Boise, ID

idahoednews.org

Finding the right school saved Cheyenne from dropping out

This is the first in a four-part series on how the opportunity to choose another school benefited the academic health of four Idaho families. Coming Monday: Kuna’s dual language program helps students stay connected with Colombian family. Coming Tuesday: 13-year-old Jonah Layton finds success at college. Coming Wednesday: Mother of 10 children chooses to homeschool because it is “the best option.”
KUNA, ID
KTVB

Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'

BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’

One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee, said his intent is to open a discussion about Medicaid’s […] The post Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions

A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

These 8 Incredible Idaho Waterfalls are Worth the Drive

There is no denying Idaho's natural beauty. Growing up here, newly living here, or just visiting here, you most likely have heard of Shoshone Falls. It is one of the nation's biggest natural waterfalls and has been nicknamed "Niagara of the West". The massive and impressive falls are located in Twin Falls in the southern part of the gem state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

St. Luke's can add punitive damages claims against Bundy

St. Luke’s was given the ability to add punitive damages claims against Ammon Bundy, People’s Rights Network and Diego Rodriguez in a new court order this week. Punitive damages are damages that a jury could award if it decides “outrageous conduct occurred with the intent to cause harm,” lawyer Erik Stidham previously told the Idaho Press. Rodriguez was also ordered to respond to requests for discovery, including producing emails and text messages between himself and Bundy, producing tax returns and sitting for an in-person two-day...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Angrily Reacts to Early Morning Missing Person Phone Alert

If you fell asleep in the City of Boise last night, odds are, you were awaken by a loud and terrifying noise. There is absolutely NOTHING pleasant about that noise that plays out of your phone, most commonly associated with an Amber Alert. It sounds like a mix of a war siren and something that would play out of the movie 'The Purge'.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game

GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
GREENLEAF, ID
kymkemp.com

Family Members Convicted of Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury on Another Person

A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its speedy deliberations midday Friday to announce that it had found the two trial defendants guilty as charged. Defendants James Arrin Payne, age 51, of Fort Bragg, and Lowgun Anthony Payne, age 22, of Fruitland, Idaho, were both found guilty of committing a battery that inflicted serious bodily injury on another person, a felony.
FORT BRAGG, CA

