Calhoun, GA

coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Jailed for Hitting Police Officer During Arrest

Deanna Christina Martinez, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly hit a police officer on the side of the face with her fist while she was being arrested. Reports said that Martinez refused to comply with commands while being taken into custody during a traffic stop for DUI on Martha Berry Blvd.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Report: Woman rammed vehicle, held knife to woman’s throat

A Rome woman is accused of using her vehicle as a weapon against another person. 27-year-old Takia Yarnetta Price rammed the rear of the car while the victim was inside. The incident occurred on Feb. 10 at a location on Ashland Park Boulevard. Price also reportedly held a knife to...
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Police Investigating Gang Shooting of 15 Year-old

According to Calhoun Police, a 15 year-old male was shot in the leg at the Calhoun Walmart late Saturday night in what authorities said could be gang-related violence. The incident occurred between 10:30 and 11 pm at the store on W. Belmont Drive. Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle added, “From...
CALHOUN, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man charged with Attack on Jail Officer, Threatens Others

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked one jail officer and threatened to do harm to others. Reports said that after attacking an officer and sending them to the hospital, Shedrick said, “that’s why I’m...
ROME, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests from Feb. 10-12

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 10-12. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wrganews.com

Teen charged with child molestation

A teenager was arrested over the weekend on a felony warrant charging him with child molestation. 19-year-old Mario Puente Jr. of Rome molested a female under the age of 16. The incident occurred in October of last year at a location on Blackhawk Circle in Rome, according to the warrant.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Jailed for Fighting

Sammya Elize Sewell, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she repeatedly struck another person during an altercation on Walters street. The incident occurred on February 8th just after 5 pm. Sewell is charged with battery an affray.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Jailed for Physically Hurting Man

Chelsee Danyelle Gilbert, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she attacked a man, leaving him bleeding and injured. Reports said that the victim suffered a cut to his lip and marks on his right ear and cheek. The incident occurred at a location on Wax Road.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Arrested for Forging Check

Kevin Tyrell Jenkins, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he uttered a forged check for $3,492. Police added that the check deprived Super Queteal out of $3,492. The incident occurred back on October 26, 2022. Jenkins is charged with 3rd degree forgery and probation violation.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed After Refusing to Leave Mellow Mushroom

Alejandro Cruz, 22 of Rome, was arrested at Mellow Mushroom on Broad Street in Rome after refusing to leave. Reports said that employees has Cruz stayed inside the restaurant despite being asked to leave multiple times due to his behavior. Cruz is charged with criminal trespass.
ROME, GA
WTVC

Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Saturday

CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials say it happened on Highway 76 West, near the Tractor Supply Store. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle had come to rest off an embankment. According to John Parker, the Deputy Chief of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting

Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
CALHOUN, GA
mymix1041.com

UPDATE: Cleveland police release new information on double homicide

From Local 3 News: UPDATE- In Criminal Court on Friday, Judge Andrew M. Freiberg sentenced Alfonvo Johnson to 90 years prison for the 2019 murders of Jacklyn Markcloud and James Ledford, according to a post by District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District. The case was expertly investigated by Lt. Cody...
CLEVELAND, TN

