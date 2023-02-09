Read full article on original website
kisu.org
Need to get your hearing checked? Free screenings offered at Idaho State University-Meridian
Idahoans can get their hearing checked for free at an upcoming Idaho State University-Meridian event. The free screenings will be held from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the university’s Speech and Language Clinic, 1311 E. Central Drive in Meridian. No appointment is necessary, and clinicians will see adults, teens...
idahoednews.org
Finding the right school saved Cheyenne from dropping out
This is the first in a four-part series on how the opportunity to choose another school benefited the academic health of four Idaho families. Coming Monday: Kuna’s dual language program helps students stay connected with Colombian family. Coming Tuesday: 13-year-old Jonah Layton finds success at college. Coming Wednesday: Mother of 10 children chooses to homeschool because it is “the best option.”
KTVB
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’
One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee, said his intent is to open a discussion about Medicaid’s […] The post Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Nampa OB/GYN suspended over video making 'hurtful and inappropriate' statements
NAMPA, Idaho — An OB/GYN who works mainly out of OGA's Nampa clinic was suspended because of a 'video circulating.' of her making 'hurtful and inappropriate statements,' according to OGA. According to her company profile, Dr. Rachel Oliver is joined the OGA team in January of 2017. OGA released...
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions
A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
What’s new on the effort to bring Amtrak back to Boise? Well for one, it’s time for you to weigh in
Somedays, it’s good to be cautious. But Bre Brush, chief advisor on transportation at Boise City Hall, says there are other days when it’s “full steam ahead” in the effort to bring Amtrak service back to Southern Idaho and link it to Salt Lake City. “If...
Former Boise councilmember Sanchez amends report on 2022 use of campaign funds
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose. It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations"...
These 8 Incredible Idaho Waterfalls are Worth the Drive
There is no denying Idaho's natural beauty. Growing up here, newly living here, or just visiting here, you most likely have heard of Shoshone Falls. It is one of the nation's biggest natural waterfalls and has been nicknamed "Niagara of the West". The massive and impressive falls are located in Twin Falls in the southern part of the gem state.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
High school teacher, coach killed in crash near Greenleaf
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
St. Luke's can add punitive damages claims against Bundy
St. Luke’s was given the ability to add punitive damages claims against Ammon Bundy, People’s Rights Network and Diego Rodriguez in a new court order this week. Punitive damages are damages that a jury could award if it decides “outrageous conduct occurred with the intent to cause harm,” lawyer Erik Stidham previously told the Idaho Press. Rodriguez was also ordered to respond to requests for discovery, including producing emails and text messages between himself and Bundy, producing tax returns and sitting for an in-person two-day...
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
30 Things & Habits To Quit When You’re Over 30 In Boise
The transition from your 20s to your 30s is wild. Remember pulling four-drink all-nighters then walking around looking like a Neutrogena add the next day? Fast forward to 34, and all it takes is disrupting our rem cycle with a quick trip to the commode to wreck our morning. DEPRESSING...
Boise Angrily Reacts to Early Morning Missing Person Phone Alert
If you fell asleep in the City of Boise last night, odds are, you were awaken by a loud and terrifying noise. There is absolutely NOTHING pleasant about that noise that plays out of your phone, most commonly associated with an Amber Alert. It sounds like a mix of a war siren and something that would play out of the movie 'The Purge'.
Post Register
High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game
GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
kymkemp.com
Family Members Convicted of Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury on Another Person
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its speedy deliberations midday Friday to announce that it had found the two trial defendants guilty as charged. Defendants James Arrin Payne, age 51, of Fort Bragg, and Lowgun Anthony Payne, age 22, of Fruitland, Idaho, were both found guilty of committing a battery that inflicted serious bodily injury on another person, a felony.
