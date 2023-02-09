Carnival kicked into high gear across St. Tammany Parish on the weekend with six parades rolling (or floating) through our streets. Eve started things off in Mandeville on Feb. 10 and was followed on Feb. 11 by the Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne dog parade in Slidell, the Krewe of Tchefuncte boat parade in Madisonville and the Mystic Krewe of Olympia in Covington. On Feb. 12, the Krewe of Dionysus rolled in Slidell and the eclectic Push Mow parade went off in Abita Springs.

