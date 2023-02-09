Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer servicesMark StarChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
chatsports.com
Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick
PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
chatsports.com
Goran Dragic unafraid to be honest with Bulls’ struggles at the point
CLEVELAND – Seven years knee-deep in “Heat Culture,’’ and feelings become second to winning. That’s why veteran Goran Dragic has been a key voice in a Bulls locker room that doesn’t always like to confront the truth. So when asked on Saturday about the...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
chatsports.com
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
chatsports.com
Mountain West Basketball Power Rankings: February 13
We saw a pair of big upsets in the first full week of February Mountain West men’s basketball hoops! Without any spoilers, let’s dive into this week’s power rankings!. 1. San Diego State (20-5, 11-2) Last week: 1. Skinny: San Diego State remains atop our power rankings...
chatsports.com
Cowboys Rumors, Trade For Mike Evans Or Keenan Allen, Tony Pollard, Trade Targets & 2023 Free Agents
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 7:07 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWho wins the NFC East next year? Type ‘NYG’ for the Giants, Type ‘WAS’ for the Commanders, Type ‘DAL’ for the Cowboys & Type ‘PHI’ for the Eagles.
chatsports.com
NCAA Basketball Coaches are Jerks, Rank Aggies in Top 25
Well, it happened. Thanks to the heartless bastards who call themselves college basketball coaches, the Aggies are ranked. The USA Today Coaches Poll that was released this morning has Texas A&M at #25, one spot behind TCU. The Ags climbed nine spots this week to crack the top 25 on the heels of a win at home against Auburn and a road victory at LSU on Saturday night. A&M currently sits at 18-7 on the year with a 10-2 record in the SEC.
chatsports.com
Your 2023 White Sox schedule breakdown!
Hello and Happy New Year, White Sox fans! Well, you made it to the new baseball season. We all made it, actually, as 2022, the Year of Our Lord and Savior Jason Benetti, is finally over and we can all finally let the tepid, unpleasant odor that only the most mid of baseball records can produce blow away in the stiff and formidable Midwestern breeze.
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agent 2023: Cooper Rush following Kellen Moore to Chargers feels very likely
The possibility of quarterback Cooper Rush, about to become a free agent, following offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from the Cowboys to the Chargers has been circulating for over a week now. Given the circumstances, Rush’s potential move from Dallas to Los Angeles this offseason should be given a lot of validity.
chatsports.com
Report: Warriors allow trade to go through, James Wiseman headed to Detroit
It might have taken longer than expected, but in the end, James Wiseman is headed to Detroit. That news comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Warriors decided to accept the terms of the deal even as its asset in the trade, Gary Payton II, could miss most if not the rest of the season.
chatsports.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s brutal loss to Georgia
And the hits keep coming for the Kentucky Wildcats, who just dropped their second-straight game and their ninth of the season, putting them officially on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, as they fall to the Georgia Bulldogs, 75-68. Again, it was another horrid offensive performance from the...
chatsports.com
Kyrie Irving set to play his first home game with Mavericks
The excitement is building as Kyrie Irving makes his home debut with the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7:30 when the eight- time All-Star and his new team play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. The Mavs acquired forward Markieff Morris and Irving from the Brooklyn Nets last...
chatsports.com
Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back and get Jalen Carter
The latest mock draft from SB Nation is out, and they have the Chicago Bears going in a popular direction by trading back off their first overall selection. I don’t see any scenario the Bears stand pat and pick at one, so let’s examine what the Mothership has the Bears doing here.
chatsports.com
Braves players optimistic about upcoming rule changes
When the 2023 MLB season gets underway, there will be a number of new rules that will be in place, and all teams are going to have to get acquainted with them in a hurry. In addition to the new pitch clock, there will be restrictions on the defensive shift, which has become near-ubiquitous over the last few years. The league has also made an attempt to jumpstart the running game with bigger bases and limited pickoff attempts.
chatsports.com
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage
Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
chatsports.com
Why the Yankees’ projected win total sits a little low, for now
Don’t you just love projections season? It’s the time of year when fans across the league are filled with anticipation for the season to start up again and are in desperate need of anything in the news cycle. Standings projections are the perfect way to put that energy somewhere, and get angry at a stranger for having a personal vendetta against your team.
chatsports.com
This video of rookie D’Angelo Russell wishing to play with LeBron, Anthony Davis will make you smile
D’Angelo Russell’s return to Los Angeles in the past week was the perfect feel-good medicine for the Lakers in the midst of a wildly frustrating season. D’Lo was a fan favorite during his time in purple and gold and remained as much across his multiple stops with other franchises in the years since.
chatsports.com
Sherrod Scores Pac-12 Player of the Week
SAN FRANCISCO – Colorado senior Jaylyn Sherrod earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, following the Buffaloes' weekend sweep over the Washington schools. Sherrod, a Birmingham, Ala., native, led the Buffs with 17.5 points per game last week. She averaged 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals and finished with a 1.6 assist/turnover ratio. Sherrod is the only player in the Pac-12 averaging at least 10 points and five rebounds per game this season (11.0 ppg, 5.2 apg).
Comments / 0