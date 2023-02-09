Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Jailed for Hitting Police Officer During Arrest
Deanna Christina Martinez, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly hit a police officer on the side of the face with her fist while she was being arrested. Reports said that Martinez refused to comply with commands while being taken into custody during a traffic stop for DUI on Martha Berry Blvd.
wrganews.com
Report: Woman rammed vehicle, held knife to woman’s throat
A Rome woman is accused of using her vehicle as a weapon against another person. 27-year-old Takia Yarnetta Price rammed the rear of the car while the victim was inside. The incident occurred on Feb. 10 at a location on Ashland Park Boulevard. Price also reportedly held a knife to...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Police Investigating Gang Shooting of 15 Year-old
According to Calhoun Police, a 15 year-old male was shot in the leg at the Calhoun Walmart late Saturday night in what authorities said could be gang-related violence. The incident occurred between 10:30 and 11 pm at the store on W. Belmont Drive. Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle added, “From...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man charged with Attack on Jail Officer, Threatens Others
An inmate at the Floyd County Jail Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked one jail officer and threatened to do harm to others. Reports said that after attacking an officer and sending them to the hospital, Shedrick said, “that’s why I’m...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests from Feb. 10-12
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 10-12. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
mymix1041.com
Teen taken to hospital after 2-year-old accidentally shoots brother in Chattanooga
Chattanooga police say a child was taken to the hospital Saturday night after an accidental shooting. The accidental shooting was called in just before 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Arlington Ave. On the scene, police located a 13-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were advised...
wrganews.com
Teen charged with child molestation
A teenager was arrested over the weekend on a felony warrant charging him with child molestation. 19-year-old Mario Puente Jr. of Rome molested a female under the age of 16. The incident occurred in October of last year at a location on Blackhawk Circle in Rome, according to the warrant.
coosavalleynews.com
Lindale Woman Charged with Thefts around Floyd and Polk Counties, Found with Meth
Crystal Belle Porter, 27 of Lindale, was arrested this week after police said she was found with drugs while being taken into custody for thefts around Floyd County. Police said that Porter was found in possession of numerous items that had been reported stolen around Floyd and Polk Counties. While...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Jailed for Fighting
Sammya Elize Sewell, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she repeatedly struck another person during an altercation on Walters street. The incident occurred on February 8th just after 5 pm. Sewell is charged with battery an affray.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Jailed for Physically Hurting Man
Chelsee Danyelle Gilbert, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she attacked a man, leaving him bleeding and injured. Reports said that the victim suffered a cut to his lip and marks on his right ear and cheek. The incident occurred at a location on Wax Road.
REPORT: Rome Woman found passed out at Rockmart gas station charged with DUI, had pills when booked at jail
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Arrested for Forging Check
Kevin Tyrell Jenkins, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he uttered a forged check for $3,492. Police added that the check deprived Super Queteal out of $3,492. The incident occurred back on October 26, 2022. Jenkins is charged with 3rd degree forgery and probation violation.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed After Refusing to Leave Mellow Mushroom
Alejandro Cruz, 22 of Rome, was arrested at Mellow Mushroom on Broad Street in Rome after refusing to leave. Reports said that employees has Cruz stayed inside the restaurant despite being asked to leave multiple times due to his behavior. Cruz is charged with criminal trespass.
Driver arrested in crash that killed 18-year-old Georgia volleyball player and her father
Investigators believe he fell asleep at the wheel.
WTVC
Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Saturday
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials say it happened on Highway 76 West, near the Tractor Supply Store. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle had come to rest off an embankment. According to John Parker, the Deputy Chief of...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting
Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
Polk Jail report – Monday, February 13, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, February 13, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, February 13, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
WTVC
Emergency crews close part of East Brainerd Road after crash, multiple victims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a critical accident near the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road on Sunday. According to a social media post from the department, multiple victims have been transported to the hospital after a crash. This is a developing...
wrganews.com
Floyd Commission to consider employee wellness center contract Tuesday
The Floyd County Commission is expected to vote on a contract for an employee wellness clinic when it meets Tuesday. Floyd County, like the City of Rome, is expected to go with Atrium Health Floyd. The City of Rome and Floyd County have been looking at other providers for the...
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: Cleveland police release new information on double homicide
From Local 3 News: UPDATE- In Criminal Court on Friday, Judge Andrew M. Freiberg sentenced Alfonvo Johnson to 90 years prison for the 2019 murders of Jacklyn Markcloud and James Ledford, according to a post by District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District. The case was expertly investigated by Lt. Cody...
