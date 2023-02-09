The growing stink around Rep. George Santos (R-NY) grew even stinkier on Monday with a report claiming that over $365,000 of campaign spending has been left mysteriously unaccounted for in financial filings. The New York Times report alleges that a total of $365,399.08—which amounts to 12 percent of Santos’ total reported expenses—has simply been left unexplained in the campaign’s records. Such an irregularity is not necessarily illegal, but election law experts say such a large gap in the records could point to a pattern of incompetence at best or a bid to hide rule-breaking spending at worst. Only if the $365,000 were made in payments of $200 or less to over $1,800 separate entities would the campaign not have to itemize the transactions. “It again falls into the category of reporting that is so ludicrous that it’s completely wrong, and suggests that they’re covering up how they actually spent their money,” Saurav Ghosh, a director with the Campaign Legal Center, told the Times.Read it at New York Times

