Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Newton FFA Alumni Cookoff Fundraiser will be Sat, Feb 18th
The Newton Future Farmers of America Alumni will host a benefit fundraiser Chili, Gumbo, and Dessert Cookoff to raise funds for scholarships for current FFA members. The event will be Saturday, February 18th at the Newton Fairgrounds. Entry is $30.00 per team. SCHEDULE:. 8:00am – Check-in and meeting. 9:00am...
kjas.com
Mardi Gras came early at Head Start Day School
The children at the Jasper Head Start Program got a head start on the rest of the community on Thursday as they held a Mardi Gras Event. Children dressed up for Mardi Gras and many of them took great pride in doing so. They held a short parade to get ready for the event, which was held at the school located at the corner of North Main and Collier Streets here in Jasper.
kjas.com
Jasper County Commissioners address donations and other projects
The Jasper County Commissioners Court convened on Monday morning in a regular session and quickly accepted contributions from the Jasper County Hospital District and the Mead Westvaco Company at Evadale. County leaders have said the $125,000 from the health district will be used to provide medical care for individuals being held at the Jasper County Jail and that the $3,000 from the paper mill will be used for equipment within the sheriff’s department.
kjas.com
Bob Ray
Bob Ray, 90, of Woodville, went home to be with God on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from Southland Nursing Home in Lufkin, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, February 17, 2023, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Chester.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Feb 13th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
JISD School Board Election shaping up ahead of Fri, Feb 17th deadline
The upcoming May Jasper ISD School Board Election is taking shape ahead of the deadline to enter later this week. According to Superintendent John Seybold, two out of three incumbents have signed on to seek re-election, while a newcomer hopes to land a seat on the board. Seybold says incumbent...
kjas.com
Colmesneil man and passenger injured in Polk County crash
A Tyler County man and a passenger riding with him are both undergoing treatment following a major accident near Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that it occurred at about 12:30 Monday afternoon in Camden, about 20 miles northwest of Woodville. The report said Clayton Flanigan, 18, of Colmesneil, was...
kjas.com
Daniel signs up for re-election, Hawthorn signs up for District #1
The incumbent member of Jasper City Council District #2, Michael Daniel has signed up for re-election. So far, Daniel is not challenged in his bid to keep his seat. In the race for Mayor of Jasper, the incumbent Randy Sayers has signed up, seeking re-election and is being challenged by District #1 City Council Member Anderson Land.
kjas.com
kjas.com
Burkeville firefighters doused a grass fire
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says what was initially believed to be a structure fire on Monday afternoon fortunately turned out to be a grass fire, but it was just beginning to reach into a brushy and wooded area. It happened during the noon hour on Farm to Market Road...
kjas.com
Large amount of drugs and cash found in Polk County traffic stop
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a large amount of drugs and cash were found during a Wednesday night traffic stop, and two Houston residents were arrested. Polk County Today is reporting that it happened on U.S. Highway 59, north of Livingston, and deputies arrested Corey David Williams, 36, and Renita Roshon James, 46.
kjas.com
Jasper Police seek suspect in armed robbery
Jasper Police are seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that is reported to have occurred overnight at the JOC Stop Convenience Store at 645 South Wheeler Street. Officers were dispatched to the location near the intersection of Wheeler and Othello Streets shortly after midnight on Monday morning...
kjas.com
Newton Co drug suspects now in federal custody, sheriff says more arrests to come
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that two suspects who were arrested in a drug raid last week are now in federal custody, and he said that more arrests are still expected as the investigation continues. The raid occurred on Tuesday, February 7th when law enforcement on the municipal,...
kjas.com
Dawgs get emotional win
Friday night in Bulldog Gym was Senior Night and it was the last time that the seniors on this years Jasper Bulldog basketball team would take to their home floor for a game. The seniors were introduced and walked into the gym with family and were given a round of applause by a grateful home crowd. That was plenty of emotion for any game on any night, but when you added the pressure of needing to win to take the inside track to a playoff berth it was a truly emotional night. The Bridge City Cardinals came to Jasper with an identical district record of 5 and 5. The Cardinals defeated the Dawgs in the first round of district play and a second loss would have made gaining a playoff spot just short of impossible.
Comments / 0