chatsports.com

Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick

PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Mountain West Basketball Power Rankings: February 13

We saw a pair of big upsets in the first full week of February Mountain West men’s basketball hoops! Without any spoilers, let’s dive into this week’s power rankings!. 1. San Diego State (20-5, 11-2) Last week: 1. Skinny: San Diego State remains atop our power rankings...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chatsports.com

NCAA Basketball Coaches are Jerks, Rank Aggies in Top 25

Well, it happened. Thanks to the heartless bastards who call themselves college basketball coaches, the Aggies are ranked. The USA Today Coaches Poll that was released this morning has Texas A&M at #25, one spot behind TCU. The Ags climbed nine spots this week to crack the top 25 on the heels of a win at home against Auburn and a road victory at LSU on Saturday night. A&M currently sits at 18-7 on the year with a 10-2 record in the SEC.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
chatsports.com

Your 2023 White Sox schedule breakdown!

Hello and Happy New Year, White Sox fans! Well, you made it to the new baseball season. We all made it, actually, as 2022, the Year of Our Lord and Savior Jason Benetti, is finally over and we can all finally let the tepid, unpleasant odor that only the most mid of baseball records can produce blow away in the stiff and formidable Midwestern breeze.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Cowboys free agent 2023: Cooper Rush following Kellen Moore to Chargers feels very likely

The possibility of quarterback Cooper Rush, about to become a free agent, following offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from the Cowboys to the Chargers has been circulating for over a week now. Given the circumstances, Rush’s potential move from Dallas to Los Angeles this offseason should be given a lot of validity.
chatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s brutal loss to Georgia

And the hits keep coming for the Kentucky Wildcats, who just dropped their second-straight game and their ninth of the season, putting them officially on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, as they fall to the Georgia Bulldogs, 75-68. Again, it was another horrid offensive performance from the...
LEXINGTON, KY
chatsports.com

Kyrie Irving set to play his first home game with Mavericks

The excitement is building as Kyrie Irving makes his home debut with the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7:30 when the eight- time All-Star and his new team play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. The Mavs acquired forward Markieff Morris and Irving from the Brooklyn Nets last...
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back and get Jalen Carter

The latest mock draft from SB Nation is out, and they have the Chicago Bears going in a popular direction by trading back off their first overall selection. I don’t see any scenario the Bears stand pat and pick at one, so let’s examine what the Mothership has the Bears doing here.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Braves players optimistic about upcoming rule changes

When the 2023 MLB season gets underway, there will be a number of new rules that will be in place, and all teams are going to have to get acquainted with them in a hurry. In addition to the new pitch clock, there will be restrictions on the defensive shift, which has become near-ubiquitous over the last few years. The league has also made an attempt to jumpstart the running game with bigger bases and limited pickoff attempts.
chatsports.com

Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage

Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Why the Yankees’ projected win total sits a little low, for now

Don’t you just love projections season? It’s the time of year when fans across the league are filled with anticipation for the season to start up again and are in desperate need of anything in the news cycle. Standings projections are the perfect way to put that energy somewhere, and get angry at a stranger for having a personal vendetta against your team.
chatsports.com

Sherrod Scores Pac-12 Player of the Week

SAN FRANCISCO – Colorado senior Jaylyn Sherrod earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, following the Buffaloes' weekend sweep over the Washington schools. Sherrod, a Birmingham, Ala., native, led the Buffs with 17.5 points per game last week. She averaged 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals and finished with a 1.6 assist/turnover ratio. Sherrod is the only player in the Pac-12 averaging at least 10 points and five rebounds per game this season (11.0 ppg, 5.2 apg).
BOULDER, CO

