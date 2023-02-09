Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Put your Dollar Genersl store in the Old Target or Dress Barn or Pet Smart..There are 3 empty spaces available use one and let the ground ..ground instead of CONCRETE!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana State: updates on Gulf Coast weather as high pressure system moves eastward, chilly weekend aheadStanleyLouisiana State
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a TwistJot BeatNew Orleans, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
Related
NOLA.com
La. 70 is a key route for plant workers. A new expansion will double its capacity.
State highway contractors are expected in April to start expanding La. 70 in Ascension and St. James parishes to handle continued industrial growth in the Mississippi River corridor. The $50.2 million project will widen La. 70 from two to four lanes between the La. 22 roundabout in Sorrento and the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans poised to buy dozens of cop cars, ambulances under $15 million plan using federal funds
New Orleans is poised to spend $15 million on 129 new police cruisers, ambulances and other vehicles, the latest allocation of $388 million in federal pandemic relief money that helped stabilize city finances and funded Mayor LaToya Cantrell's police retention plan. The ordinance, which was passed unanimously by a City...
Fire on the water over the Spillway
Motorists this morning reported flames and smoke visible off the side of the I-10 over the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway bridge between LaPlace and Kenner. “Why is there a fire in the lake?” one person texted WWL.
WDSU
St. Tammany firefighters extinguish fire at Slidell apartment complex
SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany firefighters responded to a fire at the Tall Pines Apartments on Kostmayer Avenue Sunday night. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted on social media around 10 p.m. that the fire was extinguished, and the scene was under control. According to fire officials, the...
theadvocate.com
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
NOLA.com
Tired of fielding complaints, Mandeville City Council to hire expert on panhandling laws
Citing calls from unhappy constituents about the growing number of panhandlers, the Mandeville City Council voted to spend $5,000 for a New York-based attorney who specializes in 1st Amendment issues to provide an overview of what other cities have tried to do to prohibit them. Skelly Kreller was the sole...
NOLA.com
Slidell officials looking at ways to boost recreation facilities, draw tournaments
During the intense campaign to get a casino approved in the Slidell area, the biggest carrot dangled by the developer was a $35 million sports and recreation center it would pay to build — an incentive that evaporated when 63% of voters rejected the proposed Camellia Bay casino and resort.
NOLA.com
Carnival off to a roaring start in St. Tammany
Carnival kicked into high gear across St. Tammany Parish on the weekend with six parades rolling (or floating) through our streets. Eve started things off in Mandeville on Feb. 10 and was followed on Feb. 11 by the Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne dog parade in Slidell, the Krewe of Tchefuncte boat parade in Madisonville and the Mystic Krewe of Olympia in Covington. On Feb. 12, the Krewe of Dionysus rolled in Slidell and the eclectic Push Mow parade went off in Abita Springs.
NOLA.com
Kenner tells IV Waste it will no longer pay for recycling, prompting lawsuit
Kenner has told its garbage contractor, IV Waste, it won't pay beyond March 1 to collect household recyclables at curbside or to operate a drop-off site, prompting the company to sue the city. The rift comes after a breakdown in negotiations between Mayor Michael Glaser’s administration and IV Waste over...
NOLA.com
New hope emerges for the historic Augustine Middle School, which was wrecked by Katrina
It was named after one of New Orleans’ most prominent civic activists of the 19th century. It was designed by one of the city’s most prominent public architects of the early 20th century. And it contains a series of celebrated murals painted in the 1930s as part of the Works Progress Administration.
NOLA.com
Crowded field angles to replace Royce Duplessis in Louisiana House election during Mardi Gras
When voters in state House District 93 head to the polls for a special election this month, they’ll face unusual obstacles — including traffic closures and falling throws from the Krewe of Endymion. State officials say they picked the Feb. 18 election date, the Saturday before Mardi Gras,...
NOLA.com
No opposition: Mayor, town council cruise to easy reelections in Jean Lafitte
Since its incorporation in 1974, the town of Jean Lafitte has always had a Kerner as mayor. That distinction will continue for another four years after Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. was automatically reelected late last month after nobody signed up to challenge him in the March 25 election. The five members of the Lafitte Town Council also were sent back to office without opposition.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Can the state of Louisiana take property without permission from the property owner?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Can the State of Louisiana take one’s property without the property owner’s permission?. ANSWER: Yes, through a process in Louisiana known as expropriation. This is referred to as eminent domain elsewhere. According to the...
NOLA.com
Woman injured in interstate shooting on I-10 near Almonaster Avenue, NOPD says
A woman was shot late Sunday on Interstate 10 near Almonaster Avenue, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the High Rise Bridge. The woman told police she was in a vehicle when a red, four-door vehicle pulled alongside her and someone inside opened fire.
NOLA.com
Letters: Recall movement based on mayor's in-city failures, not out-of-towner whining
I write this in response to the letter from C.W. Cannon claiming that the objections to an incompetent and corrupt mayor are only driven by out-of-town, right-wing bullies. He could be more wrong, but he would have to put in much more effort. The vast majority of those supporting the...
NOLA.com
Five tech companies look to hire 50 at Louisiana's free online job fair
Five technology companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill more than 50 digital, software development and information technology jobs, in positions such as senior software engineer, software developer, help desk support analyst and sales enablement coordinator. The jobs are in-person, hybrid and remote.
Millions paid to fake bank accounts by Livingston Parish School Board, audit shows
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released a report on Monday, Feb. 13, that revealed millions of dollars were paid to fraudulent bank accounts by the Livingston Parish School Board. According to the audit report, $2,251,861 worth of payments were made to the fraudulent bank...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Finally a trip to the beach without the bottlenecks in Baton Rouge and the tunnel in Mobile.
NOLA.com
Why do 'neutral grounds' divide New Orleans streets? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Among the linguistic peculiarities that set apart New Orleans speech ("Where y'at, dawlin'?") one of the most peculiar is the way residents describe the grassy strips that run down the middle of major streets. What's called a median elsewhere is a "neutral ground" here, a name that comes naturally to...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on U.S. 90, State Police say
A 55-year-old Jefferson woman was killed Saturday evening when she was struck by an SUV as she was walking across the westbound lanes of U.S. 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson, according to State Police Troop B. State Police have arrested a 37-year-old Gretna woman. Christiene Rome was walking across...
Comments / 2