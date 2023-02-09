ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case

Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
Report: Russell Westbrook being recruited by one coach

Russell Westbrook is weighing his options with a buyout agreement expected between him and the Utah Jazz, and there is at least one coach who has reportedly reached out to recruit the point guard. In the latest episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said he was...
Bulls Making Pitch to Russell Westbrook?

And per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has already been in touch. Westbrook, of course, was traded to the Jazz last week after nearly two full rocky seasons with the Lakers. He and the Jazz are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout, resulting in Westbrook becoming a free agent.
Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II

Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
Best NBA bets today: Best prop bets for New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

The new-look Brooklyn Nets will take on their cross-town rivals in the New York Knicks for what should be one of the better games of Monday's NBA slate. While the Nets did just make some huge changes during the deadline, the Nets only come in as a 2.5-point favorite. The books are expecting a close game and that's perfect for our Knicks vs. Nets player props.
Philadelphia 76ers Signing Recent Miami Heat Player

Last week, the Miami Heat traded Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are in rebuilding mode, so he did not make sense for their roster and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported (on February 9) that he would be waived. Now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports...
Danny Green makes belated homecoming in Cleveland

Green tore his ACL and LCL during the Sixers' season-ending playoff loss last May. He was traded to Memphis, then played just three games for the Grizzlies before they dealt him to Houston in a three-way trade for Luke Kennard. The tanking Rockets bought out Green. Now Green returns to...
Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar

It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk

The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
GOTTA SEE IT: Canadiens Xhekaj Gets Into Fight, Leaves Game

Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj may have bit off more than he can chew, getting into a fight with Edmonton Oilers forward Vincent Desharnais and then leaving the game in discomfort. The 22-year-old has taken on all comers so far this season, and today was no different, as he jumped...

