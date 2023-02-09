ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 2

Guest
4d ago

Put your Dollar Genersl store in the Old Target or Dress Barn or Pet Smart..There are 3 empty spaces available use one and let the ground ..ground instead of CONCRETE!!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWL-AMFM

Fire on the water over the Spillway

Motorists this morning reported flames and smoke visible off the side of the I-10 over the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway bridge between LaPlace and Kenner. “Why is there a fire in the lake?” one person texted WWL.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany firefighters extinguish fire at Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany firefighters responded to a fire at the Tall Pines Apartments on Kostmayer Avenue Sunday night. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted on social media around 10 p.m. that the fire was extinguished, and the scene was under control. According to fire officials, the...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Carnival off to a roaring start in St. Tammany

Carnival kicked into high gear across St. Tammany Parish on the weekend with six parades rolling (or floating) through our streets. Eve started things off in Mandeville on Feb. 10 and was followed on Feb. 11 by the Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne dog parade in Slidell, the Krewe of Tchefuncte boat parade in Madisonville and the Mystic Krewe of Olympia in Covington. On Feb. 12, the Krewe of Dionysus rolled in Slidell and the eclectic Push Mow parade went off in Abita Springs.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner tells IV Waste it will no longer pay for recycling, prompting lawsuit

Kenner has told its garbage contractor, IV Waste, it won't pay beyond March 1 to collect household recyclables at curbside or to operate a drop-off site, prompting the company to sue the city. The rift comes after a breakdown in negotiations between Mayor Michael Glaser’s administration and IV Waste over...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

No opposition: Mayor, town council cruise to easy reelections in Jean Lafitte

Since its incorporation in 1974, the town of Jean Lafitte has always had a Kerner as mayor. That distinction will continue for another four years after Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. was automatically reelected late last month after nobody signed up to challenge him in the March 25 election. The five members of the Lafitte Town Council also were sent back to office without opposition.
JEAN LAFITTE, LA
NOLA.com

Five tech companies look to hire 50 at Louisiana's free online job fair

Five technology companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill more than 50 digital, software development and information technology jobs, in positions such as senior software engineer, software developer, help desk support analyst and sales enablement coordinator. The jobs are in-person, hybrid and remote.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on U.S. 90, State Police say

A 55-year-old Jefferson woman was killed Saturday evening when she was struck by an SUV as she was walking across the westbound lanes of U.S. 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson, according to State Police Troop B. State Police have arrested a 37-year-old Gretna woman. Christiene Rome was walking across...
GRETNA, LA

