Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure passes overhead, we can expect gusty winds and passing rain showers or sloppy snow showers rest of Thursday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. far south of Chicago and for northwest Indiana for gusts to 50 mph possible.
Beautiful clearing into the weekend. Seasonable temperatures tomorrow with warming this weekend.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Low 30.
FRIDAY: AM clouds and PM sun. High 35.
SATURDAY: Full sun. High 45.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48.
