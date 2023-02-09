ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 13

Terri Miller
3d ago

It’s a difference of when she sent them to the IRS and when they said her taxes were received. There should be proof of both of those things.

Reply
3
NOLA82
3d ago

In the meantime time, Trump won the presidency without paying taxes or filing them.

Reply(5)
12
Related
Rome News-Tribune

Fulton judge blocks release of most of grand jury’s report on Trump’s role in 2020 election

ATLANTA – Only portions of a grand jury’s final report on then-President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia will be released to the public, a Fulton County judge ruled Monday. In an eight-page order, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney declared that the nature of the special grand jury investigation raised due process issues for those among Trump and his associates who might be indicted following the conclusion of the probe. ...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

$365K+ Missing From George Santos’ Campaign Filings: Report

The growing stink around Rep. George Santos (R-NY) grew even stinkier on Monday with a report claiming that over $365,000 of campaign spending has been left mysteriously unaccounted for in financial filings. The New York Times report alleges that a total of $365,399.08—which amounts to 12 percent of Santos’ total reported expenses—has simply been left unexplained in the campaign’s records. Such an irregularity is not necessarily illegal, but election law experts say such a large gap in the records could point to a pattern of incompetence at best or a bid to hide rule-breaking spending at worst. Only if the $365,000 were made in payments of $200 or less to over $1,800 separate entities would the campaign not have to itemize the transactions. “It again falls into the category of reporting that is so ludicrous that it’s completely wrong, and suggests that they’re covering up how they actually spent their money,” Saurav Ghosh, a director with the Campaign Legal Center, told the Times.Read it at New York Times
Edy Zoo

If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge

MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy