fish Market has been serving our community for over 65 years, and on behalf of the 400 employees and generations of families who have called San Pedro Fish Market their home we express gratitude to Council member Tim McOsker, the Port of Los Angeles, and the team at West Harbor who have worked with us collaboratively on the waterfront in San Pedro," the market posted in an update on its Facebook page.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

LA City Councilmember Yaroslavsky Pushes to Purchase 260 Acre Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air

“Preserving this land for permanent open space would be a massive win for our city,” Katy Yaroslavsky says in regards to Senderos Canyon. LA City Council District Five representative Katy Yaroslavsky has made the case that the city of Los Angeles should purchase the 260-acre Senderos Canyon, one of the last major undeveloped areas in the city located in Bel-Air as reported by 2Urban Girls.Com and introduced a motion before the City Council to explore a purchase.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

City officials lament lack of ‘fair share’ in Measure H funding

While L.A. County just approved its largest annual budget allocation yet from Measure H, the 2016 sales tax measure to address homelessness, Santa Clarita officials renewed their call for the city to get its “fair share” of those funds during a budget study session this week. Their main...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City considers $17.5M for Yellen Park

PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday will consider awarding a $17.5 million construction contract to build out the remaining 12 acres of Yellen Park. The project, the second phase of the park, which opened in 2018 at 50th Street East and Avenue S, will include a community building, additional restrooms, an additional playground for children ages 2 to 5, picnic areas, a multi-use field and futsal courts. It will also feature additional lighting along walkways, drought-tolerant landscaping and natural grass and artificial turf areas, according to the staff report.
PALMDALE, CA
moorparkreporter.com

Moorpark College wrestler found dead in Santa Monica Mountains

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office located the body of a Moorpark College student who had been declared missing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Feb. 2, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body to be that of Zachary Zernik, a 22-year-old Moorpark College wrestling student who had left for the Wendy Potrero Trailhead on Saturday, Jan. 28.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…

As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
MONROVIA, CA
easyreadernews.com

City hires firm to revamp Seaside Lagoon, waterfront promenade

The Redondo Beach city council approved Nuvis Landscape Architecture Feb. 7 to create designs for Seaside Lagoon. The contract is not to exceed $3,112,534, with construction to be finished by 2028. “Five years, that’s a long time,” said District One City Councilman Todd Loewenstein. City Manager Mike Witzansky...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

6 hospitalized after three-car collision in Woodland Hills

Six people have been hospitalized following a three-car crash in Woodland Hills Saturday evening. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision occurred a little before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "A significant collision between three vehicles, which deployed air bags in all three, resulted in six patients being transported to the hospital," the statement said. One of the patients is said to be in critical condition, another is in moderate condition while the remaining four are said to be in fair condition. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Plaza West Covina | Shopping mall in California

Plaza West Covina (formerly Westfield West Covina, and before that Plaza at West Covina, West Covina Fashion Plaza, and West Covina Plaza) is a large regional shopping mall in West Covina, California, owned by the Starwood Capital Group. Its anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, XXI Forever, Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, and Gold's Gym with one vacant space last occupied by Sears. Westfield America, Inc., a precursor to Westfield Group, acquired the shopping center in 1998 and renamed it "Westfield Shoppingtown West Covina", dropping the "Shoppingtown" name in June 2005.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

