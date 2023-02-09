Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Official: Alabama adds Kevin Steele, Tommy Rees, Austin Armstrong to staff
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced the addition of defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees and inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong to the Crimson Tide coaching staff for the 2023 season on Monday. “We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to...
Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 1 In AP, Coaches Polls
It is not unusual to see “Alabama” at the top of the Associated Press and Coaches college football polls. No team has spent more time at No. 1. But today is a new high mark in Crimson Tide athletics as Coach Nate Oats’s Bama basketball team has been voted No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches polls.
Alabama highlights college football's four teams poised to take a step back in the 2023 season, per Josh Pate
With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports' Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 Thursday's episode of Late Kick and labeled Alabama, TCU, South Carolina and Utah as teams that could potentially take a step back next season. Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time in nine years in 2022, and Pate says the Crimson Tide could be in line for another disappointing season next year after replacing both offensive coordinators and losing star quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL Draft this offseason.
College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge
Last week, Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll let Purdue stay at No. 1 after an understandable road loss to Indiana. Matt Painter's Boilermakers weren't so lucky this week. Purdue dropped from the top spot after falling to Northwestern 64-58. A Purdue offense that ranks inside the top-10 nationally scored just 21 points in the second half against Northwestern.
Rick Barnes provides update on Julian Phillips and Josiah-Jordan James
Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James and freshman forward Julian Phillips are game-time decisions for Wednesday night's game against No. 1 Alabama, Rick Barnes told the media Monday afternoon. "We won’t do much with either of them today, obviously," Barnes said. "Let them try to get as healed as they possibly...
Tennessee to checker Thompson-Boling Arena for Alabama game
Tennessee will checker Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night when it welcomes No. 1 Alabama to town, the program announced on social media Monday afternoon, encouraging fans to "be early, be loud and be color-coordinated." Tennessee fell four spots to No. 10 in Monday's updated AP Poll following back-to-back buzzer-beating losses...
Florida spring camp preview: Quarterback
Florida head coach Billy Napier had plans to replenish his quarterback room after the departure of starter Anthony Richardson and the arrest of backup Jalen Kitna. To replace Richardson, the second-year head coach turned to former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, an experienced signal-caller with varied results over the course of a length career with Badgers. Mertz joined the roster and immediately became the favorite to earn the team's starting job given his tenure at the college level.
What Rick Barnes said about playing No. 1 Alabama
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview Wednesday night's game against freshly-ranked No. 1 Alabama. Barnes discussed the state of the team coming off back-to-back losses at the buzzer, defending Crimson Tide star freshman Brandon Miller and the passing of Tennessee legend Gus Manning.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Third-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 77-69, on Saturday at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide advanced to 22-3 (12-0 SEC) after the road victory, marking only the second time in program history that Alabama has started 12-0 in conference play (UA finished with a perfect 14-0 league record in 1955-56). Following the game, Nate Oats spoke to reporters.
Position Thoughts: Exodus brings faces both old and new into spotlight at safety
Some observations and thoughts on the safety positions at Alabama as the Crimson Tide moves through the offseason.
Former Gator Darren O'Day to throw first ceremonial pitch of 2023 season
Former Florida pitcher Darren O'Day, who recently announced his retirement from baseball after 15 years at the Major League level, will throw the first ceremonial pitch of the Gators' 2023 season on Friday evening, the program announced Monday. O'Day, who is the namesake of Florida's home bullpen at Condron Family...
