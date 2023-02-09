Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO