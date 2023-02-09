Read full article on original website
Mudslides Impact 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A few California Highway Patrol units were dispatched on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, to search the area of a mountainside with mudslides reported on northbound 14 Freeway just north of Newhall on-ramp to Placerita Canyon Road. When CHP arrived at the location, they found...
foxla.com
San Pedro Fish Market closing after 65 years
LOS ANGELES - The iconic San Pedro Fish Market is shutting down after more than 65 years in business. "San Pedro Fish Market has been serving our community for over 65 years, and on behalf of the 400 employees and generations of families who have called San Pedro Fish Market their home we express gratitude to Council member Tim McOsker, the Port of Los Angeles, and the team at West Harbor who have worked with us collaboratively on the waterfront in San Pedro," the market posted in an update on its Facebook page.
palisadesnews.com
LA City Councilmember Yaroslavsky Pushes to Purchase 260 Acre Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air
“Preserving this land for permanent open space would be a massive win for our city,” Katy Yaroslavsky says in regards to Senderos Canyon. LA City Council District Five representative Katy Yaroslavsky has made the case that the city of Los Angeles should purchase the 260-acre Senderos Canyon, one of the last major undeveloped areas in the city located in Bel-Air as reported by 2Urban Girls.Com and introduced a motion before the City Council to explore a purchase.
Santa Monica Mirror
Former Vons Set for Santa Monica Redevelopment as Developer Secures $385 Million in Construction Financing
Developer Related California announced recently that it has secured $385 million in construction financing from Bank of America for its next major mixed-use development in Santa Monica at the site of a former Vons supermarket. “For more than 30 years, Related California has been transforming neighborhoods across the West Coast,”...
signalscv.com
City officials lament lack of ‘fair share’ in Measure H funding
While L.A. County just approved its largest annual budget allocation yet from Measure H, the 2016 sales tax measure to address homelessness, Santa Clarita officials renewed their call for the city to get its “fair share” of those funds during a budget study session this week. Their main...
Antelope Valley Press
City considers $17.5M for Yellen Park
PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday will consider awarding a $17.5 million construction contract to build out the remaining 12 acres of Yellen Park. The project, the second phase of the park, which opened in 2018 at 50th Street East and Avenue S, will include a community building, additional restrooms, an additional playground for children ages 2 to 5, picnic areas, a multi-use field and futsal courts. It will also feature additional lighting along walkways, drought-tolerant landscaping and natural grass and artificial turf areas, according to the staff report.
SFGate
Up in the Air: L.A.'s John Lautner-Designed Garcia House Is Listed for $16M
An iconic, midcentury modern house with a parabolic roof is on the market for the first time in decades. The Garcia House on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles soars 60 feet into the air and seemingly floats among the trees. This residence may be familiar to some, as it was...
14 Freeway Crash Shuts Down Lanes East Of Santa Clarita
Three lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway were closed east of Santa Clarita due to a crash Saturday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp in Agua Dulce. “The No. 2, 3 and 4 lanes were blocked,” ...
moorparkreporter.com
Moorpark College wrestler found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
The Ventura County Sheriff’s office located the body of a Moorpark College student who had been declared missing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Feb. 2, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body to be that of Zachary Zernik, a 22-year-old Moorpark College wrestling student who had left for the Wendy Potrero Trailhead on Saturday, Jan. 28.
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County
A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
easyreadernews.com
City hires firm to revamp Seaside Lagoon, waterfront promenade
The Redondo Beach city council approved Nuvis Landscape Architecture Feb. 7 to create designs for Seaside Lagoon. The contract is not to exceed $3,112,534, with construction to be finished by 2028. “Five years, that’s a long time,” said District One City Councilman Todd Loewenstein. City Manager Mike Witzansky...
6 hospitalized after three-car collision in Woodland Hills
Six people have been hospitalized following a three-car crash in Woodland Hills Saturday evening. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision occurred a little before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "A significant collision between three vehicles, which deployed air bags in all three, resulted in six patients being transported to the hospital," the statement said. One of the patients is said to be in critical condition, another is in moderate condition while the remaining four are said to be in fair condition. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
tourcounsel.com
Plaza West Covina | Shopping mall in California
Plaza West Covina (formerly Westfield West Covina, and before that Plaza at West Covina, West Covina Fashion Plaza, and West Covina Plaza) is a large regional shopping mall in West Covina, California, owned by the Starwood Capital Group. Its anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, XXI Forever, Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, and Gold's Gym with one vacant space last occupied by Sears. Westfield America, Inc., a precursor to Westfield Group, acquired the shopping center in 1998 and renamed it "Westfield Shoppingtown West Covina", dropping the "Shoppingtown" name in June 2005.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country.
LA County Public Health Issues Cold Weather Alert For Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley next week. L.A. County Public Health issued a cold weather alert Friday that will affect the Santa Clarita Valley Monday. Wind chill temperatures are expected to dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Other areas included are Lancaster and ...
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
Search dogs trained in Ventura County deployed to Turkey following massive quake
A devastating earthquake in the Middle East has left thousands feared dead, many buried in rubble with little hope of rescue.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu closed after crash
Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris. For alternate routes and live traffic updates click here.
