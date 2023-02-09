ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy Thursday

By Mary Kay Kleist
 4 days ago

Chicago Weather Alert: Very windy 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure passes overhead, we can expect gusty winds and passing rain showers or sloppy snow showers rest of Thursday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. far south of Chicago and for northwest Indiana for gusts to 50 mph possible.

Beautiful clearing into the weekend. Seasonable temperatures tomorrow with warming this weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Low 30.

FRIDAY: AM clouds and PM sun. High 35.

SATURDAY: Full sun. High 45.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48.

