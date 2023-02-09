Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee Co. man
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice is issuing a Silver Alert Sunday evening for a Milwaukee County man. 68-year-old Felipe Benavides-Herrera was last seen walking near the 3000 block of West National Ave in Milwaukee. Benavides-Herrera is described as 5 ft 10 inches, 165 lbs wearing a black...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near N. Sherman and W. Glendale
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near N. Sherman and W. Glendale. It happened at 5:57 p.m. tonight. Police say the victim was a 64-year-old Milwaukee man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?
MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
91st and Appleton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 91st and Appleton on Saturday, Feb. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
wuwm.com
'Hypervisible or invisible': Milwaukee artist explores trap of Black visibility
On the second floor of the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum in Milwaukee, there is an airy, light-filled room dedicated to one sculpture. Five tinted car windows are suspended from the ceiling. But removed from their usual context — cars — their curves are organic, even graceful. They almost look like wings. In some places, the tinted windows overlap, creating darker shades of gray.
CBS 58
Wisconsin Voices empowers communities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
There Is An Abandoned Cold War Missile Silo In Wisconsin
The Cold war had to a lot of high tension over nukes and missiles for America and other countries. In fact, during the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
6 incredible residences in and around Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay Courtesy image Schlitz beer scion Herman Uihlein built this 1917 nine-bedroom mansion on the site of an 1890s grand resort on Lake Michigan. The Beaux Arts-Italian Renaissance house has detailed plaster, wood, and ironwork, a classical ceiling mural, ornate paneling and fireplaces, and 23 rooms, including a chef's kitchen, a theater, and a wine cellar. Courtesy image The 3.1-acre landscaped property has a fountain court, patios, and a lawn leading down to the lake. $5,950,000. The Peter Mahler Team, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 964-2000. Downer Woods Courtesy image Another Uihlein family property, a 1914 townhome, has been converted into four...
tourcounsel.com
Mayfair Mall | Shopping mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
Mayfair Mall is a shopping mall located on Mayfair Road (Highway 100) between North Avenue and Center Street in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, United States. It serves the Greater Milwaukee area, also Wisconsin's premier shopping Center and Largest Mall in Wisconsin with 175 stores. Mayfair Shopping Center was constructed from 1956 and completed in 1959 by the Hunzinger Construction Company. It has been expanded several times since it was first built.
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
Neighbors react to Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing
Walmart announced it will close its Silver Spring Drive store in Timmerman Plaza earlier this week. The company said the store on Milwaukee's north west side will close by March 10.
Daily Cardinal
Republicans accuse Evers of ‘insufficient response’ to Milwaukee police officer’s death
Some Wisconsin Republicans criticized Gov. Tony Evers in a letter Thursday for his delayed response regarding a Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this week. Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was fatally shot early Tuesday while attempting to arrest robbery suspect Terrell Thompson, according to the...
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
midwestliving.com
Catch the Spectacle of Thousands of Migrating Birds at Wisconsin's Horicon Marsh
At Horicon Marsh, you don't have to be an expert to find the wildlife. It's everywhere. The marsh—an hour northeast of Madison, Wisconsin—is one of the nation's best birding spots. Split into state and federal wildlife refuges, the 33,000-acre area (the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States) welcomes an estimated 300,000 birds every spring and fall. Nearly 300 species have stopped by, from the common Canada goose and tree swallow to the rare trumpeter swan and yellow-billed cuckoo. On a spring day, lucky birders might see as many as 100 species.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Difficult announcement from owners of Hartford Public Market
Hartford, WI – After two years in business difficult announcement was passed along on social media over the weekend from the owners of Hartford Public Market who relayed a decision to close in March 2023. According to the City of Hartford: The Hartford Public Market, a new business located...
Comments / 2