wvxu.org

Kentucky watches for pollution from Ohio chemical disaster

Pollution from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, is flowing down the Ohio River, but utility officials say it does not pose a health concern to Louisville’s drinking water. Ten days ago, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in the small eastern Ohio town north of...
