Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 1 In AP, Coaches Polls

It is not unusual to see “Alabama” at the top of the Associated Press and Coaches college football polls. No team has spent more time at No. 1. But today is a new high mark in Crimson Tide athletics as Coach Nate Oats’s Bama basketball team has been voted No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches polls.
Alabama highlights college football's four teams poised to take a step back in the 2023 season, per Josh Pate

With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports' Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 Thursday's episode of Late Kick and labeled Alabama, TCU, South Carolina and Utah as teams that could potentially take a step back next season. Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time in nine years in 2022, and Pate says the Crimson Tide could be in line for another disappointing season next year after replacing both offensive coordinators and losing star quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL Draft this offseason.
College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge

Last week, Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll let Purdue stay at No. 1 after an understandable road loss to Indiana. Matt Painter's Boilermakers weren't so lucky this week. Purdue dropped from the top spot after falling to Northwestern 64-58. A Purdue offense that ranks inside the top-10 nationally scored just 21 points in the second half against Northwestern.
Tennessee to checker Thompson-Boling Arena for Alabama game

Tennessee will checker Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night when it welcomes No. 1 Alabama to town, the program announced on social media Monday afternoon, encouraging fans to "be early, be loud and be color-coordinated." Tennessee fell four spots to No. 10 in Monday's updated AP Poll following back-to-back buzzer-beating losses...
Florida spring camp preview: Quarterback

Florida head coach Billy Napier had plans to replenish his quarterback room after the departure of starter Anthony Richardson and the arrest of backup Jalen Kitna. To replace Richardson, the second-year head coach turned to former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, an experienced signal-caller with varied results over the course of a length career with Badgers. Mertz joined the roster and immediately became the favorite to earn the team's starting job given his tenure at the college level.
What Rick Barnes said about playing No. 1 Alabama

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview Wednesday night's game against freshly-ranked No. 1 Alabama. Barnes discussed the state of the team coming off back-to-back losses at the buzzer, defending Crimson Tide star freshman Brandon Miller and the passing of Tennessee legend Gus Manning.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Third-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 77-69, on Saturday at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide advanced to 22-3 (12-0 SEC) after the road victory, marking only the second time in program history that Alabama has started 12-0 in conference play (UA finished with a perfect 14-0 league record in 1955-56). Following the game, Nate Oats spoke to reporters.
